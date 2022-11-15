ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

Many local retailers adding 'buy now, pay later' options, but is it worth it?

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JOAl7_0jBFzeb700

Buy now, pay later – it sounds like a sweet deal, but how sweet is it? Retailers know a lot of metro Detroiters are on a tight budget, so they're pushing the "buy now, pay later" more than ever.

It's pretty simple. A person puts down a deposit to take home the holiday shopping, and then you finish paying your bill over time.

But, you might want to think twice before picking up something extra nice.

The plan started with big box stores, but has recently moved to also include some local stores, like Layers in Downtown Royal Oak, a clothing store that sells separates and solids.

Owner Jill Pendergast said she took a risk moving the store form its original location in Westland Mall to Downtown Royal Oak during a season where shoppers may already be strapped for cash.

"I think that a lot of people will tend to go without over the holidays you know they have to cut back on something and it isn't going to be utilities or food so it ends up being maybe gifting," she said.

To help stretch the budget, Pendergast told shoppers they can "buy now, pay later."

With the program, roughly 25% down will get you out the door with the item, and you pay the rest of the money off in separate monthly installments. It's popular online with companies like Affirm, Klarna or Afterpay, but now, brick-and-mortar stores are starting to catch on.

"It's really a fantastic way for retailers to expand their base of customers," Janell Townsen, an associate professor in marketing at Oakland University, said. "There are over 50 million adults in the united states who do not even have credit scores let alone credit or credit cards. It's an opportunity for those customers to be able to re-build their purchasing power"

But, not everyone is buying in.

"I just try to get what I can afford you know, at that moment because who knows what is going to happen in the future," one person told us.

It's not a smart move for an unsure shopper, because if you miss a payment, companies like Klarna and Afterpay will tack on a 25% interest fee. According to CreditKarma, about 1/3 of customers fall into that trap.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HometownLife.com

New furniture showroom opens in downtown Birmingham

Looking to refresh your home's look? A new shop in downtown Birmingham hopes to help you do just that. Serena and Lily, a national boutique known for its higher-end home furnishings and artwork, recently opened its first store in Michigan in the southeast Oakland County community. Occupying the space formerly held by Linda Dresner — who closed her iconic shop last spring — the storefront at 299 W. Maple now sports furniture and paintings rather than clothing.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
CBS Detroit

Puff Cannabis giving away thousands of turkeys to Metro Detroit families

(CBS DETROIT) - Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and Puff Cannabis is stepping up to make sure Metro Detroit families have what they need for the holiday.Starting Friday, the marijuana dispensary plans to give away more than 1,700 turkeys to people in need. The giveaway is happening at three of the company's store locations. Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Cannabis, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., UticaMonday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., HamtramckTuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-serve...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Wing Company opening Ferndale location, giving away free wings on Nov. 19

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Wing Company is opening a location in Ferndale this Saturday, and you have the chance to win free chicken wings and fries. A grand opening event will be hosted at the new location on Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 11 a.m.On Facebook, the Detroit Wing Company shared details about the giveaway, which are as follows:the first 25 people in line will be entered to win free chicken wings for a year (*Terms and conditions apply*)the first 100 people in line will get a free limited edition Detroit Wing Company beaniethe first 300 people in line will get a free six piece chicken wing and fry combo. (only one per guest)Everyone who wants to be eligible for any of these prizes must be registered for the Detroit Wing Company perks program before or at the time of the giveaway.It will be located at 23147 Woodward Ave. in Ferndale.
FERNDALE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Massive $1.5B plan includes hotels, apartments, offices for District Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Is the long-fabled District Detroit development that was promised so many years ago finally here?. A new $1.5 billion plan that would transform several properties on Woodward, as well as constructing several more was announced by Ilitch Companies this week, with the property developer promising a slew of office space, retail space, new hotels, and mixed-income housing.
DETROIT, MI
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Michigan is giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on the richest person in Michigan- Dan Gilbert, and his charitable work. This week the foundation he created with his wife donated $23 million- the latest in a long list of significant donations.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSAW

Delta to pull direct flights to DTW starting next month

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Brian Grefe, CWA Director, says that Delta Airlines will pull all direct flights from Central Wisconsin to Detroit beginning at an undisclosed time next month due to pilot shortages. Grefe says they understand area consumer demand and to accommodate everyone, Delta will be in the process...
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy