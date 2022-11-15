Read full article on original website
Daines talks city events and the ongoing dispute with the railroad
LOGAN — Logan Mayor Holly Daines returned to KVNU’s For the People program this past Wednesday for her monthly Speak to the Mayor hour. She said there are more events planned as the city transitions into late November. “On the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the Center Street Christmas Parade...
Curt Phillips is new Service Director at USU’s IDRPP
LOGAN – Curt Phillips is the new service division director at Utah State University’s Institute for Disability Research, Policy & Practice — formerly the Center for Persons With Disabilities. He said the Institute has four different divisions. “One of them focusing on services to people and community,...
Hyrum City Museum honors Martha Hughes Cannon with exhibit
HYRUM – The Hyrum City Museum has the traveling exhibit of Martha Hughes Cannon Legacy of Leadership on display. The traveling exhibit honors the frontier doctor, suffragist, public health reformer and the nation’s first female state senator. Cannon’s statue is going to Washington D.C. to replace Philo Farnsworth,...
Nancy Hale Hall
September 13, 1942 – November 18, 2022 (age 80) Nancy Hale Hall, passed away peacefully, after a long battle with dementia, on November 16, 2022 in Logan, Utah. She was born September 13, 1942 in Blackfoot, Idaho the only daughter of John LaThare Hale and Lois Reynolds Hale. Nancy was blessed to be raised in a home where the gospel of Jesus Christ was taught and lived. This experience was the foundation to her future life of steady faith and caring service.
Eddie Mack Barela
January 29, 1938 — November 15, 2022 (age 84) Eddie Mack Barela, 84, passed away on November 15, 2022 in Garland, Utah. He was born on January 29, 1938 in Petaca, Rio Arriba County, New Mexico to Felix and Carlota Barela. He married Delfinia Barela on November 29, 1969...
Sleigh rides through elk at Hardware Wildlife Management Area to continue
HYRUM — Sleigh rides through the elk at Hardware Wildlife Management Area will again be offered this year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Starting Friday Dec. 2, the horse-drawn sleigh and wagon rides will be offered through the middle of hundreds of wild elk while they are feeding at the southern Cache Valley site.
UHSAA classification realignment proposal has Logan moving from 4A to 3A
LOGAN – The Utah High School Activities Association released a “first consideration” for upcoming re-alignment of regions and classification for schools that would take effect in fall of 2023. For schools in and around Cache Valley there are multiple potential changes that would impact high school athletics.
Interfaith Thanksgiving service slated for Sunday
HYDE PARK – A great way to kick off the week of Thanksgiving is to attend the 20th annual Cache Community Connections (CCC) Interfaith Thanksgiving Service at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church located at 725 S. 250 E. in Hyde Park. The service will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.
Firefighters called to house fire near Adams Park
LOGAN — Firefighters were called to a house fire early Thursday morning, north of Adams Park in Logan. The fire was reported at 5:01 a.m. near 690 North 400 East. According to emergency radio traffic, the home occupants reported the fire may have started from a candle left burning in a bathroom. The residents were able to evacuate safely.
PHOTO GALLERY: Northern Colorado 5, USU 1 in Beehive Classic
Photos by Lorene Hale / For additional information about Lorene’s work (or inquiries about purchasing her photos) email her at 307Lorene@gmail.com. Photo Gallery sponsored by The Logo Shop, your source for teams, businesses and booster clubs. Visit http://welogostuff.mypromohq.com/. Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow...
Acrobats of Cirque Kalabanté provide mesmerizing show in Logan
LOGAN – The Cirque Kalabanté of Montreal gave an utterly mesmerizing performance at the Ellen Eccles Theatre on Wednesday evening, as part of the Cache Valley Center for the Arts’ national touring series. Led by founder Yamoussa Bangoura, his troupe performed Afrique en Cirque, a 90-minute show...
Utah State wins OT thriller at San Diego
SAN DIEGO – With under 15 seconds to go in a tied ballgame at 89 apiece in San Diego, Utah State guard Steven Ashworth brought the ball up the court. Initially isolated against San Diego’s Sigu Sisoho Jawara on the right side, Ashworth reversed course and went around a Dan Akin screen. Jawara went under the screen so Ashworth stopped, popped, and nailed a 20-foot two-point shot to put Utah State up 91-89 with four seconds to play.
Utah State vs San Diego preview: How to watch, projected starters, injuries
LOGAN – Utah State will take its 3-0 record on the road to take on the likewise 3-0 San Diego Toreros. If the Aggies win tonight, it’ll be the first 4-0 start since 2019 (started 7-0 that year). It would also be the first time since 2013 that USU started 4-0 while facing teams that were undefeated at the time of facing the Aggies.
