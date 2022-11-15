Read full article on original website
Broadway actress stops by Upstate high school
A Broadway actress stopped by an Upstate high school to lead a workshop and meet with theater students.
Holiday Ferris wheel heading to downtown Spartanburg
The City of Spartanburg is bringing in a new holiday attraction for people to enjoy.
Justin Timberlake invests in golf course in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Justin Timberlake and his partners at 8AM Golf announced their investment in an innovative new concept in golf entertainment in Greenville. 3’s was founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening in Greenville in 2020. The company said 3’s features lighted 12-hole par-3 golf with adjacent practice […]
Let’s Eat at Indigenous Underground in Abbeville
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- 7NEWS visited a restaurant in Abbeville weaving Southern flavors into their dishes that represent cultures from around the world. From Sunday brunch to elevated dinners with live music Indigenous Underground will not disappoint. Owner Erica Miccier interest in cooking began as a mother of three undergoing treatment for kidney disease. She said […]
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
WYFF4.com
'A little bit of hope': One Greenville family is feeding a community
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Martins aren't your typical love story. When they met, Cassandra and her children had spent a year in a shelter. Redd had been homeless for nearly 18 years. He was working in a sports souvenir store at the time. "And the most beautiful woman...
WYFF4.com
WYFF 4 announces new evening anchor team
GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF 4 welcomes Sydney Shadrix and Aaron Baker to the news team as co-anchors on the weekday 5 p.m. newscast. They will follow WYFF News 4 at 4 p.m. with Gabrielle Komorowski and Jane Robelot. Carol Clarke and Nigel Robertson round out the evening anchor lineup on WYFF News 4 at 6 p.m.
WYFF4.com
Oldest employee at Greenville County Schools celebrates big birthday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The oldest employee in Greenville County Schools celebrated a big birthday this week. Grace Masters turned 90 years old on Monday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The district made a Facebook post for the occasion that read:. "Masters, who works at Bryson Elementary...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Old age ain’t for sissies
It was a lovely thing to be asked by an enthusiastic group of seniors, who had chosen my novel for their book club if I would consider driving to their group residence to speak about it. Well, of course I would, I thought, the elderly dears. I’ve given these sorts...
Greenville restaurant Soby’s serves up a favorite throwback menu item
Twenty-five years ago, Carl Sobocinski took a chance and opened Soby’s New South Cuisine in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, where buildings were largely shuttered. Today, the city’s center is bustling with nationally acclaimed eateries, and Soby’s is celebrating its silver anniversary. This November, the fine-dining restaurant will serve throwback menu items each week; look […] The post Greenville restaurant Soby’s serves up a favorite throwback menu item appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Greenville Co. Schools proposes earlier start, end dates for student calendar
School could start and end a week earlier in Greenville County beginning in 2023, according to a new district proposal.
wspa.com
BMW Vehicle Accessory Center Opens
BMW has celebrated the unveiling of several facilities in the Upstate within the past few months. Now added to that list is a new vehicle accessory center. BMW has celebrated the unveiling of several facilities in the Upstate within the past few months. Now added to that list is a new vehicle accessory center.
WYFF4.com
Upstate teacher selected to throw for $1 Million during Saturday's Clemson game
CLEMSON, S.C. — Eckrich is the "Official Smoked Sausage and Deli Meat Sponsor" of the College Football Playoff. For the fourth consecutive year, Eckrich is working together with CFP Foundation's 'Extra Yard for Teachers' program, which aims to celebrate teachers and educators across the country. “It's to give back...
Do you agree with the City Of Greenville appointing a liaison to LGBTQ groups ?
The Upstate’s largest city is set to create a new position in what they say is an effort in promoting inclusivity to the LGBTQ community. The Greenville City Council voted this week to unanimously approve a resolution to be more welcoming
WYFF4.com
Two new clothing stores and dining option coming to Haywood Mall
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There are two new stores and a new dining option coming to Haywood Mall. Haywood Mall made the announcement on Wednesday. These three new stores are joining the mall's 120-store lineup. Lucky Brand: The denim brand clothing store will open Nov. 18 on the upper level...
WYFF4.com
Father of fallen Spartanburg County Deputy speaks out for first time, son honored posthumously
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Aceremony was held on Monday at the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office to honor fallen Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge. Aldridge was killed back in June while responding to a domestic incident. During the ceremony, the Aldridge family was in attendance to see several awards present...
FOX Carolina
Greenville County deputies giving away free boxed lunches
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said it is hosting a free boxed lunch giveaway for those in need. Deputies said the lunches are funded by the Isaiah 40:31 Foundation, which generously donated funds to purchase roughly 160 meals from The Honey Baked Ham Company for deputies to hand out on Monday, Nov. 21.
Awareness vigil being held for those experiencing homelessness
Organizers of an event happening in Spartanburg on Thursday night hope to raise awareness for those affected by homelessness.
golaurens.com
Local entrepreneur offers proposal for boutique hotel in downtown Laurens
A local entrepreneur presented a proposal to Laurens City Council on Tuesday night for a boutique hotel in downtown Laurens. Gary Bailey, owner of Love, Bailey & Associates CPAs and developer of the Bailey Building in downtown Laurens, presented his proposal for Hotel Laurens, a 38-room hotel in the building that currently houses Truist Bank and the Laurens Police Dept.
wach.com
South Carolinians sue to end unauthorized police surveillance program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A public service organization and a Greenville resident filed a lawsuit against the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for its operation of a secretive surveillance program that automatically tracks and records the movements of all drivers on the state’s roads and highways.
