Read full article on original website
Related
WXYZ
Detroit Weather: Cold and windy with more snow showers
Friday: Cold and breezy with snow showers possible through the afternoon. It should get drier late. Highs in the low 30s and wind chills in the teens most of the day. Wind: SW 15-25 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy and still breezy. Low of 19°. Wind chills drop into the single...
WXYZ
Detroit Weather: Lake effect snow showers could be heavy tonight
Tonight: Passing snow showers . A few bands of snow may reduce visibility at times and make roads a slick. Drive carefully! Temps in the low to mid 20s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph. Friday: Mostly cloudy and the chance of snow showers continues into early afternoon. It should get drier late. Highs in the low 30s. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.
WXYZ
Detroit Weather: Snow chance tonight, then more likely tomorrow afternoon and Friday.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR SANILAC COUNTY UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. Another 1"-3" possible Today. Accumulations are for the grass, but roads could get slushy to slippery as well in the advisory area. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers with little to no accumulation in Metro Detroit....
WXYZ
Jim Harbaugh wears hand-painted Michigan shoes to honor Title IX
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh wore hand-painted, Michigan-themed shoes to his Monday press conference. They were made by Candy Coated Kicks for the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Watch more in the video player.
Comments / 0