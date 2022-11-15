Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
b969fm.com
Man shot in Southtown Crossing Walmart parking lot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – FWPD officials say that a man was hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart in Southtown Crossing. Police say that two men have been taken in for questioning but they are still asking for anyone else to come forward with information.
b969fm.com
“Disturbing video” with calf sparks Mercer County investigation
CELINA, Ohio (ADAMS) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after receiving a call Tuesday night about a “disturbing video” involving a juvenile and a calf. Police say the actual video was taken at a farm in Marion Township. According to the Sheriff’s...
b969fm.com
Travel Advisory issued for Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A winter weather Travel Advisory has been issued for Allen County, IN. Light snow and ice combined with frozen road surfaces are contributing to multiple crashes throughout Allen County at this time. Motorists must slow down and use caution during their morning travels this morning.
b969fm.com
Allen County Superior Court to celebrate 16th Adoption Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – November is National Adoption Month, a time to raise awareness about the value of adoption, especially of children and youth in the foster care system. This year Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, has been designated as “Adoption Day” in Allen County. Court representatives...
b969fm.com
Zoo accepting applications for Lawrence A. Ackerman Scholarship
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) -The Fort Wayne Zoological Society is accepting applications for the Lawrence A. Ackerman Scholarship, which bestows a one-time, $2,000 award to a college-bound high school senior pursuing an animal-related career. The scholarship award is based on an applicant’s character, commitment to the stewardship of animals, financial...
b969fm.com
Four Parkview Health hospitals earn ‘A’ in Leapfrog Safety Grade
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Four Parkview Health hospitals have been awarded an “A” in the Leapfrog Group’s fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grade. An “A” grade was awarded to Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital and Parkview Noble Hospital.
b969fm.com
ACPL launches new offerings for seniors and caregivers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Allen County Public Library hosted its first Great Day Café at the Main Branch on Wednesday, November 9, and also announced the launch of its new collection of Memory Kits available for checkout. The Great Day Café was created in partnership with...
b969fm.com
The Rescue Mission preparing 5,000 meals for Thanksgiving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Rescue Mission will serve its largest holiday meal on Wednesday, November 23rd between the hours of 3 – 7 PM at the 404 E. Washington Blvd. location. The meal is free and open to all members of the community. Last Thanksgiving, more...
b969fm.com
Holocaust, Genocide Studies at PFW receives ‘Never Again’ award
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Purdue University Fort Wayne has been presented with the Never Again Ambassador Award in recognition of its leadership and commitment statewide. A public announcement came Thursday at the Statehouse during the 24th Annual State of Indiana Holocaust Remembrance Program. Accepting the award was Steve Carr, institute director and professor of communication at PFW.
Comments / 0