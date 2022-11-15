Read full article on original website
The world population reaches 8 billion, posing challenges for climate change
Today, a baby was born whose arrival signifies something about our planet, the birth of its 8 billionth resident. The United Nations is celebrating today as the day of 8 billion, the first time the global population has hit that mark. Humans are living longer because of advances in public health and nutrition, but they're also putting an unprecedented strain on our planet. We're going to go now to what may soon become the world's most populous country, India. Our correspondent Lauren Frayer is based in the biggest city there, Mumbai. Hey, Lauren.
Examining the missile mishap in Poland and the lessons to take away
Stephen Flanagan is with us now to discuss this further. He's a senior fellow at the RAND Corporation and a former senior director on the National Security Council during the Obama administration. Stephen, welcome. STEPHEN FLANAGAN: Good morning, Leila. FADEL: Good morning. So as we heard, one of the big...
Drought crisis in Ethiopia shows price of climate change on world's most vulnerable
If you want to know how climate change is affecting the world today, you could ask scientists, who track weather patterns, or you could ask humanitarian relief workers, who are trying to help people facing drought and starvation. In East Africa, years of failed rainy seasons have created a humanitarian crisis. Earlier this week, we heard about the situation in Somalia. Today we're joined by David Miliband of the International Rescue Committee, who has just returned from a trip to Ethiopia. Good to talk to you again.
World leaders discuss high food and energy costs at the G20 summit
The Group of 20 is meeting on the Indonesian island of Bali, and they have their work cut out for them. G-20 leaders are trying to reach consensus on how to tackle climate change and national debts and food security - or lack thereof - even as war in Ukraine has disrupted food shipments, including shipments to Indonesia. NPR's Emily Feng is in Bali for us today. Hey there, Emily.
The war in Ukraine is giving the country's scientists a platform
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is raising the profile of Ukrainian scientists and activists at the International Climate Conference in Egypt. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and actress Elle Fanning have all visited the country's pavilion at COP 27. NPR's Nathan Rott reports from Sharm el-Sheikh on how Ukraine is trying to use the stage.
FBI says China could use TikTok to spy on Americans, including government workers
The FBI says the video-sharing app TikTok poses national security concerns. The app is owned by the company ByteDance, headquartered in Beijing. And FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers yesterday that the Chinese government could use the app to influence users or control their devices. Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida has introduced a bill that would ban the app nationwide.
Biden backs investigation into origins of missile that struck Poland
Russia fired a barrage of missiles at Ukraine Tuesday, killing at least one person. Hours later, Poland said there was an explosion on its territory near its border with Ukraine. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
A Russian-made missile explodes in Poland — killing 2 people
Russia pummeled Ukraine with nearly 100 missile strikes yesterday. During that bombardment, an explosion in Poland, just miles from its border with Ukraine, killed two people. Poland's president Andrzej Duda said it was probably not an act of aggression. President Biden, in Indonesia for the G-20 summit, also told reporters the U.S. and its NATO allies are still trying to get answers.
NATO investigates a missile strike in Poland that killed 2 people
Joining us now is Joel Rubin, who served as a deputy assistant secretary of state during the Obama administration. Joel, as we get more answers about what initially was thought to be a missile strike in Poland, NATO ambassadors are also condemning yesterday's deadly wave of Russian missile strikes across Ukraine.
Antigovernment protests continue in Iran, along with regime's violent crackdown
An Iranian court this week handed down the first death sentence to a demonstrator taking part in antigovernment protests that have confronted Iran's regime for two months. Violent suppression efforts by security forces have not stopped protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody. NPR's Peter Kenyon reports.
Climate Activists Who Glued Themselves to Rubens Masterpiece Face Legal Action
In August, climate change activists glued themselves to the frame of a Peter Paul Rubens painting at the Alte Pinakothek in Munich. According to a report in Monopol, the legal consequences of that action have arrived. The Munich District Court has issued criminal orders against the two activists who stuck themselves to the frame and one against the protestor who filmed the action. The Munich I Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that “a significant” but unnamed fine was applied in each case. “We will of course assert our claims under civil law,” Tine Nehler, a spokeswoman for the Pinakotheken said, suggesting that...
White House climate advisor addresses the unresolved questions left after COP27
What is the U.S. role in addressing climate change? At this year's U.N. climate conference, known as COP 27, President Biden attempted to reclaim a leadership role, and he apologized for his predecessor's pullout from the Paris Agreement. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: This gathering must be the...
Officials have made Nador uninhabitable for migrants in search of a better life
Some people spend years trying to get to Nador, Morocco — a city in the northeast of the country, bordering the Spanish enclave city of Melilla. It is Europe's southernmost border, and also a gateway for migrants in search of better opportunities. Border guards line a four-tiered, 20-foot fence...
