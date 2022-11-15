All parents want their kids happy with where their lives and relationships take them, and former First Lady Michelle Obama is no exception! Michelle, 58, admitted that her daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, have been dating, and she shared her feelings on seeing her girls grow up in her new book The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times. She explained that when she and former President Barack Obama were the same age, they were also exploring their romantic options. “Malia and Sasha have been doing precisely what Barack and I were each doing at their age, which is dating around,” she wrote.

3 DAYS AGO