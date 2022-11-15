ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough Township, NJ

Tenant in place in latest Hillsborough warehouse proposal

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bxCSd_0jBG211G00

HILLSBOROUGH – No date has been set for the next township Planning Board hearing on a proposal to build a warehouse for a luxury bedsheet and towel retailer on Weston Road across from the Hearthstone at Hillsborough senior community.

A standing-room crowd came to the municipal complex on Nov. 10 for the first public hearing on the plan by Weston Road LLC, of Franklin Park, to build a 140,155-square-foot warehouse on 18.2 acres zoned for light industrial use near the Manville border and next to the CSX railroad.

The proposal has generated fierce opposition from the residents of the Hearthstone community who say the development will disrupt their neighborhood and possibly cause flooding problems.

No date has been set for the next hearing because of the backlog of other warehouse applications before the board. A date may be scheduled at the board's Jan. 12 reorganization meeting, and Michael O'Grodnick, the developer's attorney, speculated the next hearing may not be until March.

Unlike the other warehouses proposed in Hillsborough, this warehouse, which would have an additional 5,300 square feet of office space, already has a tenant, O'Grodnick said.

Miracle Brands , a privately owned company based in Jacksonville, Florida, has agreed to occupy the warehouse. Miracle Brands sells bedsheets and towels only online.

The company markets itself as selling the "first hygienic luxury sheets" with "natural bacteria fighting silver." The cotton is grown in India with the sheets made in Bahrain and the towels made in Turkey.

As of Monday afternoon, a set of queen-sized "self-cleaning" and "self-cooling sheets" was selling for $129, a 46% "Black Friday" sale, on the Miracle Brands website.

Earlier: Hillsborough warehouse opposition heats up

Planning Board Attorney Eric Benstein asked O'Grodnick to present testimony at the next hearing from a company representative about the warehouse's operations so the neighbors could ask questions.

"We need all the information about the prospective tenant," Bernstein said

Michael Ford, the developer's engineer, testified for more than two hours about the site, including parking and drainage. However, questions from the public about his testimony will not be heard until the next hearing.

Bernstein said a transcript of Ford's testimony will be posted on the township's website.

Weston Road LLC wants to build the warehouse on 18.2 acres that were previously the township's landfill and was auctioned by the township in 1969.

The township approved a plan in 1990 to build 13 warehouses on the site, but the proposal never came to fruition.

In 1998, soil testing on the site discovered contamination from the landfill which led to a lawsuit against the township, claiming that Hillsborough had committed fraud by not disclosing information about the landfill in its auction materials.

The property was zoned for industrial use before Ryan Homes developed the Hearthstone community.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account .

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Tenant in place in latest Hillsborough warehouse proposal

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

The 10 school districts in NJ with biggest loss of students

TRENTON – Enrollments have been declining in roughly two-thirds of New Jersey schools, a trend that shows little sign of abating with birth rates and immigration slowing. Compared with 20 years earlier, 64% of the state’s 541 municipal and regional school districts – excluding countywide systems for things like vocational programs and special education, as well as charter schools – had smaller enrollments in 2021-22, the most recent year for which data is available.
NEW JERSEY STATE
paramuspost.com

Brother-Sister Duo To Open 10 Drybar Shops in New Jersey

DENVER, Colo. (Nov. 15, 2022) – WellBiz Brands Inc., the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise portfolio with nearly 900 franchised locations globally, has announced a multi-unit deal that will bring 10 new Drybar shops to New Jersey. The WellBiz Brands portfolio features category leaders including Drybar?, Amazing Lash Studio?,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
wmmr.com

Popular Jersey Shore Restaurant Closes After 30 Years

A popular Jersey Shore restaurant is closing its doors after serving the Ocean Township community for 30 years. Main Street Bar and Grille made the announcement on their Facebook page Thursday (Nov. 10). “This post is to let everyone know that it is with great sadness we have to announce...
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

BJ’s to open its newest club in New Jersey on Friday

BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 24th New Jersey location in Wayne on Friday, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club said on Wednesday, bringing the retailer's store count to 234 nationwide. “We couldn’t be happier to open our doors and begin welcoming members into our brand-new club,” said Frank Griscavage, Wayne's...
WAYNE, NJ
theobserver.com

Do your part … scrape away lanternfly eggs, NJDOA says

New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher encourages New Jersey residents to help take part in eliminating spotted lanternfly egg masses. While the adult spotted lanternflies cannot survive the freezing temperatures, they do lay egg masses that survive the winter and then hatch in late April or early May. “The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
centraljersey.com

Matawan-Aberdeen, Keyport, Holmdel, Hazlet, Middletown school board election results

Residents in Aberdeen Township, Matawan, Keyport, Holmdel, Hazlet and Middletown elected members of their local school boards in the 2022 general election. The results of the election are unofficial until they have been certified and that had not occurred as of Nov. 15. The results are reported on the Monmouth County Votes website, which is posted online by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office,
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy