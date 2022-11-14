Read full article on original website
Related
'The Laughing Stock Of The World': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted After His Father Donald Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Run
Donald Trump finally announced he's running for president in 2024 on Tuesday, November 15, and of course, he received support from his son Donald Trump Jr., who shared the news via Instagram. Donald Trump Jr. posted a photo from Twitter of his father with the caption, "President Trump: 'In order...
Trump tells Mar-a-Lago special master that he got to decide which White House documents were his to keep
CNN — Former President Donald Trump argued in a newly public court filing that a president gets to decide whether records from his White House are personal documents – and that he had decided that all the records he took to Mar-a-Lago were in fact his personal property.
Why Some Democrats Are Openly Supporting Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Run
As the familiar refrain of the Sam & Dave song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" played on the sound system, Donald J. Trump triumphantly walked off the stage at Mar-a-Lago on the night of November 15, 2022. It was the night America had been anticipating for months: Trump announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Declaring that he was running "in order to make America great and glorious again," the former president spent just over an hour reminiscing about his accomplishments and promising more of the same in a second term. To no one's surprise, he painted a picture of President Joe Biden's America as being a bleak landscape of crime-ridden cities, open borders, and staggering inflation (via Reuters).
Trump ignored an evacuation order for Mar-a-Lago, instead raging about the midterms and posting attacks on Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump did not evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole approached, according to reports. Instead, he posted attacks on Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he regards as a 2024 rival. The hurricane made landfall on Florida's east coast early Thursday. Former President Donald Trump refused to evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole...
‘You lost again Donald’: Banner flies over Mar-a-Lago as Trump announces 2024 run
As Donald Trump was preparing to announce his third presidential bid, a plane flew over his Florida home reminding him of his crushed dreams of a "red wave." "YOU LOST AGAIN DONALD! #DESANTIS2024," the banner read as it soared over Mar-a-Lago, in an apparent nod to the midterms defeat of Trump loyalists.
Fallon Mocks Trump’s Praise of Son Eric for Getting ‘PhD in Subpoenas': ‘Ironic Because at Trump University, You Can’ (Video)
Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for president again this week, and many couldn’t help but notice the lack of energy in his speech. But Jimmy Fallon couldn’t help but also hone in on Trump’s shoutout to his son during the announcement, praising him for getting his “PhD in subpoenas.”
Trump midterm results-night party at Mar-a-Lago fell flat as candidates he endorsed fell short of victory
Donald Trump was planning on taking credit for a GOP "red wave" at a Mar-a-Lago party. But several of his endorsees fell short and the party fell flat, reports say. Some Republicans are blaming Trump for the disappointing performance. Former President Donald Trump's plans to claim credit for Republican Party...
Trump 2024: Watch the moment the Donald announced he is running for president again
The packed ballroom at former President's Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida erupted into cheers and applause as he announced another campaign for the White House in 2024. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump...
thecomeback.com
Herschel Walker’s major Trump problem revealed
Former president Donald Trump reportedly plans to declare his intention to run for the United States presidency in 2024. He plans to do so Tuesday at his resort Mar-a-Largo in Florida. That’s bad news for Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker in Georgia, according to what GOP sources told The Hill....
Voices: Trump’s 2024 announcement proves it — he’s the weakest and most desperate he’s ever been
A politically wounded, low-energy, criminally investigated Donald Trump just formally launched his 2024 presidential campaign. This announcement comes two years after the twice-impeached former president launched an attempted coup. Instead of a golden escalator in New York, Trump announced in Mar-a-Lago — his Florida resort and stolen classified document storage unit.While Trump’s candidacy is certainly a threat to democracy, he is currently facing threats of his own. There is now unprecedented heat from his own party and a potential incoming indictment. Trump’s allies have said he is trying to replicate his "underdog" 2016 campaign. But this isn’t 2016 and Trump...
Donald Trump’s Boeing 757 rehabbed and back in West Palm Beach
CNN — Whether Donald Trump is prepared to take-off on another bid for the presidency remains up in the air, but his fabled Boeing 757 is definitely getting off the ground. According to flight data studied and analyzed by CNN and aviation experts consulted by CNN, Trump’s jet has spent several hours over the last week running pattern flights above a small airport in Lake Charles, Louisiana, likely testing various updated components before heading to the Palm Beach International Airport, where it arrived Wednesday evening. Trump has previously indicated that the plane would be in Louisiana for repairs.
Expert: Indictment won't stop Trump campaign — he could even run and serve from a jail cell
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Donald Trump announced his 2024 run for the presidency on Nov. 15. In his address he railed against what he perceived as the "persecution" of himself and his family, but made scant mention of his legal woes. Confirmation of Trump's White House...
Special Master Sets Aggressive Schedule as Mar-a-Lago Document Dispute Between Trump and DOJ Heads for December Clash
The special master overseeing former President Donald Trump’s dispute with the federal government over a cache of marked-as-classified documents has just established a timetable for how and when the case will move forward in the coming days and weeks. In a brief scheduling order posted on the federal docket...
Airplanes fly near Mar-a-Lago with pro-DeSantis banners taunting Trump as a loser ahead of his 'HUGE announcement'
Banner airplanes were trolling Donald Trump as a loser on Tuesday ahead of his "HUGE announcement" at Mar-a-Lago, an expected third bid for the presidency. One plane was observed near his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida with a message calling him a "3X bigly loser." Another tagged his potential rival for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who resoundingly won re-election last week.
Fallon Loves Murdoch’s Support of DeSantis: ‘First Time Trump Was the One to Get Dumped for Someone Younger’ (Video)
Fox News creator Rupert Murdoch won’t be backing Donald Trump for president this time around. And for Jimmy Fallon, that’s some pretty sweet irony, considering Murdoch withdrew his support of the twice impeached former president in order to give it to a younger candidate. As results of the...
Dumping Trump Is Just the Start of Rupert Murdoch’s Ugly New Era
Rupert Murdoch is not just dumping Donald Trump. He wants back his role as the world’s most feared media mogul. At the age of 91, Murdoch has cast off what he felt were the shackles of a constraining marriage and is in the process of regaining total control of his global media empire, as well as reasserting his political influence in America.This won’t be easy. He has to persuade the stockholders in the two halves of his empire, Fox Corp and News Corp, that they should be merged into one, with him at the top—nearly a decade after they were...
‘The View’ Hosts Mock Trump’s ‘Sad’ Energy – And Turnout – in Presidential Campaign Announcement: ‘Like a Defeated Mussolini’
The hosts of “The View” are definitely not thrilled that twice-impeached former president Donald Trump is running for the office yet again, but they couldn’t help but delight in his actual announcement on Wednesday morning. The ladies at the table tore into Trump’s low energy during the speech — and his low turnout.
Trump admits taking sensitive documents from White House to Mar-a-Lago in new filings
Former President Donald Trump admitted that he took reams of records from the White House to Mar-a-Lago but argued that the records were designated as personal records by him rather than remaining presidential records. Trump’s attorneys contended that under the Presidential Records Act, “a President determines whether a document constitutes...
MSNBC
The emoluments problem at Trump’s hotel starts to look even worse
In the not-too-distant past, the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution was relatively obscure to the public. Donald Trump changed all of that. As regular readers know, the clause prohibits U.S. officials from receiving payments from foreign governments. Traditionally, this hasn’t been much of a problem for sitting American presidents. During the Trump era, however, it became one of the Republican’s under-appreciated controversies.
americanmilitarynews.com
98% in; Kari Lake expected to lose AZ gov.; may recount; military intervention wanted by some supporters
Republican Kari Lake is projected to lose her race for Arizona governor to Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Associated Press reported. Lake trailed Hobbs by a very narrow margin Tuesday morning with 98 percent of votes reported, according to Associated Press results. If the margin continues to narrow, it could trigger a recount: Arizona law dictates automatic recounts at a difference of .5 percent or less.
Comments / 0