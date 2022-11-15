ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY.com

See how Michelle Obama reacted when her daughters told her their house rules

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is sharing the moment she realized that the children she raised are now adults themselves with their own rules. In a segment on Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Obama shared that her two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, now live together as they enter their next phase of life. But that life transition has come with changes that Obama said she didn't see coming.
The Guardian

Michelle Obama admits to hating her appearance in new book

Michelle Obama “hates” how she looks, “all the time and no matter what”, she has revealed in her new book. The Light We Carry, the former First Lady’s second memoir, builds on her 2018 title Becoming, and aims to be a “toolkit to live boldly”. In the new book, which was extracted in the Guardian’s Saturday magazine, Obama discusses ways to overcome one’s “fearful mind”, which she likens to “a life partner you didn’t choose”.
People

Michelle Obama Reveals in New Book How She and Barack Work at Their Marriage: 'Our Love Is Not Perfect'

In a first look (and audiobook listen!) at The Light We Carry, the former first lady breaks down the myth of her ideal-looking marriage and shares her advice to Malia and Sasha about finding a partner The 'Ongoing Miracle' of Marriage to Barack Excerpted from The Light We Carry. Copyright ©2022 by Michelle Obama. Reprinted with permission from Crown, Penguin Random House. All rights reserved. People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be...
The List

Michelle Obama's Complaint About Marriage Is One All Parents Can Relate To

In an interview on "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert, former First Lady Michelle Obama gives her succinct wisdom she is so endeared for. But not before, soon after joining the stage and sitting down with Colbert, someone from the crowd yells, "Trump 2024" while Obama begins to speak. Obama looks into the crowd with a grimace on her face and shakes her head, then laughs. She turns to Colbert with the same look, who laughs and simply says, "No," and the conversation continues.
OK! Magazine

Michelle Obama Against Daughters Settling Down Young: 'I Don’t Want Them To See Marriage As A Trophy'

Michelle Obama is thrilled her daughters are not taking their love lives too seriously. The former first lady revealed in her new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, that she's not keen on Malia Obama, 24, and Sasha Obama, 21, tying the knot in their early 20s since she believes they first need to discover who they are as individuals.“Malia and Sasha have been doing precisely what Barack [Obama] and I were each doing at their age, which is dating around,” Michelle penned about her kids in the new read. BORN TO STUN! MICHELLE OBAMA ROCKS CHIC...
Michelle Obama's book is also a guide for people to follow when things get tough

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is feeling somewhat vulnerable because vulnerability, she says, has been a necessary part of the process to open up on relationships, not just with her husband, former President Barack Obama, but relationships of all kinds. And that vulnerability is one of the themes of her latest book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times." She talked about it with our colleague, Juana Summers, co-host of All Things Considered, who joins me now to share more about their conversation. Hi, Juana.
Kirkus Reviews

Michelle Obama Talks New Book With Robin Roberts

Michelle Obama sat down with Robin Roberts to discuss her new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. The former first lady appeared on 20/20, where she talked about how she tried to remain hopeful as Barack Obama prepared to leave the White House after Donald Trump won the 2016 election.
Fatherly

Michelle Obama’s 4 Smart Tips For Raising Self-Sufficient Kids

Michelle Obama has always had a way with words. In her new book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times," the former First Lady offers readers wisdom through lessons she's learned. Now, in an interview with NPR, Obama shared her thoughts on parenting, including genius advice on how to raise a self-sufficient kid — something she has some expertise in, given she raised her two daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, alongside her husband and former President Barack Obama while they were in office.
