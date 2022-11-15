Read full article on original website
Business Insider
How to update or fix Google Play Services on your Android, and keep all your apps running correctly
To update Google Play Services on your Android device, head to the "Apps & Notifications" menu in your settings. Google Play Services let your Android apps connect to the internet and communicate with Google. Updating Google Play Services can fix app issues, and help your Android device run faster. If...
Next Level Marketing Leads the Pack in Shifting to Google Analytics 4 and ePrivacy Laws
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Take it from someone who has been working with Google algorithms since Google considered calling themselves “Backrub”- times are changing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005991/en/ Next Level Marketing pioneers a new way of first-party data collection and advertising in the wake of Google’s announcement to sunset Universal Analytics in place of Google Analytics 4 (GA4). (Graphic: Business Wire)
4 Steps to Build a Web Analytics Measurement Plan
If you have been using web analytics for a long time, then you know that it can hugely impact how you do digital marketing. It is a fact that people believe that web analytics is the most important component of any digital marketing strategy. However, before you start implementing it, you must first understand what to measure and how to measure it.
Digiday
Google’s Privacy Sandbox is coming to Android
Privacy requirements are fundamentally altering the marketing industry with the ad tech landscape the primary front for this change. Apple sounded the starter gun, and where it goes Google must follow. The iPhone manufacturer’s iOS restrictions have shredded the mobile marketing orthodoxy with household names including Facebook and Snapchat among...
Google Stadia refunds are leaving users' Play Point balances in the red
Google Stadia refunds are leaving users' Play Point balances in the red

Whatever your opinion is on Google Stadia's demise, one thing is clear — the company going the extra mile and providing users with refunds is a very decent move. If you were a Stadia player committed enough to spend money on it, you will soon see a refund hit your original payment method. You might even already have it on your bank account. However, some users are noticing a nasty side effect apparently related to the Stadia refund — their Play Points balances are in the negatives.
Gizmodo
Google Agrees to Pay $392 Million Over Location Data Collection Accusations
Google agreed to a $391.5 million dollar settlement on Monday to end a lawsuit accusing the tech giant of tricking users with location data privacy settings that didn’t actually turn off data collection. The payout, the result of a suit brought by 40 state attorneys general, marks one of the biggest privacy settlements in history. Google also promised to make additional changes to clarify its location tracking practices next year.
CNET
Google Is Recording You. How to Delete Your Voice History
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since changed its policy, requiring you to opt in to recording voice searches in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
How to free up storage in Gmail
If you recently created a Google account, congratulations. You have access to one of the best productivity platforms online and 15GB of free cloud storage to boot. That amount can quickly get limiting, especially since that space is shared by everything Google, including Gmail, Drive, Photos, and other apps. It's not always easy to pin down why you're nearly at the max of those 15GB. A lot of the time, it's Google Drive since your files are backed up in the cloud, even if you have one of the best Android phones in the market. It's also possible a good chunk of it is your email.
3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts
To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
Apple Insider
The best search engines to use, if you're tired of Google
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Google is undisputed king of the search engine hill, by volume of users alone. But, there are better and more private options. Here are the biggest Google alternatives. When it comes to using an...
ZDNet
Google settles largest online privacy lawsuit over location tracking
Yesterday, tech giant Google agreed to an almost $400 million payout to 40 states over user tracking violations. Google's settlement comes due to charges that it misinformed users to think turning off location tracking meant Google stopped collecting their information. However, a 2018 investigation spearheaded by the Associated Press found...
thebiochronicle.com
How To Use Add Me To Search In Google?
The “add me to search” feature is a new way for you to easily remove yourself from Google. You can use this feature to stop your name or photo appearing in Google searches and find queries that mention you. Google is adding a new feature called “add me...
What is Phone Link?
What is Phone Link?

One of the areas where even the best Android phones lag behind is the Apple ecosystem. Although a lot has improved in the Android ecosystem world in the past few years, it's still nowhere in the league of iOS. The obvious culprit is device fragmentation, which has also been the cause of other problems for Android, such as software updates. To contest the MacBook-iPhone integration, Microsoft launched Phone Link (formerly known as Your Phone), which gets most things right.
Why Is E-mail Marketing So Important?
While many businesses understand the importance of email marketing, they may not realize the importance of email design or other practices involved in e-mail marketing. In today's competitive marketplace, it is essential to stand out from the crowd, and Codecrew can help you do just that, and not only that, as they offer a full campaign assist on Klaviyo.
The 10 people transforming emerging tech - including leaders from Google, Adobe, and Miro
Insider's annual 100 People Transforming Business 2022 list is live. Here's the list of honorees in the emerging tech sector.
TechCrunch
New Twitter accounts will have to wait 90 days before buying a subscription
“Newly created Twitter accounts will not be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue for 90 days. We may also impose waiting periods for new accounts in the future at our discretion without notice,” the company said on its FAQ page about Twitter Blue. Prior to this, the Elon Musk-led...
Google updates Search and Shopping for the holidays
With the holidays fast approaching, many of us are going to spend far too much time online shopping for gifts and searching for recipes in the coming weeks. Google is clearly aware of this, which might explain why Search and Shopping are getting timely updates this week to make the holiday season a bit less stressful.
Google's Health Connect app beta is now ready for data-obsessed fitness buffs to try
Google's Health Connect app beta is now ready for data-obsessed fitness buffs to try

Google and Samsung have been working hard to make Wear OS 3 software worthy enough for people to use on the best smartwatches an Android user can get. As part of the improvement initiative, one of the main attractions was an all-in-one management hub that let users decide what to do with all the fitness and health data they've generated. That hub, better known as Health Connect, is now available for wearers to download and use in beta.
Weekend poll: Do you use Android Auto?
Weekend poll: Do you use Android Auto?

It's been a long road for Android Auto's new redesign. After some unofficial reveals early in the year, Google finally took to the stage to unveil a refreshed dashboard UI for cars, promising drivers would have access by the summer. Six months later, Auto's new look — codenamed Coolwalk — has only just hit public beta. Considering some of the refinements Google has introduced, it's hard to say the wait wasn't worth it. After all, as Android Auto becomes the main way people interact with their cars while driving, this update has plenty riding on it.
