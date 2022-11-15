Reigning World Cup champions France get their title defense underway when they face Australia in Group D at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah. Didier Deschamps believes that he has concocted the ideal starting XI that he will send Les Bleus into the tournament with as they seek to avoid the curse of the titleholders which has seen the likes of Germany and Spain fall victims in recent editions and exit in the group stage. Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Presnel Kimpembe, Mike Maignan and Christopher Nkunku have been ruled out of the Qatar event so the midfield picks itself to a degree, while Raphael Varane survived a significant injury scare to be included and Karim Benzema has fitness issues of his own.

2 DAYS AGO