BBC

World Cup 2022: Opta predicts each country's chances of winning

Brazil haven't won the World Cup since 2002 but there is a strong chance Qatar 2022 could be their year. Using Stats Perform's artificial intelligence World Cup prediction model, the South Americans have emerged as the favourites to lift the trophy for a record extending sixth time. But how well are England and Wales going to perform?
CBS Sports

France World Cup squad: With Christopher Nkunku, Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante out, how will Les Bleus fare?

Reigning World Cup champions France get their title defense underway when they face Australia in Group D at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah. Didier Deschamps believes that he has concocted the ideal starting XI that he will send Les Bleus into the tournament with as they seek to avoid the curse of the titleholders which has seen the likes of Germany and Spain fall victims in recent editions and exit in the group stage. Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Presnel Kimpembe, Mike Maignan and Christopher Nkunku have been ruled out of the Qatar event so the midfield picks itself to a degree, while Raphael Varane survived a significant injury scare to be included and Karim Benzema has fitness issues of his own.
Indy100

'Well, this is awkward:' Budweiser react to beer being banned at the Qatar World Cup

Beer has been banned at the stadiums hosting the World Cup in Qatar, and no-one is less impressed than Budweiser. It comes just two days away from the tournament with organisers set to announce that no alcohol will be sold around stadium sites at the tournament in a late U-turn.Budweiser had been contracted to sell alcoholic beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding the eight World Cup venues, in a designated window three hours before each match and one hour afterwards.But not now. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe move leaves Fifa in a potentially compromised position with Budweiser’s...
FOX Sports

Why Gio Reyna is the USMNT's X-factor in World Cup 2022

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar — It’s no secret the United States men’s national team is heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup healthier than it has been in a long time. Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah are key contributors who all missed significant time over the last year-plus with injuries. As it stands, all of them should be available and ready to play when the Americans open their group stage slate Monday against Wales (2 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app).
BBC

What awaits Brittney Griner in Russian penal colony?

US basketball player Brittney Griner has been sent to a Russian penal colony in a remote region south-east of Moscow to serve a nine-year jail term for illegal drug possession. She joins tens of thousands of Russian women behind bars - and no-one knows how long she will serve, as the US is keen to organise a prisoner-swap to release her.
BBC

Thursday's gossip: Mount, Ronaldo, Rabiot, Endrick, Mudryk

Contract negotiations between England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, and the Chelsea owners are ongoing and a breakthrough has been made "in the past few weeks". (Athletic - subscription required) Many Manchester United players do no think Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo will play for the club again after the 37-year-old said...
ESPN

No January signings for Barca due to financial fair play, says president

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Tuesday that the club may not be able to sign players in the January transfer window due to LaLiga's financial fair play rules. Barca's accounts are "healthy" again, Laporta said, with an expected income this season of €1.23 billion ($1.27 billion) and a budgeted profit of €274 million.
The Guardian

Australia name unchanged squad for Rugby League World Cup final against Samoa

Mal Meninga has not thrown any curveballs at Samoa after naming an unchanged 19-man squad he believes can secure Australia a third-straight World Cup title. Meninga will persist with the halves combination of Nathan Cleary and Cameron Munster for Saturday’s (Sunday AEDT) final at Old Trafford after they steered Australia to an 18-16 win over New Zealand.
BBC

UK Championship: Wales' Jamie Clarke confident after toppling Mark Williams

Jamie Clarke says he is "full of confidence" as he prepares to face Ding Junhui in the last 16 of the UK Championship on Thursday (13:00 GMT). Clarke beat fellow Welshman and three-time world champion Mark Williams 6-3 in the first round on Monday night. Williams was suffering with an...
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo: I was 'close' to joining Man City before Ferguson's intervention

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo said he was close to signing for bitter rivals Manchester City last year but former manager Alex Ferguson asked him not to. Ronaldo said Ferguson persuaded him to re-join United for a second spell at Old Trafford when he moved from Juventus in August, 2021 on a two-year deal, returning to the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003-2009.
BBC

Scotland Cricket: Women to get first paid contracts

Paid contracts are to be offered to the women's team for the first time by Cricket Scotland. The sport's administrators hope it allows players to devote more time to training and is a step towards the women's game being fully professional. Equal match fees to the men's and women's teams...
BBC

Max Verstappen says reaction to team orders controversy 'unacceptable' and 'disgusting'

Max Verstappen says some of the reaction to his role in the Red Bull team orders controversy in Brazil has been "unacceptable" and "disgusting". The world champion refused Red Bull's order to let his team-mate Sergio Perez through on the final lap of last weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix to gain points in his fight for second in the championship.
The Associated Press

Imprisoned Egyptian activist calls off hunger strike

CAIRO (AP) — The family of imprisoned Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah said Tuesday they received a letter from him saying he has ended his hunger strike. In a statement, the family said that Abdel-Fattah’s mother, Laila Soueif, received a short note in her son’s handwriting via prison authorities. The letter is dated Monday. In it, he asks her to come for her monthly visit to him in prison on Thursday.
BBC

Wales 20mph: Speed limit did not cut Belfast crashes - study

Cutting speed limits on urban roads to 20mph does not significantly improve safety, a new report suggests. The Welsh government has said safety is a key reason behind its plans to become the first UK nation to adopt a 20mph default limit in built-up areas. But a study of 20mph...

