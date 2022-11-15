Read full article on original website
Who will replace Nancy Pelosi after House speaker exits Democratic leadership?
Nancy Pelosi has announced that she will step aside to allow a new leader to take the reins of the House Democratic caucus.The speaker of the House made a floor speech annoucing her plans just after noon. She has led the Democratic caucus since being elevated to minority leader in 2003, and became the first woman to be Speaker when she was first elected to the role in 2007.“I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” she said, and while not specifically naming a successor she noted that it was time for a new generation to...
Republicans celebrate after reaching the threshold to win control of the House
For all of their disappointments in the midterm elections, Republicans now have one big gain. They captured control of the House of Representatives. This became clear when the Associated Press called a House race in California last night. Republican Representative Mike Garcia won reelection. Though counting continues, it now seems certain the party won at least 218 seats, the narrowest possible majority. About six races are still uncertain, but the Republican margin won't be much larger.
The Biden administration prepares for the end of Title 42
The Biden administration has just over one month to prepare for possible changes at the southern border, and those changes could be major. A federal judge this week threw out the pandemic border restrictions known as Title 42, and that comes just as migrant apprehensions are already at record levels. I want to bring in two guests now to help us understand what this all means, both at the border and beyond. We've got Angela Kocherga with member station KTEP in El Paso, Texas, and NPR's Joel Rose reporting from Washington. Hey to both of you.
FBI says China could use TikTok to spy on Americans, including government workers
The FBI says the video-sharing app TikTok poses national security concerns. The app is owned by the company ByteDance, headquartered in Beijing. And FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers yesterday that the Chinese government could use the app to influence users or control their devices. Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida has introduced a bill that would ban the app nationwide.
NATO investigates a missile strike in Poland that killed 2 people
Joining us now is Joel Rubin, who served as a deputy assistant secretary of state during the Obama administration. Joel, as we get more answers about what initially was thought to be a missile strike in Poland, NATO ambassadors are also condemning yesterday's deadly wave of Russian missile strikes across Ukraine.
Trump's White House bid comes as the GOP shapes its future after frustrating midterms
For more analysis on Trump's run and Republican tensions, we're joined by Republican strategist Alice Stewart, who previously worked with a number of prominent Republicans, including Senator Rick Scott when he was Florida's governor. Good morning. And thanks for being on the program, Alice. ALICE STEWART: Good morning, Leila. Great...
Federal judge blocks the pandemic border restrictions known as Title 42
A federal judge has blocked the pandemic border restrictions known as Title 42. Now, those restrictions allowed immigration authorities to quickly expel migrants who cross the border illegally without giving them a chance to seek asylum. And this ruling could have major implications for immigration policy on the southern border at a time when migrant apprehensions are already at a record high.
Biden administration moves to shield the Saudi crown prince in journalist's killing
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Ellen Knickmeyer of The Associated Press about the administration's attempt to shield Saudi Arabia's leader from a lawsuit over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
House Minority Leader faces an early test of party loyalty
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been nominated by fellow Republicans to serve as the next speaker of the House. Now, control of the House is still unclear, with several races not yet called, but Republicans are on track to hold a slim majority in January. McCarthy easily beat out a conservative challenger, but is dealing with criticism from his fellow Republicans that he will still have to address before an official vote by the full House in January. NPR congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh joins us now. Hey, Deirdre.
Biden backs investigation into origins of missile that struck Poland
Russia fired a barrage of missiles at Ukraine Tuesday, killing at least one person. Hours later, Poland said there was an explosion on its territory near its border with Ukraine. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Homeland Security Secretary testifies as immigrant advocates race to pass new laws
All right. Today, we got a possible preview of what a Republican majority in the House could mean for immigration policy. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified on the Hill, facing some of the same House Republicans who have been calling for his impeachment over his handling of the southern border. NPR's Joel Rose is here to talk about that hearing and what the new Congress could mean for immigration policy. Hi, Joel.
A Russian-made missile explodes in Poland — killing 2 people
Russia pummeled Ukraine with nearly 100 missile strikes yesterday. During that bombardment, an explosion in Poland, just miles from its border with Ukraine, killed two people. Poland's president Andrzej Duda said it was probably not an act of aggression. President Biden, in Indonesia for the G-20 summit, also told reporters the U.S. and its NATO allies are still trying to get answers.
A week after Election Day, Republicans have won control of the House
In what is likely to be a slim majority, Republicans have taken control of the House of Representatives. Not all the races have been decided. In the Senate, Democrats retain control.
Trump Organiazation's ex-CFO is on the stand for another day at tax fraud trial
One day after Donald Trump declared another run for president, one of his longtime aides began testimony in a trial. He's the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Allen Weisselberg already pleaded guilty to felony tax charges. And now a Manhattan jury is hearing his...
Antigovernment protests continue in Iran, along with regime's violent crackdown
An Iranian court this week handed down the first death sentence to a demonstrator taking part in antigovernment protests that have confronted Iran's regime for two months. Violent suppression efforts by security forces have not stopped protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody. NPR's Peter Kenyon reports.
The war in Ukraine is giving the country's scientists a platform
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is raising the profile of Ukrainian scientists and activists at the International Climate Conference in Egypt. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and actress Elle Fanning have all visited the country's pavilion at COP 27. NPR's Nathan Rott reports from Sharm el-Sheikh on how Ukraine is trying to use the stage.
What would a Trump 2024 candidacy mean for the Republican Party?
Former President Donald Trump is promising a, quote, "special announcement" tonight. It's widely expected to be that he is running in 2024. This is a tricky moment for Trump. Many prominent candidates he endorsed in the midterms lost. But recall that people have counted Trump out before. There were the sexual assault allegations.
White House climate advisor addresses the unresolved questions left after COP27
What is the U.S. role in addressing climate change? At this year's U.N. climate conference, known as COP 27, President Biden attempted to reclaim a leadership role, and he apologized for his predecessor's pullout from the Paris Agreement. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: This gathering must be the...
GA House Minority Leader James Beverly Secures More Democratic Wins
The Black male influence was seen through out this year’s midterm election cycle. From talking points to campaign projections, and stats, Black Men have been the focal point of many political campaign strategies this season.
The midterms lead to a number of firsts for transgender lawmakers
For the first time in U.S. history, this election season, at least one LGBTQ candidate has run for office in every state and Washington, D.C. And that has led to a number of other firsts, including the first out trans man ever elected to a state legislature, James Roesener of New Hampshire, and the election victory of Zooey Zephyr, the first out trans lawmaker elected to office in Montana. All of this at a time when legislation targeting the rights of LGBTQ people is being drafted and passed all around the country. Here today are James Roesener and Zooey Zephyr. Welcome and congratulations.
