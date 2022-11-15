ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Victims identified in deadly Raleigh crash that shut down part of I-440

 3 days ago

A deadly early morning crash shut down part of Interstate 440.

The crash took place by the New Bern exit where police say two people were killed following a head on collision. They have been identified as 19-year-old India Simone McBride and 20-year-old Dearia Takayla Davis.

Raleigh police say it was just after 1:30 a.m. when a car being driven by McBride was going the wrong way on I-440 when it collided with a flatbed tow truck. The two people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tow truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A third vehicle also hit the car after the first collision.

No charges have been filed in the case that is still being investigated.

Police say the portion of I-440 between New Bern Avenue and I-87 is back open.

JustMe
3d ago

What is up with all these driving down the wrong side of the road???!!??! This is the 4th I’ve read in this area in about 1-2 months!!

ONE MANS OPINION
3d ago

driving on the wrong side of the road. They both must have been high and didn't care that they were traveling in the opposite direction to the other drivers on that stretch of road.

Gwendolyn Campbell
2d ago

with all this Construction 🚧 nobody really know where to go it's a mess out here with all of this Construction and building

