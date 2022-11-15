Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Related
Step Back in Time with an Exhibit of J. L. Hudson’s Holidays of the Past
If you grew up in Michigan, the J. L. Hudson's department store was part of your holiday season, especially in Detroit. From the parades to holiday displays, and of course visits with Santa himself, Hudson's was the Midwest Macy's at Christmastime. Once the tallest and second-largest department store in the...
Tv20detroit.com
Inspire11 doubles down on growth with new market opening in Detroit
DETROIT (NEWSWIRE.COM) — Inspire11, a modern value-creation firm, announced expansion into Detroit, Michigan, today. The firm plans to apply its outcome-oriented approach to further drive modernization and innovation in the global automotive, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, financial services, IT industries, and more. Inspire11 is equally focused on creating meaningful career opportunities for Detroit talent and transforming our local community.
Detroit News
Black market cough syrup sales bring millions for Metro Detroit pharmacist, feds say
A Dearborn pharmacist made millions of dollars selling to drug dealers black-market prescription cough syrup, a key ingredient in sizzurp, a powerful drink favored by rappers and gangsters, according to a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday. Zaman Alshafey is portrayed as a sizzurp king of Metro Detroit in the 20-count indictment...
ClickOnDetroit.com
8 from Detroit, Warren steal checks sent to businesses by creating fake companies with similar names
DETROIT – Seven Detroit residents and a Warren man have been charged for stealing checks mailed to businesses by setting up bank accounts for fake companies with similar-sounding names and depositing checks into those accounts. All eight people were indicted by a grand jury for the scheme: Kevin Jones,...
Puff Cannabis giving away thousands of turkeys to Metro Detroit families
(CBS DETROIT) - Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and Puff Cannabis is stepping up to make sure Metro Detroit families have what they need for the holiday.Starting Friday, the marijuana dispensary plans to give away more than 1,700 turkeys to people in need. The giveaway is happening at three of the company's store locations. Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Cannabis, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., UticaMonday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., HamtramckTuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-serve...
Michigan’s Largest Utility Wants a Rate Hike as It Disconnects a High Number of Customers for Nonpayment
DTE Energy has cut off power to customers more times in 2022 than in any nine-month period since the state began tracking shut-offs.
Detroit’s RecoveryPark ordered to repay $750,000 in loans
The embattled nonprofit was supposed to provide farming jobs for formerly incarcerated people and recovering addicts
Detroit Wing Company opening Ferndale location, giving away free wings on Nov. 19
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Wing Company is opening a location in Ferndale this Saturday, and you have the chance to win free chicken wings and fries. A grand opening event will be hosted at the new location on Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 11 a.m.On Facebook, the Detroit Wing Company shared details about the giveaway, which are as follows:the first 25 people in line will be entered to win free chicken wings for a year (*Terms and conditions apply*)the first 100 people in line will get a free limited edition Detroit Wing Company beaniethe first 300 people in line will get a free six piece chicken wing and fry combo. (only one per guest)Everyone who wants to be eligible for any of these prizes must be registered for the Detroit Wing Company perks program before or at the time of the giveaway.It will be located at 23147 Woodward Ave. in Ferndale.
Tv20detroit.com
Historic Boston-Edison holiday home tours return in December
If you've wanted to get up close and see inside some of Detroit's historic homes, now is your chance!. The Historic Boston-Edison Association said its Holiday Home Tour is returning with in-person tours after a two-year hiatus. There will be three days of holiday events between Dec. 9-11 for people...
fox2detroit.com
Massive $1.5B plan includes hotels, apartments, offices for District Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Is the long-fabled District Detroit development that was promised so many years ago finally here?. A new $1.5 billion plan that would transform several properties on Woodward, as well as constructing several more was announced by Ilitch Companies this week, with the property developer promising a slew of office space, retail space, new hotels, and mixed-income housing.
HometownLife.com
Buff City Soap opens in Canton, brings customizable bars of soap to Ford Road
If you smell something good on Ford Road, it just might be Canton Township's newest store. Buff City Soap, a shop specializing in making clothing and bodies smell great, recently opened next to the Planet Fitness at 43555 Ford Road. Products such as laundry detergent, bath bombs, hand soap and other clean-smelling items line the wall of the new store.
Tv20detroit.com
Atwater Brewery donates $50K for MSU scholarships to increase diversity in beer industry
Detroit's Atwater Brewery is donating $50,000 to Michigan State University to create a scholarship program with the goal of diversifying the brewing industry in Michigan and across the country. According to Molson Coors, which owns Atwater, the scholarship will be known as the Atwater Brewery Student Scholarship. It's funded by...
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on the richest person in Michigan- Dan Gilbert, and his charitable work. This week the foundation he created with his wife donated $23 million- the latest in a long list of significant donations.
WSAW
Delta to pull direct flights to DTW starting next month
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Brian Grefe, CWA Director, says that Delta Airlines will pull all direct flights from Central Wisconsin to Detroit beginning at an undisclosed time next month due to pilot shortages. Grefe says they understand area consumer demand and to accommodate everyone, Delta will be in the process...
Tv20detroit.com
Kum & Go expanding into Detroit in 2024, Grand Rapids next year
Kum & Go announced Thursday it is expanding into Detroit and Michigan over the next couple of years, with plans for dozens of stores. According to the company, they will expand into Grand Rapids in 2023 and then into Detroit in 2024. The plan, according to the company, is to...
metrodetroitmommy.com
Looking for amazing Holiday lights? The CP Holiday Train returns to Metro Detroit!
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train program has two trains, and one of them is passing through Metro Detroit on December 1st, after being absent for three years. The U.S. train departs Montreal, Canada on November 22nd and will travel through Ontario before returning to southeast Michigan. Metro Detroit families can...
Dearborn now has a Narcan vending machine
The machine will dispense Narcan free of charge
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
madison-heights.org
Yard Waste Collection Ending Soon
Curbside yard waste collection through GFL Environmental (cans and bags) ends the first week of December (the week of November 28 - December 2). Any remaining yard waste must be stored until the season begins next spring. DPS will still be collecting leaves raked into the street (weather permitting) through...
Querfeld Funeral Home in Dearborn closes after nearly 100 years in business
A funeral home that served the Dearborn community for nearly 100 years closed its doors last month when the owner retired. Querfeld Funeral Home announced the closure on its website, effective Oct. 22. The website said the closure was "due to the retirement of William N. Querfeld," the home's owner. According to the website,...
Comments / 1