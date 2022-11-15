Read full article on original website
Three Rivers Festival announces new director
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Three Rivers Festival Board of Directors announced Thursday the hire of Rick Kinney as the new Director of Operations. The Director of Operations will oversee all festival operations in a reorganization to better serve the festival moving forward. The board says that local...
Travel Advisory issued for Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A winter weather Travel Advisory has been issued for Allen County, IN. Light snow and ice combined with frozen road surfaces are contributing to multiple crashes throughout Allen County at this time. Motorists must slow down and use caution during their morning travels this morning.
Mental health evaluation ordered for barricaded subject
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Officials say that a man is now undergoing a court-ordered mental health evaluation after barricading himself in an East State Boulevard apartment on Thursday afternoon. Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to the 3400 block of East State to transport the...
