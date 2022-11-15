ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Cape Gazette

Big Fish Ball benefits student basic needs closets Nov. 19

For the second year, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long will join the Big Fish Charitable Foundation to raise money for the Delaware Department of Education Basic Needs Closets program at the second annual Big Fish Ball, set for 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Hyatt Place on the Wilmington Riverfront.
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware daughter Antje Duvekot to perform Nov. 19 in Lewes

Antje Duvekot will return to Delaware for the first time in over 20 years thanks to a new local venue called The Listening Booth that describes itself as “a haven for original music in Southern Delaware.”. Doors will open at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Cinema Art...
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware seeing increase in potbellied pigs running at large

DOVER, Del. – Delaware officials say there has been a significant increase in potbellied pigs running at large in residential and rural areas, including on state lands. Officials say these pics pose a nuisance to landowners, increase the threat of establishing feral pig populations, damage natural resources, and risk carrying endemic diseases such as salmonella or even swine flu. These diseases can then spread to both people and animals.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

WELCOME TO HOPE REALTY!

DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

Delaware Lawyers Weigh in on Complex Adoption Laws

While adoption is considered the best option in many situations, the complex process can quickly become a tough legal and emotional battle. Many who supported overturning Roe v. Wade touted adoption as an alternative to abortion. How the latest U.S. Supreme Court ruling will affect adoption in Delaware remains to be seen, but local attorneys caution it’s a difficult process. Here, they weigh in on adoption laws in the First State and how aspiring parents can prepare.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Economic Woes Pinch Area Food Banks, Church Kitchens

DOVER, Del. and FRUITLAND, Md. - A week away from Thanksgiving, economic worries are making their presence known at food banks and churches on Delmarva. In Dover, a Food Bank of Delaware food giveaway saw brisk traffic. "We're seeing more cars than we have seen, that means more families coming...
DOVER, DE
delawarepublic.org

Unemployment rate in Delaware remains unchanged in October

Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged in October. Last month Delaware’s unemployment rate was 4.3% which is the same as in September, but in the last year it’s down from 4.9%. The unemployment rate is still higher than the national number, which was at 3.7% last...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Park restaurant violates Warner Grant

The following letter was sent to Gov. John Carney, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin, Speaker of the House Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf, Rep. Steve Smyk and Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. I have recently learned that the building of a restaurant on the...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Events this Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

We begin our transition away from the annual Fall Festival Season to the 2022 holiday season this week, highlighted by the annual launch of two of the region's most spectacular holiday light displays. Held in both Milton and Ocean City, these displays are a great way to get into the...
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Deadline to claim $300 direct tax rebate checks in Delaware 12 days away

Delaware residents have until just before midnight on Nov. 30 to submit their applications for the latest round of relief checks worth up to $300. The state of Delaware has issued over 782,000 relief rebates featuring a direct payment of $300 for each adult Delaware resident so far, but thousands more residents qualify for the disbursement, according to state officials.
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

Where to Dine in or Eat out for Thanksgiving in Delaware

Want to ditch your kitchen this year? From dine-in to pickup, these Delaware eateries have your Thanksgiving dinner covered. Thanksgiving means time well spent with family, friends and loved ones, but it can also mean hours of cooking, serving and cleaning. Consider dining out instead at one of the many nearby eateries that are offering Turkey Day to-go menus and dine-in specials this year.
DELAWARE STATE
Katie Cherrix

Six Reasons to Move to Delaware

Located on the Delmarva Peninsula, Delaware is a unique place with a lot to offer. Situated just south of Philadelphia, Delaware offers calm, coastal living that's ideal for families and retirees. Here are seven reasons to consider moving to Delaware if you're looking for a place to call home.
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

POWER supports offshore wind projects

Supporters of an offshore wind project for Delaware are greatly encouraged by a recent decision of the Sussex Economic Development Action Committee. SEDAC has released a statement that an offshore wind project for Delaware will not only provide emission-free power and guard against volatile fossil fuel prices, but that it will also “contribute substantially to local economic development.”
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Celebrate state park, don’t destroy it

The following letter was sent to Gov. John Carney with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. I am writing in opposition to the building of a privately owned restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park. It is amazing to me that when climate change is negatively impacting other Atlantic coastal towns, the state of Delaware would even consider such a proposal! Yet today I learned that a decision about this proposal is due to be made by January 2023. I hope that you will use your authority to reverse any approval that DNREC and/or the Parks & Recreation Council recommend for this poorly conceived idea.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Now you hear it … now you don’t

The word “disco” might be considered passé, but dance clubs (the exact same thing) are still popular around the world. Powerful sound systems hammer out bass-laden grooves as dancers gyrate to their hearts’ content. Coastal Delaware is fortunate to have at least one dance club event that happens on the third Friday of every month. And it rivals many from New York to Miami.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Sportsmen’s association asks court to stop state buy-back program

The Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association has filed court action to stop the state buy-back program for firearms and ammunition magazines. In an opening brief filed Nov. 15, the DSSA requested U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware to issue a preliminary injunction to halt enforcement of the various bans contained in legislation that was signed into law by Gov. John Carney. On June 30, Carney signed House Bill 450 into law, effectively and immediately banning a long list of commonly owned rifles, shotguns and pistols, pejoratively and inaccurately labeling those firearms as “assault weapons,” said Jeff Hague, president of DSSA. The same day, Carney signed Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 6 into law, effectively banning most standard-capacity rifle magazines and many standard-capacity pistol magazines, erroneously labeling them “high-capacity magazines,” Hague said.
DELAWARE STATE

