Mecklenburg County, NC

WBTV

Cabarrus Health Alliance board selects new health director

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus Health Alliance Board of Health appointed Erin Shoe as health director during a special meeting Thursday night, officials said. According to the CHA, the board called a special meeting to discuss personnel matters after the announcement last week that the current health director, Dr. Bonnie Coyle, would be leaving to assume the position of medical director with Mecklenburg County Health Department.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
iredellfreenews.com

N.C. House speaker appoints Johnson to N.C. Ports Authority

Raleigh — North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has appointed Michael H. Johnson, CEO of The Johnson Group Inc., to the North Carolina Ports Authority. The Ports Authority operates facilities in Wilmington, Morehead City and the Inland Port in Charlotte. Freight movement is an integral part of the North Carolina economy and economic development strategy.
WILMINGTON, NC
WCNC

Election board investigating possible voter intimidation in Salisbury, other parts of North Carolina

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — From someone throwing an election judge's cell phone and calling them a derogatory name to another person following an early voting worker home, the North Carolina State Board of Elections received 20 reports of potential voter and election worker intimidation and one complaint of possible voter interference during the most recent election.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte woman once homeless moves into apartment after WBTV story

Charlotte woman's parents react to Mexican authorities investigating her death as homicide. Mexican authorities confirmed to WBTV News on Thursday that they are now investigating the death of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson as a homicide. CMPD searching for suspect who shot man after hours-long standoff in west Charlotte. Updated: 27...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Group could send proposed I-77 toll lanes to N.C. transportation officials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A significant step forward in a plan to build more toll lanes along Interstate 77 could come Wednesday night. The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is set to discuss the proposal, which would put toll lanes from uptown Charlotte south to the South Carolina border, during Wednesday night’s meeting.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Salisbury names Connie Snyder as city clerk

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Connie Snyder has been appointed Salisbury city clerk, effective immediately. An 11-year Salisbury veteran, Snyder most recently served as the deputy city clerk. Previously, she was the senior administrative assistant in the city manager’s office where she provided assistance to the city manager, assistant city manager and administrative services director.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Report: Affordable housing hard to find in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While the Charlotte housing market shows signs of softening, homes in the region that are priced affordably are becoming increasingly difficult to find, according to a new report. Home buyers and renters in the eight-county region are entering a second year of high prices and a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Two headed to federal prison for running drug distribution ring

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are headed to federal prison after being convicted of running a methamphetamine distribution network. Shane Keith Moore of Leonard Road, Salisbury, was sentenced to the Federal Bureau of Prisons for a period of 7 years 8 months to be served in the Federal Bureau of Prisons followed by 5 yrs probation.
SALISBURY, NC

