abc57.com

Elkhart Fire puts out flames on Saint Clair Avenue

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Fire Department responded to a fire in the 100 block of Saint Clair Avenue Wednesday night. At 11:14 p.m., crews were called to the area for a possible structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a one-story wood frame structure with smoke on the first floor...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Shots fired reported on Milton Street in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Milton Street Thursday morning. Police were notified at 10:50 a.m. Riley High School, Studebaker Elementary School, and St. Matthews, who were nearby, were alerted. No evidence of shots fired was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Two Transported To Goshen Hospital After Collision On US 6

SYRACUSE — Two of the three persons involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 6 and CR 127 were transported to Goshen Hospital with unknown injuries. The incident occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. The two individuals were the driver and passenger of a...
SYRACUSE, IN
95.3 MNC

Dog rescued from burning home in Elkhart

A dog was rescued from a burning home in Elkhart. Elkhart Fire crews were called, around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, to a home in the 400 block of East Wolf Avenue to find with fire coming from the front door and smoke billowing from the eves. The fire...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Warming centers open across South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A number of warming centers are in place across South Bend for residents needing to get out of the cold. Warming centers can be found at the following locations:. Charles Black Community Center (3419 W. Washington St.) Monday through Thursday - 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Turkey giveaways in Michiana

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Bristol Community Food Pantry, 101 ½ W. Vistula St., Bristol, IN 46507. *This distribution will serve 100 households. 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Family Christian Development Center, 107 W. Marion St., Nappanee,...
MICHIANA, MI
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Tracking road conditions across Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Locals are reacting to Michiana’s first lake effect snow of the season. Back roads near State Road 23 and Redwood in South Bend were in pretty bad shape Wednesday night, and got worse the farther west you traveled. Snow was packed on branches and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
go955.com

South Bend IN man killed in single-vehicle crash in St. Joseph County

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — St. Joseph County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a South Bend Indiana man. Authorities say it happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15 in the area of North River Road near Quaker Road in Constantine Township.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

St. Joseph County Police caution drivers to slow down amid first snowstorm

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --St. Joseph County police are asking drivers to slow down as Michiana experiences its first snowstorm of the season. One area of concern is the US-20 bypass in South Bend. Corporal Aris Lee with the Traffic Division of the St. Joseph County Police advised drivers add an extra 10 to 15 minutes to their morning commute if they take the bypass.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

South Bend pauses leaf pickup to prep for more snow

SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- The city of South Bend temporarily paused its fall leaf pickup program to prepare for another round of snow, but the move has some residents concerned about the delay. “I am a little frustrated, I think they get get out here,” said concerned resident John Dauss....
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

City of South Bend showcases Solar Savings Initiative Project

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend and its partners, IFF and CDFI Friendly South Bend, presented their Energy Assistance Solar Savings Initiative on Wednesday night. The city met with 18 nonprofit organizations who are completing energy efficiency and solar projects as part of the initiative. The organizations...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Mayor gives sneak peek of new downtown development, the Ironworks Building

MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Mishawaka Mayor, Dave Wood, gave ABC57 an exclusive first look at the city's newest development, the Ironworks Building. "We want to embrace the fact that yeah, it gets cold, we can't change that. But boy, we can sure have fun and take advantage of that," Wood said. "And so, we decided to-- very deliberately-- to bring ice and events and a café to downtown Mishawaka."
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City Police mourn the loss of former officer

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is mourning the loss of former officer Ed Bohle, who died on Sunday. Bohle began his career in law enforcement at Long Beach Police Department in 1973. He then served with Michigan City Police for many years.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

