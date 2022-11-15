Read full article on original website
Related
KBUR
Burlington Lighted Holiday Parade
Burlington, IA- The annual Burlington Lighted Holiday Parade will return to Burlington on Saturday, November 26th at 5 PM. Dozens of floats and entries will participate in this year’s parade, with this year’s theme being, “Merry & Bright.” The parade will begin at Eighth and Jefferson and proceed east toward the riverfront.
KBUR
Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights: Horse Carriage Rides
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights will have horse draw carriage rides available again this year. Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 18th at 8 AM. Sales are online only. The rides will take place on December 14th and 15th at 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30 PM.
KBUR
One person hospitalized in Fort Madison fire
Fort Madison, IA- One person was hospitalized Wednesday, following a house fire in Fort Madison. According to a news release, Fort Madison Firefighters responded to 1733 Avenue L at about 9:30 PM Wednesday, November 16th, for what was believed to be a basement fire, with a person still inside the house.
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine to hold public meeting for police chief finalists
The city of Muscatine will host a public meeting Thursday (Nov. 17) for citizens to visit with the six candidates for Muscatine Chief of Police. The event will take place from 4-5:30 p.m. on the third floor of the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center. Current Muscatine Police Chief...
KBUR
New 18,000 square feet food pantry opens in Galesburg
Galesburg, Ill.- Fish of Galesburg is partnering with River Bend Food Bank to open a new food pantry. TV station WQAD reports that the new 18,000-square-foot facility will be located at the corner if Henderson and Main Street in Galesburg. Fish of Galesburg executive director Elizabeth Culbertson said that they...
ourquadcities.com
Parts of 53rd, other streets, set to re-open
Restrictions on two major multi-year and multi-phase road projects will be lifted soon. The City of Davenport has announced re-openings on two significant roads beginning at the end of the day on Friday, Nov. 18:: East 53rd Street at Jersey Ridge Road, and between Lorton Avenue and Elmore Circle, and Division Street between 12th and Locust Streets, just in time to kick off the holiday season, according to a news release from the City of Davenport.
KCRG.com
West Liberty Foods helps to transition nearly 350 employees as Mount Pleasant location is set to close
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 300 employees are losing their current jobs in Mount Pleasant because their workplace is closing. West Liberty Food announced plans to shutter the Mount Pleasant location by the end of spring. This comes after losing the business of a major, unnamed client. The...
kciiradio.com
Local Departments Called Twice To Thursday Fire in Riverside
Just after 4p.m. Thursday, the Washington County Communications Center received a call regarding a residence on fire at 91 W. 3rd Street in Riverside. The caller reported a large amount of black smoke. When authorities arrived on scene they reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor. Riverside Fire, Kalona Fire, Ainsworth Fire, Hills Fire, the Washington County Ambulance Service, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Alliant Energy all responded and were on scene for roughly two hours, extinguishing the blaze. Early Friday morning, at around 4:30a.m. Authorities received a call that the fire at that address had reignited and the roof was engulfed. Riverside Fire, Kalona Fire, Ainsworth Fire, Washington Fire and Lone Tree Fire all responded to the scene. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
KBUR
Two people injured in Henry County crash
Winfield, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says two people sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Henry County. According to a news release, on Wednesday, November 16th at about 6:54 AM, Henry County Deputies received a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 1200 grid of US Highway 34 near mile marker 227 just west of Rome, Iowa.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth Police Respond to Stabbing in M-R High School Parking Lot
On November 16, 2022 at approximately 11:56am, officers responded to the Monmouth-Roseville High School parking lot in 300 block of W. 1st Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Officers determined there was an altercation between two juveniles which resulted in one juvenile receiving a stab wound. This juvenile is being treated at OSF Holy Family Medical Center with a non life-threatening wound. The suspect juvenile is in Monmouth Police custody.
wvik.org
Scott County Absentee Ballot Recount Completed
Auditor Kerri Tompkins hopes the next step — adding up the votes — will be completed before the end of the day. This morning at 8:00 in Davenport, 22 poll workers gathered on the 6th floor of the Scott County Administration Building to count roughly 23,000 absentee ballots.
KWQC
Scam Alert: Moline police warns public of pretend officer phone scam
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline police are warning the community of a scammer posing as a Moline police officer. According to Moline police, the scam artist portrays himself as Sgt. Matt Russell of the Moline Police Department. Then he tells the recipient of the call that they have federal warrants for their arrests.
ourquadcities.com
Injured bird of prey rescued from busy highway
An injured bird of prey was rescued from a busy Rock Island County Highway about 3:30 p.m. Monday near the Rock River thanks to the help of passersby. The bird was discovered on Illinois Route 92, where it was hurt and flopping around in the road. Two drivers stopped to get it off to the side of the road.
KBUR
Great River Health names new President and CEO
West Burlington, IA- Great River Health Systems has announced their new President and CEO. On Wednesday, November 16th, The Great River Health System Board of Directors unanimously approved the selection of Dr. Michael McCoy as the full-time President and CEO of Great River Health. Douglas Martin, Great River Health System...
Iowa nursing-home director allegedly stole opioids from resident
An affidavit alleges Entsminger on or about July 15, 2022 to Aug. 8, 2022, obtained or tried to obtain a prescription drug by "engaging in fraud, deceit, misrepresentation or subterfuge, to wit: Between 7/15/22 and 8/8/22
Here's how you can donate to the family who lost their son, home in Walcott fire
WALCOTT, Iowa — A 2-year-old has died after a mobile home fire in Walcott, Iowa early Monday morning, according to the Walcott Police Department. At about 2:38 a.m. on Nov. 14, the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a report of a structure fire in the Walcott Estates mobile home park.
variancemagazine.com
In photos: Carrie Underwood delivers superstar performance in Moline
Just days after taking the stage at the CMA Awards in Nashville, Carrie Underwood brought her Denim & Rhinestones tour to the Vibrant Arena at The Mark on Saturday. Joined by support from opener Jimmie Allen, Underwood followed a special performance alongside Reba and Miranda Lambert in tribute to the late Loretta Lynn at the CMAs.
ourquadcities.com
State alleges suspect took pills from nursing-home resident
A 49-year-old Davenport woman faces a felony charge of taking drugs from a nursing-home patient after a State of Iowa investigation, according to arrest affidavits. Laura Kay Entsminger faces a charge of prohibited acts – first offense – Schedule I, II, III controlled substance, court records say. She is accused of drug diversion, an affidavit says.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege man grabbed baby by throat, knocked head into wall
A 25-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after an infant and another person were injured early Saturday, police allege. Walter Boyd Jr. faces felony charges of having a short-barreled rifle or shotgun, child endangerment – bodily injury, control of a firearm by a domestic-abuse offender and disarming a peace officer; a serious misdemeanor charge of assault on persons in certain occupations; and aggravated misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse assault – display or use of weapon – first offense, and domestic abuse assault – impeding flow of air/blood, according to court records.
kciiradio.com
WACO Football Faces Final Test
The WACO Warriors played true to their name last Wednesday, edging out the Newell-Fonda Mustangs in the 8-man football state semifinals. A 29-22 victory for WACO earned them a school-record 13th win. Despite the magical ride so far, the Warriors have their focus on the state championship game Thursday morning.
Comments / 0