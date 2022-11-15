Read full article on original website
Watch Earth's Population Hit 8 Billion With Real-Time Tracker
We won't hit 9 billion for another 15 years as global population growth begins to slow amid plummeting birth rates
Climate change: Kilimanjaro's and Africa's last glaciers to go by 2050, says UN
Glaciers across the globe - including the last ones in Africa - will be unavoidably lost by 2050 due to climate change, the UN says in a report. Glaciers in a third of UN World Heritage sites will melt within three decades, a UNESCO report found. Mount Kilimanjaro's last glaciers...
World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
The United Nations says the world's population is reaching the 8 billion mark on Tuesday
As the 8 billionth person is born, here's how Africa will shape the future of the planet's population
In mid-November 2022 the eight billionth person will be born, according to the United Nations. In its analysis of this milestone, the UN makes two key observations. The first is that the global population has been expanding at its slowest rate since 1950. The growth rate dropped below 1% in 2020, a trend that is likely to continue.
8 billion and counting: World population to cross milestone
It’s going to get a bit more crowded in the world as the United Nations says the globe will cross a new population threshold — 8 billion. The U.N. said that over the past 12 years, 1 billion people have been added to the global population, CNN reported.
Studies suggest that Native Americans have Chinese ancestors
Recent studies have found that all the Native Americans that have been living in the Americas originally originated in China. This theory came into popularity after the remains of an ancient human found in a cave in China closely resembled the DNA of Native Americans today.
Scientists finally unravel purpose behind mysterious ancient Greek stone spheres OLD
Mysterious stone spheres discovered in ancient settlements in the Mediterranean could be game pieces from the oldest board games ever created, a new study suggests.A large number of small spherical stone artifacts have been discovered in bronze age settlements across the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. The exact use of these artifacts has, however, remained a mystery.Previous studies have found these kinds of spheres at archaeological sites in Santorini, Crete, Cyprus and other Greek Islands, with theories ranging from their use as some sort of sling stones, record-keeping system or pawns.In the latest research, published recently in the Journal of...
Scientists Believe Another Branch Of Early Humans Existed
Many studies suggest humans are the descendants of giants and large apes. But how do you explain all the short people in the population? Where do their genes come from in the DNA pool?
You are now one of 8 billion humans alive today. Let's talk overpopulation – and why low income countries aren't the issue
Today is the Day of Eight Billion, according to the United Nations. That’s an incredible number of humans, considering our population was around 2.5 billion in 1950. Watching our numbers tick over milestones can provoke anxiety. Do we have enough food? What does this mean for nature? Are more humans a catastrophe for climate change? The answers are counterintuitive. Because rich countries use vastly more resources and energy, greening and reducing consumption in these countries is more effective and equitable than calling for population control in low income nations. Fertility rates in most of the world have fallen sharply. As countries...
As world population tops 8 billion, Africa's most populated city keeps growing
As the world's population passed 8 billion people on Nov. 15, Sky News' Yousra Elbagir reports from Lagos, Nigeria, Africa's most populated city.Nov. 15, 2022.
The world's 8 billionth person was just born, UN projection shows — the first time the global population has been so big
The living population is bigger than it has ever been, but it is not a cause for concern, UN officials said.
Scientists say Americans die younger in states run by conservatives
Americans are dying younger in states run by conservatives compared to those governed by liberals, scientists from several universities have found. The authors of a new study write that “simulations indicate that changing all policy domains in all states to a fully liberal orientation might have saved 171,030 lives in 2019, while changing them to a fully conservative orientation might have cost 217,635 lives”. The study was released on the platform Plos One, which says it’s “an inclusive journal community working together to advance science for the benefit of society, now and in the future”.The authors of the study...
Who Was The Richest Person In History? (Opinion)
Hint: It’s not Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk. Gold Coins and Bricks(Zlaťáky.cz on Unsplash) Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are probably two of the most common names to pop into our heads when hearing or seeing the words — ‘richest on earth’. That’s not wrong cause, well… they are! But, did you know that there have been individuals in the past who were even richer than the current King of Riches — Elon Musk?
Ancient Biblical War Verified With Earth's Magnetic Field
A new archaeological technique has been able to verify Old Testament accounts of military campaigns against the ancient Kingdoms of Israel and Judah.
24 Ancient Cities That Were Just Discovered
In September of 2020, while searching for a funerary temple of Tutankhamun, a team of Egyptian archaeologists stumbled upon a remarkably well-preserved city buried under the sand near Luxor. As they began to excavate mud brick walls and countless rooms, they realized they had found a city called “the Dazzling Aten” or “the rise of […]
8 billion humans: How population growth and climate change are connected as the 'Anthropocene engine' transforms the planet
At first glance, the connections between the world’s growing population and climate change seem obvious. The more people we have on this planet, the larger their collective impact on the climate. However, a closer look with a longer time horizon reveals relationships between population size and climate change that can help us better understand both humanity’s predicament as the global population nears 8 billion people – a milestone the United Nations expects the world to hit on about Nov. 15, 2022. Looking back to the Stone Age For much of human evolution, our ancestors were exposed to large climatic fluctuations between ice ages...
World leaders discuss high food and energy costs at the G20 summit
The Group of 20 is meeting on the Indonesian island of Bali, and they have their work cut out for them. G-20 leaders are trying to reach consensus on how to tackle climate change and national debts and food security - or lack thereof - even as war in Ukraine has disrupted food shipments, including shipments to Indonesia. NPR's Emily Feng is in Bali for us today. Hey there, Emily.
Some African Americans Oppose Idea Of Stolen Treasures Being Returned To Africa
Founder Deadria Farmer-Paellmann of The Restitution Study Group has opposed the return of the famous Benin statues going back to Nigeria. The statues currently reside in the Smithsonian Museum in Washington D.C., despite some who are not in favor of this location. American and European governments have been forced under...
World's Population Reaches 8 Billion People for the First Time—and That's Fine!
Sometime today, November 15, the 8 billionth human on Earth is projected to be born. It could be happening right now, as I write this (or you read this). Or maybe it happened hours ago. But regardless of the exact second, today we officially enter a world with an estimated 8 billion people in it, according to a new report from the United Nations.
What Tanzania tells us about Africa’s population explosion as the world hits 8bn people
Dar es Salaam, which is heading for megacity status, typifies a region growing three times faster than the global average
