Tv20detroit.com
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donating $20 million to Detroit public schools
(WXYZ) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating $20 million to Detroit public schools, the Detroit Public Schools Community District confirmed Thursday. According to the superintendent of the DPSCD, the district will use the funds to raise student achievement. The superintendent said they intend to hire more academic interventionists to work with students. They expect to discuss their plans with the school board in January.
Tv20detroit.com
DPD Teen Wellness Summit High School Edition tackles mental health for students
DETROIT (WXYZ) — More than any other time in history. Kids across America are struggling to cope with mental health issues. Whether depression, anxiety, or trouble coping with daily life. That's why today it's more important than ever to teach young people it's okay to not be okay. Carolyn...
Tv20detroit.com
Troubling trend of school threats continues; prosecutor seeks penalties against parents
(WXYZ) — Nearly 50 people in Macomb County alone have been charged with threats of violence against a school, a staff member, or a student this year. That is a 50-percent increase from last year. Early this week a Ferndale middle school and high school were closed after two...
Tv20detroit.com
Children are losing their freedom for alleged school threats
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County Court Referees heard two cases in one day, with serious consequences for children. A teen arrested by Ferndale Police on Tuesday faced a hearing as prosecutors issued a petition for one count, False Report to Threat of Terrorism, a 20-year-felony. Another teen...
Tv20detroit.com
Law enforcement call for community vigilance as trend of school threats continues
FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It has been a stressful week for students at Ferndale Middle and High School and their parents. Ferndale Police responded to threats and arrested students two days in a row. On Monday Ferndale Police arrested a 16-year-old Ferndale High Student. She allegedly threatened to shoot...
Tv20detroit.com
Investigation into local hockey doctor grows after police receive 33 additional tips
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Farmington Hills police say they have been "inundated" with calls on their tipline after a local hockey doctor was first arrested and charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct. Dr. Zvi Levran of Farmington Hills has worked with youth hockey teams for at...
Tv20detroit.com
Future of Cooley High School uncertain after Detroit School Board delays vote
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The future of Cooley High School is still uncertain after Detroit School Board members decided to hold off on a vote. They have concerns about the potential buyer and the current asking price. Cooley High School closed its doors in 2010. Since then it's deteriorated and...
Tv20detroit.com
Seniors at Detroit nursing home make hats & gloves for the homeless
Residents at St. Martha's are giving the gift of warmth as winter sets in. They made hats and scarves for the homeless, and they turned over bags of their creations to the Detroit Rescue Mission. It was all inspired by a woman who moved into St. Martha's earlier this year...
Tv20detroit.com
1-on-1 with Gov. Whitmer: How she plans to tackle mental health, gun violence and more
DETROIT (WXYZ) — At the Governor’s Service Awards inside Fox Theatre in downtown Detroit, 7 Action News met with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for the first time since she declared victory in last week's election. It's now the first time in nearly 40 years that Democrats have simultaneous control...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police make 60+ mental health runs per day; new program aims to help
DETROIT (WXYZ) — "Kiazia Miller, Porter Burkes, those aren’t just anomalies, they happen all the time," said Alexandria Hughes, community mental health activist. Alexandria Hughes is a mental health activist in Detroit who has spent the year holding rallies calling for a third-party mental health response team in Detroit.
Tv20detroit.com
'Manal was light' U-Prep Detroit shares legacy of Northville couple killed in car crash
DETROIT (WXYZ) — From Northville Township, to Dexter, to the city of Detroit, communities in southeast Michigan are in mourning this week after the loss of Northville couple Manal Kadry and Omar Salamen on November 12. Nando Felten, a past student of Kadry's at University Prep Art & Design...
Tv20detroit.com
Monroe working to hire new drivers to combat ongoing bus driver shortage
MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Parents in Monroe were forced to make alternate plans after a bus driver shortage resulted in the cancellation of two bus routes this week. Monroe Public Schools made an announcement on Sunday saying they would have to cancel two routes for the week. The district says they've been struggling with transportation staffing for the last 3-4 years.
Tv20detroit.com
Proposal to expand Riverview landfill denied
RIVERVIEW, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 5-year landfill fight is about to come to a crossroads in Riverview. The site services 16 different communities but it’s running out of space. The end result could mean a major increase in taxes for communities that will have to pay more to send trash further away.
Tv20detroit.com
Kum & Go expanding into Detroit in 2024, Grand Rapids next year
Kum & Go announced Thursday it is expanding into Detroit and Michigan over the next couple of years, with plans for dozens of stores. According to the company, they will expand into Grand Rapids in 2023 and then into Detroit in 2024. The plan, according to the company, is to...
Tv20detroit.com
Stislicki case in jeopardy? Judge rules much of the evidence against Galloway is tainted
(WXYZ) — There’s a major shake-up in the case of Floyd Galloway Jr., the man accused of killing Danielle Stislicki. Oakland County Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen called much of the evidence in the case into question, saying it was based on privileged material. This means much of the...
Tv20detroit.com
Atwater Brewery donates $50K for MSU scholarships to increase diversity in beer industry
Detroit's Atwater Brewery is donating $50,000 to Michigan State University to create a scholarship program with the goal of diversifying the brewing industry in Michigan and across the country. According to Molson Coors, which owns Atwater, the scholarship will be known as the Atwater Brewery Student Scholarship. It's funded by...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit barricaded gunman situation ends peacefully when Chief James White stepped in to help
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Another day, another standoff in Detroit. But this one had a very different outcome than what we’ve reported on too much lately. Detroit Police Department Chief James White went into the home himself and talked with the alleged gunman, bringing him out without firing any more shots.
Tv20detroit.com
Testing complete on 11K+ rape kits found in Wayne County from 1984-2009
The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said 11,000 rape kits that were discovered in 2009 have finally been tested. In a statement on Wednesday, the prosecutor's office said there are still thousands of cases to review, and survivors who were assaulted between 1984 and 2009 have an additional option to find out results of their testing.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police looking for missing 16-year-old with mental illness
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with finding a missing teenage girl who suffers from mental illness. Gernadine Santana, 16, was last seen Tuesday around 9:15 p.m. on S. Liebold Street near Gilroy Street. Police say she was last seen leaving her home without permission...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Zoo Wild Lights returns this Saturday
Wild Lights, the Detroit Zoo’s annual holiday light display will be ready for the public this weekend!. The holiday experience will run on select weekends and weekdays starting November 19, 2022, to January 8, 2023. Dates and Times:. November 19, 25-26 (5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.) November 20, 27...
