Dearborn, MI

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donating $20 million to Detroit public schools

(WXYZ) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating $20 million to Detroit public schools, the Detroit Public Schools Community District confirmed Thursday. According to the superintendent of the DPSCD, the district will use the funds to raise student achievement. The superintendent said they intend to hire more academic interventionists to work with students. They expect to discuss their plans with the school board in January.
DETROIT, MI
Children are losing their freedom for alleged school threats

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — ﻿Oakland County Court Referees heard two cases in one day, with serious consequences for children. A teen arrested by Ferndale Police on Tuesday faced a hearing as prosecutors issued a petition for one count, False Report to Threat of Terrorism, a 20-year-felony. Another teen...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Seniors at Detroit nursing home make hats & gloves for the homeless

Residents at St. Martha's are giving the gift of warmth as winter sets in. They made hats and scarves for the homeless, and they turned over bags of their creations to the Detroit Rescue Mission. It was all inspired by a woman who moved into St. Martha's earlier this year...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit police make 60+ mental health runs per day; new program aims to help

DETROIT (WXYZ) — "Kiazia Miller, Porter Burkes, those aren’t just anomalies, they happen all the time," said Alexandria Hughes, community mental health activist. Alexandria Hughes is a mental health activist in Detroit who has spent the year holding rallies calling for a third-party mental health response team in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Monroe working to hire new drivers to combat ongoing bus driver shortage

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Parents in Monroe were forced to make alternate plans after a bus driver shortage resulted in the cancellation of two bus routes this week. Monroe Public Schools made an announcement on Sunday saying they would have to cancel two routes for the week. The district says they've been struggling with transportation staffing for the last 3-4 years.
MONROE, MI
Proposal to expand Riverview landfill denied

RIVERVIEW, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 5-year landfill fight is about to come to a crossroads in Riverview. The site services 16 different communities but it’s running out of space. The end result could mean a major increase in taxes for communities that will have to pay more to send trash further away.
RIVERVIEW, MI
Kum & Go expanding into Detroit in 2024, Grand Rapids next year

Kum & Go announced Thursday it is expanding into Detroit and Michigan over the next couple of years, with plans for dozens of stores. According to the company, they will expand into Grand Rapids in 2023 and then into Detroit in 2024. The plan, according to the company, is to...
DETROIT, MI
Testing complete on 11K+ rape kits found in Wayne County from 1984-2009

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said 11,000 rape kits that were discovered in 2009 have finally been tested. In a statement on Wednesday, the prosecutor's office said there are still thousands of cases to review, and survivors who were assaulted between 1984 and 2009 have an additional option to find out results of their testing.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit police looking for missing 16-year-old with mental illness

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with finding a missing teenage girl who suffers from mental illness. Gernadine Santana, 16, was last seen Tuesday around 9:15 p.m. on S. Liebold Street near Gilroy Street. Police say she was last seen leaving her home without permission...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Zoo Wild Lights returns this Saturday

Wild Lights, the Detroit Zoo’s annual holiday light display will be ready for the public this weekend!. The holiday experience will run on select weekends and weekdays starting November 19, 2022, to January 8, 2023. Dates and Times:. November 19, 25-26 (5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.) November 20, 27...
DETROIT, MI

