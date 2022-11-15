ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Inspire11 doubles down on growth with new market opening in Detroit

DETROIT (NEWSWIRE.COM) — Inspire11, a modern value-creation firm, announced expansion into Detroit, Michigan, today. The firm plans to apply its outcome-oriented approach to further drive modernization and innovation in the global automotive, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, financial services, IT industries, and more. Inspire11 is equally focused on creating meaningful career opportunities for Detroit talent and transforming our local community.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Puff Cannabis giving away thousands of turkeys to Metro Detroit families

(CBS DETROIT) - Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and Puff Cannabis is stepping up to make sure Metro Detroit families have what they need for the holiday.Starting Friday, the marijuana dispensary plans to give away more than 1,700 turkeys to people in need. The giveaway is happening at three of the company's store locations. Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Cannabis, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., UticaMonday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., HamtramckTuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-serve...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Wing Company opening Ferndale location, giving away free wings on Nov. 19

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Wing Company is opening a location in Ferndale this Saturday, and you have the chance to win free chicken wings and fries. A grand opening event will be hosted at the new location on Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 11 a.m.On Facebook, the Detroit Wing Company shared details about the giveaway, which are as follows:the first 25 people in line will be entered to win free chicken wings for a year (*Terms and conditions apply*)the first 100 people in line will get a free limited edition Detroit Wing Company beaniethe first 300 people in line will get a free six piece chicken wing and fry combo. (only one per guest)Everyone who wants to be eligible for any of these prizes must be registered for the Detroit Wing Company perks program before or at the time of the giveaway.It will be located at 23147 Woodward Ave. in Ferndale.
FERNDALE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Historic Boston-Edison holiday home tours return in December

If you've wanted to get up close and see inside some of Detroit's historic homes, now is your chance!. The Historic Boston-Edison Association said its Holiday Home Tour is returning with in-person tours after a two-year hiatus. There will be three days of holiday events between Dec. 9-11 for people...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Massive $1.5B plan includes hotels, apartments, offices for District Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Is the long-fabled District Detroit development that was promised so many years ago finally here?. A new $1.5 billion plan that would transform several properties on Woodward, as well as constructing several more was announced by Ilitch Companies this week, with the property developer promising a slew of office space, retail space, new hotels, and mixed-income housing.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Buff City Soap opens in Canton, brings customizable bars of soap to Ford Road

If you smell something good on Ford Road, it just might be Canton Township's newest store. Buff City Soap, a shop specializing in making clothing and bodies smell great, recently opened next to the Planet Fitness at 43555 Ford Road. Products such as laundry detergent, bath bombs, hand soap and other clean-smelling items line the wall of the new store.
CANTON, MI
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Michigan is giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on the richest person in Michigan- Dan Gilbert, and his charitable work. This week the foundation he created with his wife donated $23 million- the latest in a long list of significant donations.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSAW

Delta to pull direct flights to DTW starting next month

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Brian Grefe, CWA Director, says that Delta Airlines will pull all direct flights from Central Wisconsin to Detroit beginning at an undisclosed time next month due to pilot shortages. Grefe says they understand area consumer demand and to accommodate everyone, Delta will be in the process...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Kum & Go expanding into Detroit in 2024, Grand Rapids next year

Kum & Go announced Thursday it is expanding into Detroit and Michigan over the next couple of years, with plans for dozens of stores. According to the company, they will expand into Grand Rapids in 2023 and then into Detroit in 2024. The plan, according to the company, is to...
DETROIT, MI
madison-heights.org

Yard Waste Collection Ending Soon

Curbside yard waste collection through GFL Environmental (cans and bags) ends the first week of December (the week of November 28 - December 2). Any remaining yard waste must be stored until the season begins next spring. DPS will still be collecting leaves raked into the street (weather permitting) through...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI

