Pittman’s Deadline for Myles Slusher Decision, Explanation for Fans’ Ire as ‘Great Thing’ + Injury Report, Depth Chart

Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
bestofarkansassports.com
Who Most Benefits from Warren Thompson’s Sudden ‘Adios’ from Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Wide receiver Warren Thompson has left the Arkansas football program, head coach Sam Pittman confirmed Wednesday morning. The announcement comes a day after reports of his departure first surfaced when the fifth-year senior wasn’t spotted during the media viewing periods of the Razorbacks’ practices Monday and Tuesday.
bestofarkansassports.com
Brazile’s Royal Flush Earns LeBron’s Props + More from South Dakota State Win
FAYETTEVILLE — Just three games into the season and on a team full of high-flyers, Trevon Brazile might have thrown down the dunk of the year for Arkansas basketball, if not the entire country, on Wednesday night. When the big man drove by his original defender, South Dakota State’s...
Sam Pittman gives Arkansas football two options amid brutal season
The Arkansas Razorbacks are not living up to the expectations in the 2022 college football season. Arkansas football still has just five wins. The Razorbacks failed to recover from an embarrassing 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames at home on Nov. 5, as Sam Pittman and his team fell short of taking down No. 7 LSU Tigers last Saturday in a 13-10 defeat in Fayetteville.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dunk of the Year? Arkansas' Trevon Brazile puts South Dakota State defender on a poster
Arkansas’ Trevon Brazile just threw down the dunk of the year (so far) against South Dakota State. The talented Missouri transfer went through 2 defenders as another tried to get back to his man, unleashing a furious dunk over freshman South Dakota State defender Broden Lien. He’s got a...
WAFF
Smith signs with Arkansas
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - He helped lead the Hartselle High baseball team to a Class 6A State Championship, and currently has the Tigers football team undefeated and in the State Playoff quarterfinals as the starting Quarterback. Senior Jack Smith made it official, signing a letter of intent to play collegiate baseball for the Arkansas Razorbacks as a pitcher.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Diego Ramos signs letter of intent with Razorbacks
During last week’s early signing day, Vian’s gifted right-handed pitcher Diego Ramos (6’-3”, 190 lbs.) committed to the University of Arkansas, where he plans to continue his education with the help of a full baseball scholarship as a NCAA Division I Razorback. Ramos’ dedication and focus...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Sign Nation’s Top Recruiting Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time in program history, Arkansas has landed the nation’s top-rated recruiting class. The Razorbacks’ 2023 signing class is ranked No. 1 nationally by both Baseball America and Perfect Game. Previously, Arkansas’ highest-rated class was No. 2 by Perfect Game (2014) and No. 3 by Baseball America (2017 & 2020).
Two Ridgerunners sign to play college ball
GROVE, Okla. — Two Grove seniors signed college letters on Wednesday to play college ball. Grove’s Carson Trimble signed a letter-of-intent to play football at the University of Central Oklahoma and Annsleigh Morris signed to play softball at Neosho County Community College. Trimble has quarterbacked the Grove Ridgerunners to a perfect season this year. He […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas
The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
KHBS
VIDEO: Snow blankets the town square in Fayetteville, Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Snow blanketed the Fayetteville Square Monday evening.Watch the video in the player above. The area could get anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches of snow. Isolated areas could get 3 inches.
Plaintiffs request emergency order in Arkansas medical marijuana dispensary case
The plaintiffs in a Pulaski County Circuit Court case have filed an emergency motion seeking enforcement of a court order in a lawsuit involving medical marijuana dispensary licensing.
Fast & Furious Fans Will Love This Arkansas Home That Just Hit The Market
Those into motorsport and racing will likely love this Arkansas home. It has plenty of room to store your vehicles and features its own racetrack!
KHBS
Highfill, Arkansas mayoral race still result uncertain after recount
HIGHFILL, Ark. — Benton County election officials have finishedrecounting ballots and one race remains too close to call. Chris Holland appears set to become the next mayor of Highfill, but that could still change. Holland is ahead of Jeremy Rogers by two votes but about 50 provisional ballots haven't been counted yet. They could affect the race once they've been processed.
kuaf.com
Plans to Build Neurodivergent Residential Community in Fayetteville Progress
Supporting Lifelong Success, or SLS, will be the first nonprofit residential community for neurodivergent adults in Arkansas. Located in the beautiful foothills of Kessler Mountain in southwest Fayetteville, the planned development will feature individual housing, clinical and communal facilities, recreation and greenspace designed to help residents and their families to thrive.
KHBS
Crawford County, Arkansas, hunter found after night lost in the woods
CHESTER, Ark. — A hunter who had been missing since Monday afternoon has been found, according to Veronica Robins, the Crawford County emergency manager. George Combee was out hunting with friends. They saw him at about 1 p.m. Monday in an area west of Chester, but he didn't rejoin them later that afternoon.
Who Has The Best Thanksgiving Dinner In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
Thanksgiving is one of the best holidays in the year, but it involves preparing and cooking a massive feast. But what if you don't want to prepare a massive feast? Well, you can go to one of these delicious places in Fort Smith and have Thanksgiving dinner prepared for you. This year, we will go out for Thanksgiving, and these are a few of my favorite spots.
KHBS
Snow is starting to fall in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Snow has started to fall in both northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, starting Monday afternoon.Follow this link to see any closings or delays. The area could get anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches of snow. Isolated areas could get 3 inches. The National Weather...
talkbusiness.net
ArDOT wants feedback on Highway 112 widening project in Washington County
The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) is seeking comments on a $65.5 million project to widen Arkansas Highway 112 from Fayetteville to Tontitown. The proposed 4.07-mile project will include a raised median and seven roundabouts. A design public hearing is set from 4 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 1 at...
