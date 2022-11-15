Read full article on original website
'Stop the Steal' leader Ali Alexander calls for a military coup in Brazil to intervene in its presidential election after Jair Bolsonaro's defeat
There are concerns that Bolsonaro, a close Trump ally, will throw his full weight behind election fraud claims, just like the former US president did.
‘Brazil is back in the world’: President-elect Lula gets rock-star welcome at Cop27 and vows to save Amazon
Brazil’s president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, universally known as “Lula”, arrived at Cop27 in Egypt on Wednesday to a rock-star welcome and declared: “I am here to say to all of you that Brazil is back in the world.”Hundreds of people overflowed into the hallways as he spoke at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit on Wednesday night following a day of events that included Amazon state leaders. He hugged supporters and took selfies amid chants of “Ole, ole, Lula, Lula.” The arrival of Mr da Silva has been highly-anticipated at the global climate summit as the fate...
Why the Hell Haven’t We Ended the Cuba Embargo Already?
The UN General Assembly just voted for the 30th consecutive year to condemn America’s economic embargo on Cuba. Yes, you read that right. They did this in 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2006, 2005, 2004, 2003, 2002, 2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997, 1996, 1995, 1994, and 1993.And it wasn’t a close vote. Brazil, under the leadership of right-wing extremist Jair Bolsonaro, abstained. So did Ukraine, which is for obvious reasons entirely reliant on the goodwill of the United States. But only the United States and Israel voted “no.” The other...
BBC
Africa Live: Kenya makes public secret China deal for $3bn railway
Nigeria says top Iswap leaders killed in air strikes. The Nigerian military says two leading officials from the militant group - Islamic State West Africa Province - have been killed in air strikes in the north-east of the country. Local media have named Ali Kwaya and Bukar Mainoka as the...
travelnoire.com
Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe
Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
Israel calls U.S. move to investigate Al Jazeera journalist's killing 'serious mistake'
JERUSALEM, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Israel will not cooperate with any external investigation into the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday.
US News and World Report
Israel Admonishes Ukrainian Ambassador Over U.N. Vote
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel said it had summoned the Ukrainian ambassador for a dressing down on Tuesday, after Kyiv voted in favour of a resolution to open an international probe into Israel's prolonged occupation of the West Bank. The resolution, approved at U.N. headquarters in New York last week, asks...
U.S. will begin deporting Cubans by plane in 'coming weeks,' U.S. officials say
The U.S. is planning to begin deporting Cuban migrants who crossed undocumented into the U.S. from Mexico on flights back to Cuba, two U.S. officials say. The officials said the flights will begin “in the coming weeks,” as ICE locates Cubans with final orders of deportation to fill planes.
US News and World Report
Cuba Agrees to Accept U.S. Deportation Flights as Border Crossings Rise
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Cuba has agreed for the first time since the pandemic to accept U.S. deportation flights carrying Cubans caught at the U.S.-Mexico border, three U.S. officials told Reuters, giving U.S. authorities a new but limited tool to deter record numbers of Cuban border crossers. U.S. Immigration and Customs...
Ghana's president sacks minister of state for finance Adu Boahen
ACCRA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo has sacked Charles Adu Boahen, the minister of state for finance, the presidency said on Monday. In a statement, the president said he had taken the action after being made aware of allegations levelled against Adu Boahen in an expose about small-scale gold mining, and that Akufo-Addo had also referred the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations.
US, Cubans will meet again in Havana: State Department
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and Cuban officials plan to meet in Havana on Tuesday to discuss migration policy, the latest in a series of sessions between two governments with a historically icy relationship and amid one of the biggest migratory flights from the island in decades. The State Department on Monday confirmed the latest meeting to The Associated Press. While the department did not offer specifics on what would be discussed, it said the talks were routine and represent a continuation of a nearly 30-year engagement with Cuba on migration matters as neighboring states. The talks were limited to migration, the State Department said. U.S. authorities stopped Cubans nearly 221,000 times in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, a 471% increase from the year before, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data. In October, Cubans replaced Venezuelans as the second-largest nationality after Mexicans, extending the biggest flight from the Caribbean island to the United States since the Mariel boatlift in 1980, according to figures released late Monday. Cubans were stopped 28,848 times, up 10% from September.
6,800 Venezuelans have been approved to come to the U.S. legally under sponsorship policy
The U.S. government has given more than 6,800 Venezuelans permission to fly to the U.S. legally, and admitted several hundred of them, under a sponsorship initiative the Biden administration set up in October to manage a record number of Venezuelan migrants arriving along the southern border, officials said Thursday. Since...
Congo trains 3,000 new army recruits amid Rwanda tensions
GOMA, Congo — (AP) — More than 3,000 new military recruits began training Monday as the Congolese army steps up its fight against the M23 rebels that it alleges are backed by neighboring Rwanda. The Rwandan government, which has repeatedly denied supporting M23, said that a Congolese fighter...
US News and World Report
Venezuela Asks World Court to Throw Out Guyana Border Case
THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Venezuela told judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday that they should throw out a case filed by Guyana in a long-running border dispute, which could determine which country has rights to offshore oil and gas fields. Guyana brought a case in 2018...
FBI says China could use TikTok to spy on Americans, including government workers
The FBI says the video-sharing app TikTok poses national security concerns. The app is owned by the company ByteDance, headquartered in Beijing. And FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers yesterday that the Chinese government could use the app to influence users or control their devices. Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida has introduced a bill that would ban the app nationwide.
Green outside, red inside: Brazil's army irked by communist 'watermelon' jabs
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's army, which is facing calls from President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters to stage a coup after his election loss, is unhappy its generals are being derided as "watermelons" - green on the outside, communist red on the inside - by his fans.
Journalist says Taiwan is a sophisticated democracy that's under threat
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. When President Biden met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday, one of the many things they agreed they disagree on is the status of Taiwan. Differences over Taiwan go back decades. But in recent years, militant statements from Chinese officials and increasingly aggressive maneuvers by the Chinese military have raised fears that China might actually invade Taiwan, potentially drawing the United States into a war with another nuclear power.
'Why distance yourself from the truth?': Oath Keepers' words used against them in government's closing remarks
In their closing argument, prosecutors said that the Oath Keepers on trial led an alleged plot to prevent the peaceful transfer of presidential power.
Biden administration moves to shield the Saudi crown prince in journalist's killing
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Ellen Knickmeyer of The Associated Press about the administration's attempt to shield Saudi Arabia's leader from a lawsuit over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Antigovernment protests continue in Iran, along with regime's violent crackdown
An Iranian court this week handed down the first death sentence to a demonstrator taking part in antigovernment protests that have confronted Iran's regime for two months. Violent suppression efforts by security forces have not stopped protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody. NPR's Peter Kenyon reports.
