WBTV
Cabarrus Health Alliance board selects new health director
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus Health Alliance Board of Health appointed Erin Shoe as health director during a special meeting Thursday night, officials said. According to the CHA, the board called a special meeting to discuss personnel matters after the announcement last week that the current health director, Dr. Bonnie Coyle, would be leaving to assume the position of medical director with Mecklenburg County Health Department.
iredellfreenews.com
N.C. House speaker appoints Johnson to N.C. Ports Authority
Raleigh — North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has appointed Michael H. Johnson, CEO of The Johnson Group Inc., to the North Carolina Ports Authority. The Ports Authority operates facilities in Wilmington, Morehead City and the Inland Port in Charlotte. Freight movement is an integral part of the North Carolina economy and economic development strategy.
WBTV
Late Mecklenburg County commissioner honored with Order of the Hornet
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners honored late commissioner Ella Scarborough with the Order of the Hornet during Tuesday night’s meeting. It’s the highest honor bestowed by the board and is given to someone who’s displayed valor or high order of service. Scarborough...
WBTV
New Indy paper mill agrees to $1.1 million penalty, consent decree in foul odor lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - The New Indy paper mill in York County has agreed to a $1.1 million penalty and consent decree to resolve the lawsuit filed against the factory for causing a foul odor. The complaint was brought in 2021 by the United States, on behalf of the United...
WBTV
REPORT: Charlotte LYNX manager “directed controllers to violate safety rules” at last job
Meck County holds public hearing on how to spend money to fight opioids. Mecklenburg County commissioners are getting ready to spend some money to specifically to fight opioids. Deputies credited with saving man from burning home in Rowan County. Updated: 4 hours ago. Three deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office...
Election board investigating possible voter intimidation in Salisbury, other parts of North Carolina
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — From someone throwing an election judge's cell phone and calling them a derogatory name to another person following an early voting worker home, the North Carolina State Board of Elections received 20 reports of potential voter and election worker intimidation and one complaint of possible voter interference during the most recent election.
qcnews.com
Recount called for Mecklenburg County Superior Court Judge election race
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) —An official recount has been called for a Mecklenburg County Superior Court Judge election. The final votes were tallied on Tuesday night, Republican Judge Matt Osman beat his Democratic opponent, Judge Kimberly Best, by just 77 votes out of 51,000. With such a slim...
9 Investigates: 3 test positive for viruses after potential exposure at Atrium Health urology office
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has heard from dozens of people after our report about potential exposure to life-changing viruses after having procedures an Atrium Health urology office in Charlotte, all being told by Atrium that they need to test for HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C. Three of them...
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office move juveniles, as detention center scheduled to close
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced all juvenile residents have been transferred to North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) juvenile detention facilities, as of Tuesday. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. This comes after...
WBTV
Rowan Co. man to serve at least 70 months in prison for trafficking drugs
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man was sentenced this week to at least 70 months in prison for trafficking drugs. Christopher Wayne Piercy of Safrit Road in Salisbury was sentenced to an active term of imprisonment of 70-93 months to be served in the North Carolina Department of Corrections.
4 Charlotte-area hospitals receive 'C' grades for patient safety by national watchdog
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hospital grades for health care facilities in the Carolinas were released Wednesday and most hospitals in the Charlotte area received high marks, including several Atrium Health and Novant Health facilities. The ratings were released by The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that advances patient safety...
WBTV
Charlotte woman once homeless moves into apartment after WBTV story
Charlotte woman's parents react to Mexican authorities investigating her death as homicide. Mexican authorities confirmed to WBTV News on Thursday that they are now investigating the death of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson as a homicide. CMPD searching for suspect who shot man after hours-long standoff in west Charlotte. Updated: 27...
WBTV
Group could send proposed I-77 toll lanes to N.C. transportation officials
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A significant step forward in a plan to build more toll lanes along Interstate 77 could come Wednesday night. The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is set to discuss the proposal, which would put toll lanes from uptown Charlotte south to the South Carolina border, during Wednesday night’s meeting.
WBTV
Salisbury names Connie Snyder as city clerk
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Connie Snyder has been appointed Salisbury city clerk, effective immediately. An 11-year Salisbury veteran, Snyder most recently served as the deputy city clerk. Previously, she was the senior administrative assistant in the city manager’s office where she provided assistance to the city manager, assistant city manager and administrative services director.
qcnews.com
Back-to-back: Gaston County cat attack reveals another rabies case
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police identified the county’s 12th rabies case, involving a cat attacking a resident in Mount Holly. The case comes a day after the announcement of the county’s 11th case. On Tuesday night, Gaston County Police Animal Care and...
NC House District 73 could decide supermajority
Right now, Republicans are just one seat short of a supermajority that would allow them to override Democratic Governor Roy Cooper’s vetoes.
WCNC
'Water was truly everywhere' | Charlotte tenant files lawsuit against luxury apartment for poor maintenance and management
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Skyhouse Uptown is marketed as a luxury set of towers, however, one of its tenants told WCNC Charlotte he's had nothing but trouble with his unit since moving in January of 2022. Shermaine Leggions moved to the Queen City for a job and signed a lease...
WBTV
Report: Affordable housing hard to find in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While the Charlotte housing market shows signs of softening, homes in the region that are priced affordably are becoming increasingly difficult to find, according to a new report. Home buyers and renters in the eight-county region are entering a second year of high prices and a...
WBTV
Two headed to federal prison for running drug distribution ring
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are headed to federal prison after being convicted of running a methamphetamine distribution network. Shane Keith Moore of Leonard Road, Salisbury, was sentenced to the Federal Bureau of Prisons for a period of 7 years 8 months to be served in the Federal Bureau of Prisons followed by 5 yrs probation.
