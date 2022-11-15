ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5newsonline.com

What is the folklore forecast for this winter? | Arctic Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — For generations, we have looked to nature for signs and clues about how bad the incoming winter will be. It is believed that plants and animals can tell how much snow and how cold it will be several weeks in advance. They need to know how much to prepare for their survival.
ARKANSAS STATE
K-Fox 95.5

Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?

We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
LUFKIN, TX
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Wintry weather Monday night

TONIGHT: Drier air continues to push into central Arkansas as of 9pm Monday night. Highest snowfall totals 2-3″ have been reported in Washington County in northwest Arkansas. There are a few slushy spots reported on roadways farther north, including Jasper, Huntsville & Eureka Springs. All wintry weather should be clearing the state entirely after midnight. Little Rock will be cloudy and cold with low temps dropping to near 34°F near sunrise.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5newsonline.com

Winter warnings vs watches, what's the difference? | Arctic Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — The National Weather Service has over 120 different warnings, watches, and advisories for all different types of weather. So when it comes to winter weather there are dozens of them that are similar but different at the same time. This winter we could see several of...
ARKANSAS STATE
KFOR

An early Winter-Like storm system to bring heavy snow to portions of Oklahoma!

Good Morning! Winter Storm Warnings for western, southwestern and central Oklahoma generally to the west and southwest of OKC. A Winter Weather Advisory for OKC Metro. Heaviest snow in the Winter Storm Warning up to 6 inches! In the Winter Weather Advisory a trace to 2 inches on elevated surfaces. Temperatures will stay above freezing so that roads are mostly going to be wet in the Winter Weather Advisory including OKC. In the Winter Storm Warning roads could become slick and hazardous with heavier snowfall rates. The timing for OKC is a rain / snow mix starting around lunchtime and ending west to east early this evening. Stay tuned to the very latest updates since the track of this developing storm could still wiggle north or south.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KATV

Winter weather expected for portions of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the first time this season across the higher elevations of western and northern Arkansas. This will be in effect until 3AM. The precipitation should be gone from our state shortly after midnight. A cold rain has moved...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Snow and rain hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rain is turning into snow in parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Monday, Nov. 14. Snow is falling and spreading quickly across western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma as temperatures fall. Once temperatures fall in your neighborhood, expect some bursts of snow until roughly 10 p.m. The mountains are already coated in fresh snow and the snow bands are descending into lower elevations.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Road crews treating roads as winter weather enters the area

ARKANSAS, USA — Road crews treated roads on Monday, Nov. 14, as a system of winter mix came through the area. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) says crews spent hours preparing state highways for the weather. Spokesperson Dave Parker expressed that ARDOT's key approach to the weather is to plan and stay ahead.
ARKANSAS STATE
wdrb.com

SNOW POTENTIAL: Timing Out A Wintry Mix To Snow...

It's crazy to think that a few days ago temperatures made a run at 80 and now we're talking about the potential for snow. If you absolutely hate driving in wintry weather, then I would avoid being on the roads from 4 AM - 12 PM Saturday. I'm not really concerned about road conditions since most of what falls will immediately melt on contact. There may be a couple slushy spots in central Kentucky if a heavier band or two decides to materialize. Otherwise, the roads will just be wet! Around 5 AM we begin with mix showers, mostly rain at this point...
KENTUCKY STATE

