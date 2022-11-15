ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Steve Harris 2022 Inductee into Atlantic High School Wrestling Hall of Fame

By Tom Robinson
 3 days ago
(Atlantic) Steve Harris, a 1971 Atlantic High School graduate, and one of the Atlantic High School Wrestling program pioneers, will be inducted into the Atlantic High Hall of Fame on Friday.

Harris was a member of the first-ever AHS team in 1968. It didn’t take long for him to master the sport, and by the time he was a senior, he was ranked as one of the top two (119) pound wrestlers in the state.

Harris perfected the firemen’s carry and began his senior season, winning his first 18-matches while not allowing a point. Additionally, Harris was the first Atlantic wrestler to win a Conference Title and the first in the program to win the Corning Wrestling Tournament title, known as the Little Iowa Tournament, in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Today that same tournament is named after John J. Harris.

As a sophomore, Harris wrestled on the inaugural team that finished with a dual record of (2-4-1), (5-2), as a junior, and (8-3) during his final season. Harris went 16-9 during his junior season, with six pins, and qualified for the district tournament. He capped off his senior year with a 28-3 record, led the team with 17 pins, and lost to the eventual state champion from Fort Dodge in the district tournament.

After high school, Steve Harris took his talents to Iowa Western Community College, where he qualified for the National Junior College Wrestling Tournament both years.

Steve Harris’s success on the mat carried on into the business world in real estate and the restaurant business before retiring at the age of 50. He also started the Little Kids Wrestling Program in Denison.

Today, Steve makes his home in Taos, located in the north-central region of New Mexico.

The Hall of Fame Banquet is this Friday, November 18, at the Venue in Atlantic. Tickets are $10.00 per person, which includes the meal.

