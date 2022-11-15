Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
See how Michelle Obama reacted when her daughters told her their house rules
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is sharing the moment she realized that the children she raised are now adults themselves with their own rules. In a segment on Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Obama shared that her two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, now live together as they enter their next phase of life. But that life transition has come with changes that Obama said she didn't see coming.
Michelle Obama admits to hating her appearance in new book
Michelle Obama “hates” how she looks, “all the time and no matter what”, she has revealed in her new book. The Light We Carry, the former First Lady’s second memoir, builds on her 2018 title Becoming, and aims to be a “toolkit to live boldly”. In the new book, which was extracted in the Guardian’s Saturday magazine, Obama discusses ways to overcome one’s “fearful mind”, which she likens to “a life partner you didn’t choose”.
Michelle Obama Playfully Recalls Daughters Hosting Her and Barack for Cocktails: 'Martinis Were a Little Weak'
Former first lady Michelle Obama has always been proud of her daughters, but in her forthcoming book, The Light We Carry, she talks about a new level of pride that comes with seeing Malia and Sasha flourish as roommates while they navigate adulthood. Still, there are a couple aspects of...
Michelle Obama Reveals in New Book How She and Barack Work at Their Marriage: 'Our Love Is Not Perfect'
In a first look (and audiobook listen!) at The Light We Carry, the former first lady breaks down the myth of her ideal-looking marriage and shares her advice to Malia and Sasha about finding a partner The 'Ongoing Miracle' of Marriage to Barack Excerpted from The Light We Carry. Copyright ©2022 by Michelle Obama. Reprinted with permission from Crown, Penguin Random House. All rights reserved. People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be...
Five things about Michelle Obama revealed in her new book
Former first lady writes on love, knitting and being tall in The Light We Carry
Michelle Obama's Complaint About Marriage Is One All Parents Can Relate To
In an interview on "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert, former First Lady Michelle Obama gives her succinct wisdom she is so endeared for. But not before, soon after joining the stage and sitting down with Colbert, someone from the crowd yells, "Trump 2024" while Obama begins to speak. Obama looks into the crowd with a grimace on her face and shakes her head, then laughs. She turns to Colbert with the same look, who laughs and simply says, "No," and the conversation continues.
Michelle Obama says Americans ‘weren’t ready’ for her natural hair
Former first lady said she decided to straighten her hair as Americans were ‘just getting adjusted’ to a Black first family
ABC News
Michelle Obama on post-White House life, seeing her daughters 'adulting' and her new book
In her first broadcast interview about her highly-anticipated new book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times," former first lady Michelle Obama spoke candidly about her post-White House life, raising her two adult daughters, celebrating her 30th anniversary and more. Obama told “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts that...
Michelle Obama Reveals How Relationship With Her Daughters Has Evolved
During one visit to Malia and Sasha's new apartment Michelle Obama realized "the dynamics had changed."
Michelle Obama ‘Rattled’ When Trump Encouraged Capitol Attack: The ‘Most Frightening Thing I’ve Ever Witnessed’
The former first lady detailed watching the footage of the deadly assault on the Capitol on TV, describing her 'shock' at the January 6 insurrection.
Michelle Obama Against Daughters Settling Down Young: 'I Don’t Want Them To See Marriage As A Trophy'
Michelle Obama is thrilled her daughters are not taking their love lives too seriously. The former first lady revealed in her new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, that she's not keen on Malia Obama, 24, and Sasha Obama, 21, tying the knot in their early 20s since she believes they first need to discover who they are as individuals.“Malia and Sasha have been doing precisely what Barack [Obama] and I were each doing at their age, which is dating around,” Michelle penned about her kids in the new read. BORN TO STUN! MICHELLE OBAMA ROCKS CHIC...
Michelle Obama: Trio of crises, ‘crushing sense of hopelessness’ led to ‘low place’
Michelle Obama says a trifecta of crises — the COVID-19 pandemic, the racial justice movement and last year’s deadly Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol by supporters of then-President Trump — had her facing a “crushing sense of hopelessness.”. “I was in a low place,”...
Michelle Obama's book is also a guide for people to follow when things get tough
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is feeling somewhat vulnerable because vulnerability, she says, has been a necessary part of the process to open up on relationships, not just with her husband, former President Barack Obama, but relationships of all kinds. And that vulnerability is one of the themes of her latest book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times." She talked about it with our colleague, Juana Summers, co-host of All Things Considered, who joins me now to share more about their conversation. Hi, Juana.
Virginia McLaurin, who danced with Obamas as centenarian, dies at 113
Washington woman visited White House in 2016 aged 106, and danced with president and first lady in clip that went viral
Kirkus Reviews
Michelle Obama Talks New Book With Robin Roberts
Michelle Obama sat down with Robin Roberts to discuss her new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. The former first lady appeared on 20/20, where she talked about how she tried to remain hopeful as Barack Obama prepared to leave the White House after Donald Trump won the 2016 election.
Remembering the D.C. centenarian who went viral after dancing with President Obama
When the late Virginia McLaurin was 105 years old, she made a wish. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) VIRGINIA MCLAURIN: My name is Virginia McLaurin. I was born 1909 in Cheraw, S.C. I would love to meet you, President, 'cause I didn't think I'd ever live to see a colored president.
113-year-old who went viral for dancing with the Obamas has passed away
Well known for her famous dance with then-President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in 2016, Virginia McLaurin passed away at the age of 113.
Michelle Obama’s 4 Smart Tips For Raising Self-Sufficient Kids
Michelle Obama has always had a way with words. In her new book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times," the former First Lady offers readers wisdom through lessons she's learned. Now, in an interview with NPR, Obama shared her thoughts on parenting, including genius advice on how to raise a self-sufficient kid — something she has some expertise in, given she raised her two daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, alongside her husband and former President Barack Obama while they were in office.
Naomi Biden joins a unique club: brides who say 'I do' at the White House
Naomi Biden, the eldest granddaughter of President Biden, is about to join a rare club: people who tie the knot at perhaps the most exclusive address in the nation. Naomi Biden, 28, is the daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle. She and fiancé Peter Neal, 25, announced their engagement in September of last year.
Congress has gotten involved in the Ticketmaster-Taylor Swift fiasco
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Anne Steele of The Wall Street Journal about Ticketmaster bungling the ticket release for Swift's new tour. Questions are raised about the company's grip on the industry.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0