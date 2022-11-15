ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the 3 top scams in SC so far in 2022, state officials say. How to avoid being tricked

By Patrick McCreless
 3 days ago

Scams are nothing new.

However, as technology has improved, scammers have developed more clever ways to better trick people out of their hard-earned money on an ever-growing scale, some officials say.

And South Carolina is hardly immune to such scams.

“They often combine sophisticated technology with age-old tricks to get people to send money or give out personal information,” a South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs report states. “They add new twists on old schemes and pressure people to make important decisions on the spot.”

The Department of Consumers Affairs receives reports every month from residents who say they have been scammed one way or another. Of the 432 reported scams to the department so far this year, residents have lost $58,304.95, the department states. Had all the residents who filed reports so far this year fallen for the scams, they would have potentially lost a total of $262,286.

Of the 432 scam reports the department has received this year to date, the top three are:

  1. Purchases: 92
  2. Lottery/sweepstakes: 66
  3. Service/repair: 64

Purchase scams

These types of scams usually involve an illegitimate business that reaches out to or directs a person to paying for fake products. “Most online purchase scams occur when a payment is made online to purchase something and nothing is delivered,” the department says.

Lottery, sweepstakes scams

Scammers many times will call, email, text or mail residents, saying they have won a sweepstakes, lottery or other prize, be it a iPad or even a car. If such a winning announcement is followed by a request to pay money or provide your account information to get the prize, then you know it’s a scam, the department says.

Service/Repair scams

In these scams, the victim is tricked by a fake business into paying for some fake service, such as credit repair or internet services. These can also involve fake home repairs, in which someone who says they are a contractor, shows up at your door with a discount offer, but asks for cash payment up front, then leaves and doesn’t complete the work.

General tips to avoid being scammed

  • Trust your gut and follow your instincts. If something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t.
  • Google is your friend. Before making a decision, search online for whatever company or business has reached out to you. Add words like “scam,” “review,” and “complaint” into the search as well. You can also look up the phone number that called you to see if it’s connected to any previous scams.
  • Don’t trust caller ID. Scammers sometimes use technology to fake caller ID information. If someone calls you asking for money or personal information, just hang up.
  • Do not pay up front . Paying for a service or assistance before any work has been done is a good way to lose your money and get nothing in return.

How to report a scam

To report a scam to the SC Department of Consumer Affairs, call (844) TELL-DCA (835-5322). You can also click here to fill out a scam report form, then email it to IDTheftHelp@scconsumer.gov.

