ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Craig Lidster happy to help Kevin Sinfield’s ‘7 in 7’ charity challenge

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0visHZ_0jBFyM0m00

Horse racing and rugby league are set to join forces on Thursday when Kevin Sinfield stops off at Craig Lidster’s Eboracum Racing Stables as part of his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge.

The Leeds Rhinos legend is running seven ultramarathons in seven days in an attempt to raise £777,777 in support of motor neurone disease charities – something that effects former teammate and close friend Rob Burrow, who is the inspiration of his latest fundraising heroics.

It is not the first time racing has supported the efforts to raise awareness of MND, with the Burrow Seven Racing Club set up in 2020. Then a horse called Burrow Seven, named after the eight-time Super League Grand Final winner, was in training with Jedd O’Keeffe and all profits generated from sales of shares and prize-money went to MND charities.

Now it is fitting that racing is playing its part once again just three days out from the Rugby League World Cup final at Old Trafford – where Sinfield’s titanic seven-day challenge will end.

Before reaching Manchester, the former England captain will pass through Lidster’s Easingwold base in Yorkshire and the trainer is opening his doors and encouraging people to come along to support Sinfield while also having the chance to look around the stables.

The yard will be open from 10.30am with Sinfield, who is beginning the day in nearby Thirsk, expected any time after 12pm.

They thought it would be quite a nice place for him to visit to spur him on

“Kevin’s media team rang me up to see if they could drop in at the yard while he was en route,” said Lidster.

“They thought it would be quite a nice place for him to visit to spur him on due to his connection with Rob Burrow and his horse and I think he is running with Jamie Peacock another ex-player as well.

“We’ve got Luke Gale, Craig Harrison the rugby league agent and quite a few others with ties to the sport involved with horses here and they are going to get quite a few people down to support.

“Kevin is leaving Thirsk at 10 o’clock, so we’re going to open the yard up from half 10 onwards and have a bit of a fundraiser here. He should be here any time between half 12 and half one they think, but I think it will be more half 12.

“He’s only going to be here for half an hour or so, but the yard will be open to the public for them to come along see the horses and meet Kevin and maybe make a couple of hours of it for everyone.”

The MND Association and Leeds Hospitals Charity will be the main beneficiaries of the funds raised – with each receiving 41 per cent of the total amount – while donations will also be made to MND Scotland, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Kevin Sinfield on course to surpass fundraising target for motor neurone disease

Kevin Sinfield is on course to surpass his fundraising target of £777,777 in aid of motor neurone disease after the penultimate day of his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge. The former Leeds Rhinos captain is aiming to run around 40 miles for seven successive days and – after completing day six at Bradford’s University of Bradford Stadium on Friday – he had raised over £765,000.
newschain

Australia’s Ali Brigginshaw says pressure is on New Zealand in World Cup final

Australia co-captain Ali Brigginshaw insists the pressure will all be on New Zealand when the two southern hemisphere giants clash in their fourth consecutive women’s Rugby League World Cup final at Old Trafford on Saturday. The Jillaroos have come out on top in the last two tournaments and booked...
newschain

Dan Carter expects ‘absolute cracker’ as All Blacks seek revenge against England

Dan Carter has warned England that New Zealand will be fuelled by revenge when the nations clash for the first time since their dramatic 2019 World Cup semi-final. England stunned the holders by emerging 19-7 winners in one of the great victories in their rugby history and Carter insists that wound will have festered over the last three years.
newschain

Richard Cockerill urges England fans to drown out ‘sterile’ Haka at Twickenham

Richard Cockerill has urged Twickenham to drown out the Haka when England collide with New Zealand in Saturday’s main event of the autumn. Cockerill famously confronted All Blacks hooker Norm Hewitt during the Maori war dance in 1997 but England’s forwards coach believes teams are now too deferential towards a ritual he believes has become “sterile”.
newschain

Sione Tuipulotu challenges Scotland to gain some revenge on Argentina

Sione Tuipulotu has challenged Scotland to gain some revenge on Argentina this Saturday after being pipped at the post by the Pumas in the summer. The two nations played a three-Test series in South America in July and, after they had won one Test apiece, the Scots looked on course to triumph in the third Test when they led by 15 points, only for the hosts to fight back and claim a 34-31 victory in the final moments of the match.
newschain

Mike Catt: Ireland on right path to emulate my life-changing World Cup win

Assistant coach Mike Catt believes Ireland are “going in the right direction” towards emulating his “life-changing” achievement of winning the World Cup. Former England international Catt lifted the Webb Ellis Cup following a dramatic victory over hosts Australia in 2003. The in-form Irish complete a standout...
newschain

It’s been a great year – Ireland’s Dan Sheehan relishing rapid rise

Hooker Dan Sheehan always envisaged playing for Ireland but admits a whirlwind 2022 has exceeded expectations following his nomination for world breakthrough player of the year. The 24-year-old has established himself as a regular under Andy Farrell during a stellar 12 months in which he contributed significantly to tour success...
newschain

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes relishing return to dugout at sold-out Stamford Bridge

Chelsea head coach Emma Hayes said she could think of no better way to return to the dugout than by taking charge of her team at a sold-out Stamford Bridge for Sunday’s London derby against Tottenham. The clash is one of three Women’s Super League fixtures moving to Premier...
newschain

Paul Hurst forced into changes as Grimsby host high-flying Stevenage

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst could be forced to bring back Jordan Maguire-Drew and Danilo Orsi for the home clash with Stevenage. The pair have returned to training following injury and while Hurst would liked to have had more time with them before handing them their comebacks, other absentees mean they will be in the matchday squad.
newschain

Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two: US official

A senior US intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into Nato member Poland, killing two people. The Russian Defence Ministry denied being behind “any strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border” and said in a statement that photos of purported damage “have nothing to do” with Russian weapons.
newschain

Zander Fagerson determined to go out on a high as Scotland face Argentina

Zander Fagerson has called on Scotland to round off an Autumn Nations Series of mixed fortunes on a positive note by delivering a “ruthless” performance against Argentina at BT Murrayfield on Saturday. Gregor Townsend’s side have suffered two agonising defeats at the hands of heavyweights Australia and New...
newschain

William addresses World Cup team support during Senedd visit

The Prince of Wales has addressed the controversy over his support for the England football team in the World Cup. William insisted he would be cheering for both England and Wales during the tournament, which begins in Qatar on Sunday, during his visit to the Welsh Parliament. On Tuesday, Welsh...
newschain

Jon Lewis named new head coach of England Women ahead of West Indies tour

Jon Lewis has been appointed as the new head coach of England’s women’s team, taking over in time to lead the side’s tour of the West Indies next month. Lewis is an experienced figure at the England and Wales Cricket Board, having previously worked as head coach of the men’s under-19 squad and fast-bowling coach of the men’s senior side under Chris Silverwood.
newschain

Positivity prevails as Mental Health and Wellbeing League nears exciting finale

Chairperson David McPhee is looking forward to a fantastic finale to the Scottish Mental Health and Wellbeing League season when 16 teams will battle for glory in a showcase cup competition. Two new teams – United Glasgow and EEBears – will be taking part for the first time in a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy