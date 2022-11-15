LOGAN – Utah State will take its 3-0 record on the road to take on the likewise 3-0 San Diego Toreros. If the Aggies win tonight, it’ll be the first 4-0 start since 2019 (started 7-0 that year). It would also be the first time since 2013 that USU started 4-0 while facing teams that were undefeated at the time of facing the Aggies.

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO