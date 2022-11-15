Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Big Fish Ball benefits student basic needs closets Nov. 19
For the second year, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long will join the Big Fish Charitable Foundation to raise money for the Delaware Department of Education Basic Needs Closets program at the second annual Big Fish Ball, set for 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Hyatt Place on the Wilmington Riverfront.
Cape Gazette
Food Bank, Perdue and Harry K Foundation team up to deliver holiday meals
In an effort to help deliver a happy Thanksgiving for needy families in Kent and Sussex counties, the Food Bank of Delaware, Perdue Farms and the Harry K Foundation have once again teamed up for the annual Thanksgiving For All initiative. On Nov. 15, boxes of meals, including a chicken...
Cape Gazette
Delaware daughter Antje Duvekot to perform Nov. 19 in Lewes
Antje Duvekot will return to Delaware for the first time in over 20 years thanks to a new local venue called The Listening Booth that describes itself as “a haven for original music in Southern Delaware.”. Doors will open at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Cinema Art...
WMDT.com
Delaware seeing increase in potbellied pigs running at large
DOVER, Del. – Delaware officials say there has been a significant increase in potbellied pigs running at large in residential and rural areas, including on state lands. Officials say these pics pose a nuisance to landowners, increase the threat of establishing feral pig populations, damage natural resources, and risk carrying endemic diseases such as salmonella or even swine flu. These diseases can then spread to both people and animals.
Cape Gazette
WELCOME TO HOPE REALTY!
We’ve welcomed several new real estate agents over the past months or so and we wanted to take a moment to welcome Sandy Barksdale to our family and hope you will too. Agents have many choices of where to call home when they’re looking for a brokerage to work with and having them choose us is an honor. We work hard to provide our agents with the tools they need to grow and be successful and the support that is important to both them and their clients. We’re proud of all our agents and the countless hours they pour into their work as Realtors, helping clients all over the Delaware, Maryland & Georgia area and beyond. We hope you’ll get to know them as we do as well – their stories, their experiences, their knowledge, and their work ethic – all of these go into making a real estate agent and driving our company forward so that we can serve you, our clients, in all of your real estate transactions. Take a moment to get to know your real estate agent and you’ll have both a trusted advocate and a friend for years to come. It takes a lot of dedication to be a Realtor and our agents are excellent examples of the passion and drive necessary to assist clients throughout their lives and become much more than just a real estate agent to the people they’ve helped along the way.
Cape Gazette
302 Food Rescue to Help Reduce Food Waste and Feed More People through Technology
Built on a community collaboration between premier sponsor Bayhealth and collaborating organizations – the Food Bank of Delaware and American Heart Association & American Stroke Association– a first-in-the-nation statewide food rescue program, 302 Food Rescue, launched this morning at the Milford Food Lion. Thanks to the power of...
delawaretoday.com
Delaware Lawyers Weigh in on Complex Adoption Laws
While adoption is considered the best option in many situations, the complex process can quickly become a tough legal and emotional battle. Many who supported overturning Roe v. Wade touted adoption as an alternative to abortion. How the latest U.S. Supreme Court ruling will affect adoption in Delaware remains to be seen, but local attorneys caution it’s a difficult process. Here, they weigh in on adoption laws in the First State and how aspiring parents can prepare.
WBOC
Economic Woes Pinch Area Food Banks, Church Kitchens
DOVER, Del. and FRUITLAND, Md. - A week away from Thanksgiving, economic worries are making their presence known at food banks and churches on Delmarva. In Dover, a Food Bank of Delaware food giveaway saw brisk traffic. "We're seeing more cars than we have seen, that means more families coming...
delawarepublic.org
Unemployment rate in Delaware remains unchanged in October
Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged in October. Last month Delaware’s unemployment rate was 4.3% which is the same as in September, but in the last year it’s down from 4.9%. The unemployment rate is still higher than the national number, which was at 3.7% last...
Cape Gazette
Park restaurant violates Warner Grant
The following letter was sent to Gov. John Carney, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin, Speaker of the House Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf, Rep. Steve Smyk and Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. I have recently learned that the building of a restaurant on the...
Cape Gazette
Events this Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
We begin our transition away from the annual Fall Festival Season to the 2022 holiday season this week, highlighted by the annual launch of two of the region's most spectacular holiday light displays. Held in both Milton and Ocean City, these displays are a great way to get into the...
wilmtoday.com
Delaware Chosen for $40 Million Expansion from Global Water Technologies Leader Solenis
Increased demand for Solenis’ sustainability-focused products and services is driving growth in Wilmington. Wilmington is the hometown of Solenis and will now serve as the location of a massive $40 million research and development expansion. Solenis is planning to build a 100,000 square-foot building for research and development operations...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Deadline to claim $300 direct tax rebate checks in Delaware 12 days away
Delaware residents have until just before midnight on Nov. 30 to submit their applications for the latest round of relief checks worth up to $300. The state of Delaware has issued over 782,000 relief rebates featuring a direct payment of $300 for each adult Delaware resident so far, but thousands more residents qualify for the disbursement, according to state officials.
delawaretoday.com
Where to Dine in or Eat out for Thanksgiving in Delaware
Want to ditch your kitchen this year? From dine-in to pickup, these Delaware eateries have your Thanksgiving dinner covered. Thanksgiving means time well spent with family, friends and loved ones, but it can also mean hours of cooking, serving and cleaning. Consider dining out instead at one of the many nearby eateries that are offering Turkey Day to-go menus and dine-in specials this year.
Six Reasons to Move to Delaware
Located on the Delmarva Peninsula, Delaware is a unique place with a lot to offer. Situated just south of Philadelphia, Delaware offers calm, coastal living that's ideal for families and retirees. Here are seven reasons to consider moving to Delaware if you're looking for a place to call home.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
Cape Gazette
POWER supports offshore wind projects
Supporters of an offshore wind project for Delaware are greatly encouraged by a recent decision of the Sussex Economic Development Action Committee. SEDAC has released a statement that an offshore wind project for Delaware will not only provide emission-free power and guard against volatile fossil fuel prices, but that it will also “contribute substantially to local economic development.”
Cape Gazette
Celebrate state park, don’t destroy it
The following letter was sent to Gov. John Carney with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. I am writing in opposition to the building of a privately owned restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park. It is amazing to me that when climate change is negatively impacting other Atlantic coastal towns, the state of Delaware would even consider such a proposal! Yet today I learned that a decision about this proposal is due to be made by January 2023. I hope that you will use your authority to reverse any approval that DNREC and/or the Parks & Recreation Council recommend for this poorly conceived idea.
Cape Gazette
Now you hear it … now you don’t
The word “disco” might be considered passé, but dance clubs (the exact same thing) are still popular around the world. Powerful sound systems hammer out bass-laden grooves as dancers gyrate to their hearts’ content. Coastal Delaware is fortunate to have at least one dance club event that happens on the third Friday of every month. And it rivals many from New York to Miami.
Cape Gazette
Sportsmen’s association asks court to stop state buy-back program
The Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association has filed court action to stop the state buy-back program for firearms and ammunition magazines. In an opening brief filed Nov. 15, the DSSA requested U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware to issue a preliminary injunction to halt enforcement of the various bans contained in legislation that was signed into law by Gov. John Carney. On June 30, Carney signed House Bill 450 into law, effectively and immediately banning a long list of commonly owned rifles, shotguns and pistols, pejoratively and inaccurately labeling those firearms as “assault weapons,” said Jeff Hague, president of DSSA. The same day, Carney signed Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 6 into law, effectively banning most standard-capacity rifle magazines and many standard-capacity pistol magazines, erroneously labeling them “high-capacity magazines,” Hague said.
