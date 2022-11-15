ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanilac County, MI

WXYZ

Detroit Weather: Cold and windy with more snow showers

Friday: Cold and breezy with snow showers possible through the afternoon. It should get drier late. Highs in the low 30s and wind chills in the teens most of the day. Wind: SW 15-25 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy and still breezy. Low of 19°. Wind chills drop into the single...
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ

Detroit Weather: Lake effect snow showers could be heavy tonight

Tonight: Passing snow showers . A few bands of snow may reduce visibility at times and make roads a slick. Drive carefully! Temps in the low to mid 20s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph. Friday: Mostly cloudy and the chance of snow showers continues into early afternoon. It should get drier late. Highs in the low 30s. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.
DETROIT, MI

