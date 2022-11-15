Read full article on original website
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Morning light snow in NWA; just mostly cloudy and cold in Central Arkansas
No snow in Central Arkansas, but a cold day is ahead thanks to a brand new cold front. We are starting the day in the low 30s and will only reach the mid-40s this afternoon. The light snow in NWA this morning will dry up around Noon if not before. But it won’t end before NWA gets or has the chance of a dusting of snow.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Another Shot of Cold to end the Week
A strong cold front will move through Arkansas tonight through Friday with widespread clouds and even a few flurries/snow showers along and north of I-40. Highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s north of US64 and in the mid to upper 40s central and south. Sunshine and...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Little Rock sees coldest morning since March
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While the first two weeks of November featured well above average, and even record-breaking temperatures, conditions have started to cool down in a hurry. For the last five days temperatures have been around 10°+ below average, and Thursday morning lows were the coldest so far....
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny today; clouds return tomorrow and it will get colder
After a low temperature of 26° in Little Rock Thursday morning, it is warming up thanks to the sunshine. However, it will still be well below average this afternoon. The average high is 61°. Little Rock will have a high of 52°. This evening will be clear and cold, then a cold front will be passing through and clouds will increase.
5newsonline.com
What is the folklore forecast for this winter? | Arctic Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — For generations, we have looked to nature for signs and clues about how bad the incoming winter will be. It is believed that plants and animals can tell how much snow and how cold it will be several weeks in advance. They need to know how much to prepare for their survival.
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?
We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Wintry weather Monday night
TONIGHT: Drier air continues to push into central Arkansas as of 9pm Monday night. Highest snowfall totals 2-3″ have been reported in Washington County in northwest Arkansas. There are a few slushy spots reported on roadways farther north, including Jasper, Huntsville & Eureka Springs. All wintry weather should be clearing the state entirely after midnight. Little Rock will be cloudy and cold with low temps dropping to near 34°F near sunrise.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s why tonight’s winter weather advisories look different
The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued its first winter weather alerts of the season and this year they look much different.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Ready for a cold, wet and snowy night?
Clouds will really fill in this afternoon and temperatures will stay in the 40s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of only 47°. Rain will move into West Arkansas this afternoon and Central Arkansas late this afternoon. As the rain arrives to Central Arkansas, higher elevations in West...
5newsonline.com
Winter warnings vs watches, what's the difference? | Arctic Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — The National Weather Service has over 120 different warnings, watches, and advisories for all different types of weather. So when it comes to winter weather there are dozens of them that are similar but different at the same time. This winter we could see several of...
5newsonline.com
Winter, yay or nay? | Arctic Arkansas
Arkansas is in a transition area between areas that get a lot of snow and areas that get almost no snow. Do locals like winter around here? Zac goes to find out.
KFOR
An early Winter-Like storm system to bring heavy snow to portions of Oklahoma!
Good Morning! Winter Storm Warnings for western, southwestern and central Oklahoma generally to the west and southwest of OKC. A Winter Weather Advisory for OKC Metro. Heaviest snow in the Winter Storm Warning up to 6 inches! In the Winter Weather Advisory a trace to 2 inches on elevated surfaces. Temperatures will stay above freezing so that roads are mostly going to be wet in the Winter Weather Advisory including OKC. In the Winter Storm Warning roads could become slick and hazardous with heavier snowfall rates. The timing for OKC is a rain / snow mix starting around lunchtime and ending west to east early this evening. Stay tuned to the very latest updates since the track of this developing storm could still wiggle north or south.
KATV
Winter weather expected for portions of Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the first time this season across the higher elevations of western and northern Arkansas. This will be in effect until 3AM. The precipitation should be gone from our state shortly after midnight. A cold rain has moved...
5newsonline.com
Snow and rain hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rain is turning into snow in parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Monday, Nov. 14. Snow is falling and spreading quickly across western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma as temperatures fall. Once temperatures fall in your neighborhood, expect some bursts of snow until roughly 10 p.m. The mountains are already coated in fresh snow and the snow bands are descending into lower elevations.
Arkansas hunter's death has experts urging caution this deer season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's deer season, and for many, the sport is all in good fun— but it can also be a dangerous game with hazards that can sneak up on hunters. Those hazards include a danger that recently killed a man in Johnson County. According to...
Road crews treating roads as winter weather enters the area
ARKANSAS, USA — Road crews treated roads on Monday, Nov. 14, as a system of winter mix came through the area. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) says crews spent hours preparing state highways for the weather. Spokesperson Dave Parker expressed that ARDOT's key approach to the weather is to plan and stay ahead.
thv11.com
Death of Arkansan hunter serves as safety reminder
It's deer season, and while the sport may be fun for some, it can also be dangerous. Experts are sharing ways that you can stay safe during this hunting season.
North Little Rock woman gets lucky by winning the Natural State Jackpot
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A North Little Rock woman claimed a large prize on Thursday from a Natural State Jackpot ticket that she bought via the Jackpocket lottery app for last Saturday's drawing. The winning numbers for her ticket were 7, 9, 13, 32, and 39. McTyer explained...
5newsonline.com
ADH reporting surge in flu cases across Arkansas
Since Oct. 2, 2022, more than 7,000 cases of the flu have been reported in Arkansas. The state is reporting 14 flu-related deaths so far this season.
wdrb.com
SNOW POTENTIAL: Timing Out A Wintry Mix To Snow...
It's crazy to think that a few days ago temperatures made a run at 80 and now we're talking about the potential for snow. If you absolutely hate driving in wintry weather, then I would avoid being on the roads from 4 AM - 12 PM Saturday. I'm not really concerned about road conditions since most of what falls will immediately melt on contact. There may be a couple slushy spots in central Kentucky if a heavier band or two decides to materialize. Otherwise, the roads will just be wet! Around 5 AM we begin with mix showers, mostly rain at this point...
