abc57.com
Elkhart Fire puts out flames on Saint Clair Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Fire Department responded to a fire in the 100 block of Saint Clair Avenue Wednesday night. At 11:14 p.m., crews were called to the area for a possible structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a one-story wood frame structure with smoke on the first floor...
abc57.com
Shots fired reported on Milton Street in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Milton Street Thursday morning. Police were notified at 10:50 a.m. Riley High School, Studebaker Elementary School, and St. Matthews, who were nearby, were alerted. No evidence of shots fired was...
WNDU
South Bend approves plan to extend emergency services to German Township
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, South Bend’s Board of Public Safety held a meeting. First on the agenda, the approval of a new fiscal plan! It will allow city emergency services to serve an annexed area in German Township. The area is about 2.8 acres. “A fiscal...
WNDU
Downtown Mishawaka’s $19M revitalization project nears completion
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the dawn of a new “ice age” in Mishawaka. Say goodbye to the ice rink, and hello to the ice ribbon. The new Iron Works Ice Rink is nearing completion. It’s the $19 million icing on the cake—the last of the...
inkfreenews.com
Two Transported To Goshen Hospital After Collision On US 6
SYRACUSE — Two of the three persons involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 6 and CR 127 were transported to Goshen Hospital with unknown injuries. The incident occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. The two individuals were the driver and passenger of a...
95.3 MNC
Dog rescued from burning home in Elkhart
A dog was rescued from a burning home in Elkhart. Elkhart Fire crews were called, around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, to a home in the 400 block of East Wolf Avenue to find with fire coming from the front door and smoke billowing from the eves. The fire...
abc57.com
Warming centers open across South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A number of warming centers are in place across South Bend for residents needing to get out of the cold. Warming centers can be found at the following locations:. Charles Black Community Center (3419 W. Washington St.) Monday through Thursday - 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
abc57.com
Turkey giveaways in Michiana
9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Bristol Community Food Pantry, 101 ½ W. Vistula St., Bristol, IN 46507. *This distribution will serve 100 households. 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Family Christian Development Center, 107 W. Marion St., Nappanee,...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
WNDU
Tracking road conditions across Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Locals are reacting to Michiana’s first lake effect snow of the season. Back roads near State Road 23 and Redwood in South Bend were in pretty bad shape Wednesday night, and got worse the farther west you traveled. Snow was packed on branches and...
go955.com
South Bend IN man killed in single-vehicle crash in St. Joseph County
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — St. Joseph County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a South Bend Indiana man. Authorities say it happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15 in the area of North River Road near Quaker Road in Constantine Township.
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Police caution drivers to slow down amid first snowstorm
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --St. Joseph County police are asking drivers to slow down as Michiana experiences its first snowstorm of the season. One area of concern is the US-20 bypass in South Bend. Corporal Aris Lee with the Traffic Division of the St. Joseph County Police advised drivers add an extra 10 to 15 minutes to their morning commute if they take the bypass.
Dive team looks for evidence after body found near South Haven
Divers were looking for more evidence Thursday after the body of a man from Kalamazoo was found near South Haven.
abc57.com
Amid snow, officials urging drivers to be extra cautious around broken stoplights
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- Several traffic lights are broken around the downtown South bend area and they’ve been temporarily replaced with four way stop signs. With more snow expected over the next few days, officials are reminding drivers to be extra cautious especially in those areas. “I come this...
abc57.com
South Bend pauses leaf pickup to prep for more snow
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- The city of South Bend temporarily paused its fall leaf pickup program to prepare for another round of snow, but the move has some residents concerned about the delay. “I am a little frustrated, I think they get get out here,” said concerned resident John Dauss....
abc57.com
City of South Bend showcases Solar Savings Initiative Project
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend and its partners, IFF and CDFI Friendly South Bend, presented their Energy Assistance Solar Savings Initiative on Wednesday night. The city met with 18 nonprofit organizations who are completing energy efficiency and solar projects as part of the initiative. The organizations...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Mayor gives sneak peek of new downtown development, the Ironworks Building
MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Mishawaka Mayor, Dave Wood, gave ABC57 an exclusive first look at the city's newest development, the Ironworks Building. "We want to embrace the fact that yeah, it gets cold, we can't change that. But boy, we can sure have fun and take advantage of that," Wood said. "And so, we decided to-- very deliberately-- to bring ice and events and a café to downtown Mishawaka."
abc57.com
Public invited to 2023 Sawyer Road meeting in Berrien County Thursday
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - The Berrien County Road Department and Chikaming Township are holding a public meeting on Thursday to discuss the 2023 Sawyer Road Reconstruction Project. The meeting will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Chikaming Township Hall, located at 13535 Red Arrow Highway in Harbert. Sawyer...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Street Department suspends leaf pick-up November 17-27
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Street Department is suspending fall leaf collection from November 17 through 27 because of weather conditions. Collection services will resume for the final round during the week of November 28 through December 2, weather permitting.
abc57.com
Michigan City Police mourn the loss of former officer
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is mourning the loss of former officer Ed Bohle, who died on Sunday. Bohle began his career in law enforcement at Long Beach Police Department in 1973. He then served with Michigan City Police for many years.
