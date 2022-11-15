ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘Brazil is back in the world’: President-elect Lula gets rock-star welcome at Cop27 and vows to save Amazon

Brazil’s president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, universally known as “Lula”, arrived at Cop27 in Egypt on Wednesday to a rock-star welcome and declared: “I am here to say to all of you that Brazil is back in the world.”Hundreds of people overflowed into the hallways as he spoke at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit on Wednesday night following a day of events that included Amazon state leaders. He hugged supporters and took selfies amid chants of “Ole, ole, Lula, Lula.” The arrival of Mr da Silva has been highly-anticipated at the global climate summit as the fate...
TheDailyBeast

Why the Hell Haven’t We Ended the Cuba Embargo Already?

The UN General Assembly just voted for the 30th consecutive year to condemn America’s economic embargo on Cuba. Yes, you read that right. They did this in 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2006, 2005, 2004, 2003, 2002, 2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997, 1996, 1995, 1994, and 1993.And it wasn’t a close vote. Brazil, under the leadership of right-wing extremist Jair Bolsonaro, abstained. So did Ukraine, which is for obvious reasons entirely reliant on the goodwill of the United States. But only the United States and Israel voted “no.” The other...
BBC

Africa Live: Kenya makes public secret China deal for $3bn railway

Nigeria says top Iswap leaders killed in air strikes. The Nigerian military says two leading officials from the militant group - Islamic State West Africa Province - have been killed in air strikes in the north-east of the country. Local media have named Ali Kwaya and Bukar Mainoka as the...
travelnoire.com

Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe

Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
US News and World Report

Israel Admonishes Ukrainian Ambassador Over U.N. Vote

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel said it had summoned the Ukrainian ambassador for a dressing down on Tuesday, after Kyiv voted in favour of a resolution to open an international probe into Israel's prolonged occupation of the West Bank. The resolution, approved at U.N. headquarters in New York last week, asks...
NEW YORK STATE
US News and World Report

Cuba Agrees to Accept U.S. Deportation Flights as Border Crossings Rise

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Cuba has agreed for the first time since the pandemic to accept U.S. deportation flights carrying Cubans caught at the U.S.-Mexico border, three U.S. officials told Reuters, giving U.S. authorities a new but limited tool to deter record numbers of Cuban border crossers. U.S. Immigration and Customs...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Ghana's president sacks minister of state for finance Adu Boahen

ACCRA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo has sacked Charles Adu Boahen, the minister of state for finance, the presidency said on Monday. In a statement, the president said he had taken the action after being made aware of allegations levelled against Adu Boahen in an expose about small-scale gold mining, and that Akufo-Addo had also referred the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations.
The Associated Press

US, Cubans will meet again in Havana: State Department

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and Cuban officials plan to meet in Havana on Tuesday to discuss migration policy, the latest in a series of sessions between two governments with a historically icy relationship and amid one of the biggest migratory flights from the island in decades. The State Department on Monday confirmed the latest meeting to The Associated Press. While the department did not offer specifics on what would be discussed, it said the talks were routine and represent a continuation of a nearly 30-year engagement with Cuba on migration matters as neighboring states. The talks were limited to migration, the State Department said. U.S. authorities stopped Cubans nearly 221,000 times in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, a 471% increase from the year before, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data. In October, Cubans replaced Venezuelans as the second-largest nationality after Mexicans, extending the biggest flight from the Caribbean island to the United States since the Mariel boatlift in 1980, according to figures released late Monday. Cubans were stopped 28,848 times, up 10% from September.
WASHINGTON STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Congo trains 3,000 new army recruits amid Rwanda tensions

GOMA, Congo — (AP) — More than 3,000 new military recruits began training Monday as the Congolese army steps up its fight against the M23 rebels that it alleges are backed by neighboring Rwanda. The Rwandan government, which has repeatedly denied supporting M23, said that a Congolese fighter...
US News and World Report

Venezuela Asks World Court to Throw Out Guyana Border Case

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Venezuela told judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday that they should throw out a case filed by Guyana in a long-running border dispute, which could determine which country has rights to offshore oil and gas fields. Guyana brought a case in 2018...
FBI says China could use TikTok to spy on Americans, including government workers

The FBI says the video-sharing app TikTok poses national security concerns. The app is owned by the company ByteDance, headquartered in Beijing. And FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers yesterday that the Chinese government could use the app to influence users or control their devices. Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida has introduced a bill that would ban the app nationwide.
FLORIDA STATE
Journalist says Taiwan is a sophisticated democracy that's under threat

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. When President Biden met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday, one of the many things they agreed they disagree on is the status of Taiwan. Differences over Taiwan go back decades. But in recent years, militant statements from Chinese officials and increasingly aggressive maneuvers by the Chinese military have raised fears that China might actually invade Taiwan, potentially drawing the United States into a war with another nuclear power.
