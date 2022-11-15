SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lake effect snow showers will continue for much of the day along and north of the Indiana Toll Road. Snow will accumulate on untreated roadways or under heavier bursts of snow. This will create slick roads and snow-covered roads in places. Give yourself extra time and space on the roads. Winds will be persistent from the west this not only keeps the lake effect snow showers locked in but it also will bring the wind chills down into the teens for most of the day. Highs will only be in the 20s so make sure to bundle up! High of 28 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

