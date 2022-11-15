Victims identified in deadly Raleigh crash that shut down part of I-440

A deadly early morning crash shut down part of Interstate 440.

The crash took place by the New Bern exit where police say two people were killed following a head on collision. They have been identified as 19-year-old India Simone McBride and 20-year-old Dearia Takayla Davis.

Raleigh police say it was just after 1:30 a.m. when a car being driven by McBride was going the wrong way on I-440 when it collided with a flatbed tow truck. The two people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tow truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A third vehicle also hit the car after the first collision.

No charges have been filed in the case that is still being investigated.

Police say the portion of I-440 between New Bern Avenue and I-87 is back open.