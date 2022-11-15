Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
abcnews4.com
Young women at Lowcountry school overcoming societal expectations
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Young women are moving into male-dominated industries. According to the Department of Labor, roughly 9% of U.S. construction workers are women. The Dorchester County Career and Technology Center is working on changing that, ensuring young girls feel comfortable taking any opportunities coming their way.
Moms for Liberty and their impact on Lowcountry school boards
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A nonprofit advocating for parental rights could play a key role in decision making for the Charleston and Berkeley County School Districts. Moms for Liberty endorsed a majority of both counties’ newly elected school board members. So, who are the Moms for Liberty? “Moms for Liberty is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, grassroots […]
North Charleston nonprofit Father to Father serves up warm meals, clothing for those in need
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A nonprofit organization on Thursday provided warm meals and clothing to people in need just days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Father to Father, which offers education and services for Lowcountry fathers who are working to rebuild their lives and reconnect with family, gathered in North Charleston to hand out […]
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: Charleston hospitals make big announcements
Two of the Lowcountry’s largest hospital systems had different kinds of big news Wednesday. Elected officials and hospital executives from Roper St. Francis made a formal announcement about the hospital’s future home in North Charleston and claimed it would become a central part of the Lowcountry. The health care company is in the final stages of a 27-acre parcel in North Charleston, which includes the old North Charleston City Hall.
live5news.com
New downtown park dedicated to historic African American church
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston dedicated its new park to Shiloh African Methodist Episcopal Church on Thursday with the grounds being the former home of the church. Located at 172 Smith St., the half-acre park was designed by city staff and hopes to provide a safe place...
The Poultry Site
Flock of domesticated birds in South Carolina tests positive for HPAI
A mixed flock of domesticated birds on a Beaufort County farm tested positive for a Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) that is affecting 45 states across the country, according to Clemson University's Clemson News last week. Dead birds were submitted to the Clemson Veterinary Diagnostic Center (CVDC),...
live5news.com
Community, activists react to Berkeley County School Board’s critical race theory decision
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The new Berkeley County School Board made several controversial decisions at Tuesday night’s meeting, including a vote to ban critical race theory in district schools. The board voted 6-2 to ban the teaching of CRT. “I believe it’s important that children know their history,...
$5 million grant designed to help South Carolina teacher retention issues
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — WSAV has detailed the teacher shortage throughout the Lowcountry and the entire nation for months. Now, the federal government is stepping in to help one local college and the Beaufort County School district with their issue. There were 1,600 teacher openings in the state of South Carolina last year, which […]
WIS-TV
SC lawmakers suing schools over allegations of teaching critical race theory
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group of sitting state lawmakers is now suing a South Carolina school district over allegations it is training staff to teach critical race theory, and they vow more lawsuits will follow for other schools and districts. The sole plaintiffs in this lawsuit are the South...
Trident Technical College to continue offering free tuition on myriad programs through spring 2024
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Technical College will continue offering free tuition on several programs through spring 2024. College president Mary Thornley said by offering free tuition, she believes more people will be able to learn important skills and seek jobs that are currently going unfilled within the community. “Not having to pay for […]
Murdaugh, Laffitte families testify in day six of Laffitte trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Russell Laffitte’s older brother Charles Laffitte III and their dad Charles Laffitte Jr. took the stand as part of Laffitte’s defense in his federal trial. Alex Murdaugh’s brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, also took the stand as part of Laffitte’s defense. Other witnesses taking the stand Wednesday included employees from Palmetto State […]
counton2.com
Community reacts to Berkeley County School Board shakeup
Community reacts to Berkeley County School Board …. Community reacts to Berkeley County School Board shakeup. North Charleston nonprofit Father to Father serves …. North Charleston nonprofit Father to Father serves up warm meals, clothing for those in need. 2YH: What to do if your child has lice. Cold weather...
counton2.com
Molina Healthcare hosting Thanksgiving meal distribution
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three local organizations are coming together Friday to make sure all Lowcountry families are fed on Thanksgiving. Molina Healthcare of South Carolina, Fetter Health Care, and Charleston Hispanic Association will host a Thanksgiving meal distribution on Friday. Turkeys, spiral hams, and Cornish hens will be...
counton2.com
Charleston County hosting workshops on Urban Entitlement Program
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Community Development is working to educate the public on Urban Entitlement funds, which are meant to “fund housing and community development activities” throughout the area. In a series of meetings over the coming months, Charleston County plans to “increase awareness of...
counton2.com
Lowcountry Food Bank, Hendrick Automotive team up to fight food insecurity
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) has received a $75,000 donation from Rick Hendrick Automotive to fund the fight against food insecurity. The partnership spans nearly a decade, with Hendrick Automotive hosting many holiday food drives over the years. This year, the groups brought in the...
live5news.com
Local youth apprenticeship program receives $55,000 to advance program
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Regional Youth Apprenticeship Program has received a $55,000 donation from Bank of America to support local students. Trident Technical College and Charleston Area Urban League have partnered to expand youth apprenticeships, especially among minority and historically underserved students. Students in Berkeley, Charleston or...
LIST: Free turkey giveaways in the Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Thanksgiving around the corner, community members and groups are lending a hand to Lowcountry families in need by hosting free turkey giveaways. *This list may be updated. If you know of another Thanksgiving giveaway in the area, please let us know! Thursday, Nov. 17 Greater Unity AME Church will give away […]
Food giveaway held in Summerville ahead of Thanksgiving
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Organizations across the Lowcountry are hosting free food giveaways ahead of Thanksgiving. Thursday’s giveaway was held at Refuge Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, starting at 4:30 p.m. The event was first come, first serve and they encouraged everyone to arrive early because supplies go fast. Volunteers were giving away […]
abcnews4.com
Charlamagne Tha God to host 9th annual turkey giveaway at Berkeley HS Saturday
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — It's the season of giving. Charlamagne Tha God and Third Eye Awareness are hosting their ninth annual turkey giveaway at Berkeley High School Saturday, Nov. 19. The event is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 406 W. Main Street, in the student parking...
live5news.com
New Berkeley Co. Schools superintendent took job before resigning from another district
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is without an Interim Chief of Schools after Dr. Anthony Dixon resigned from the role a day after being named Superintendent of Berkeley County Schools. Dixon sent his resignation letter at 5:32 a.m. from his phone Wednesday after a heated...
Comments / 0