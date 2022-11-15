Area players named to All-Southeast District Football teams

CHILLICOTHE − The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association released its All-Southeast District football selections on Saturday, and multiple area players were named to teams in their respective divisions as well as receiving individual honors.

Unioto quarterback Newton Hoops was named as the Division IV offensive player of the year. Hoops ended the season with 1,800 passing yards and 24 passing touchdowns, and he also set the program record for passing touchdowns in both a single game and a single season with five and 24, respectively.

Zane Trace coach Heath Hinton was named a Division V Co-Coach of the Year after leading the Pioneers to an 11-1 record and a Scioto Valley Conference Championship. Hinton split the honor with Portsmouth West coach Todd Gilliland and Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton.

The complete list of area players named to their respective division teams are listed below:

Division III

Chillicothe: Tayvion Galloway (First Team Offense), Mason Siberell (First Team Offense), Evan Lake (First Team Defense), Max Lee (First Team Defense), Mason Doughty (First Team Defense), Carter Boltenhouse (Special Mention)

Division IV

Unioto: Maddox Fox (First Team Offense), Nathan Morrison (First Team Offense), Newton Hoops (First Team Offense), Matt Griffin (First Team Defense), Nolan Fox (Special Mention), Cody Tuttle (Special Mention)

Waverly: Hudson Kelly (First Team Offense), Jase Hurd (First Team Offense), Wyatt Crabtree (First Team Defense), Brock Adams (Special Mention), Mason Kelly (Special Mention)

Division V

Piketon: Alex Jenkins (First Team Offense), Zane Brownfield (First Team Defense), Caleb Osborne (Special Mention), Gabe Lamerson (Special Mention), Dawson Montgomery (Special Mention)

Westfall: Casey Cline (First Team Offense), Bryce Wickline (Special Mention)

Zane Trace: Nalin Robinson (First Team Offense), Spencer Brower (First Team Offense), Carter Langley (First Team Offense), Daniel Barnhart (First Team Offense), Lane Stewart (First Team Defense), Hayden Brannigan (First Team Defense), Blake Phillips (Special Mention), Noah Fetters (Special Mention)

Division VI

Adena: Nathan Dreitzler (First Team Offense), Caleb Osborne (Special Mention), Mason Dyer (Special Mention)

Huntington: Quinton Puckett (First Team Offense), Dalton Black (First Team Defense), D.J. Crocker (Special Mention)

Paint Valley: Carson Free (First Team Offense), Cavan Cooper (First Team Offense), Braylon Robertson (First Team Offense), Dom Chambers (Special Mention), Roman Wisecup (Special Mention), Peyton Bell (Special Mention)

Southeastern: Trusten McWhorter (Special Mention)