Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Ravens in Week 11
FOX (Single) Teal: Carolina Panthers vs. Baltimore Ravens (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez) Red: Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen) Green: Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma) Blue: Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston) Orange: Washington Commanders vs. Houston...
Cincy Jungle
Updated NFL Draft order has Bengals picking 18th
The Cincinnati Bengals are right back into the heat of a tight playoff race in the AFC. With a current record of 5-4 headed into Week 11, they would receive the 18th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft were it to occur today. With that pick, they’d...
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 11 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.
Watson returning to practice today, Browns teammates chime in
Deshaun Watson is hitting the practice field again today. The former Clemson star and current Cleveland Browns quarterback is now permitted to practice with his team for the first time since training camp. (...)
nbcsportsedge.com
Chargers and Chiefs Square Off on Sunday Night
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
10 stats that have defined the Ravens’ 2022 season, from elite blocking to unique personnel
The Ravens didn’t have to play anyone in Week 10, a relief after nine mostly hectic, consistently draining weeks. So during their bye, as players rested and recuperated ahead of the season’s second half, Ravens coaches went back to studying themselves. “You get a couple extra days to just kind of look at yourself and see where you think you’re strong, where you’re weak, see if you have any ...
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 11 of the Fantasy Football Season
Editor's Note: The action never stops at Bet MGM! Sign up now using bonus code BERRY and your first wager is risk free, up to $1,000. Get started here. Having written this column every week of the fantasy football season since 2000, plus my book Fantasy Life, I have heard every possible fantasy football story. Every crazy punishment, every bizarre behavior, every bad beat. Weird rules, over-the-top trash talk, draft day stories that defy belief.
Watch Deshaun Watson in early drills on his first day back at Browns practice since training camp
BEREA, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Deshaun Watson participate in early drills on his first day back in practice since training camp. Taking reps at various points behind Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs and Kellen Mond, Watson threw to receivers and tight ends, and began the process of working his way back into football shape for his start in Houston on Dec. 4.
nbcsportsedge.com
32 Fantasy Stats that Defined Week 10
It’s NFL season and that means you’ve got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you’ll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.
Yardbarker
The 2022 Seattle Seahawks are the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals
The 2022 Seattle Seahawks have outperformed expectations immensely. Their “storyline” is similar to a team from the last NFL season. The Cincinnati Bengals came out of nowhere last season to make a Super Bowl appearance after finishing 4-11-1 in 2020. At 6-4 this year, the Seattle Seahawks appear to be following in Cincy’s footsteps.
49ers announce practice squad roster moves ahead of Cardinals game
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed QB Jacob Eason and WR Dazz Newsome to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team placed WR Tajae Sharpe on the practice squad injured reserve list and released QB Kurt Benkert. Eason (6-6, 230)...
nbcsportsedge.com
How to bet Derrick Henry's Thursday Night Football Player Props
Editor's Note: Looking to place a player prop bet on this week's NFL game? New users receive a risk-free bet up to $1,000: Sign up here and bet now with code PEACOCK. Derrick Henry had a five-game streak of 100-plus rushing yards snapped last week versus Denver, so the Titans running back looks for a bounce back on a short week.
Major Chase Young injury update revealed
The Washington Commanders are hoping for a major boost this weekend with the return of defensive lineman Chase Young, the 2020 NFL Rookie of the Year. Young has yet to play in the 2022 campaign after suffering an ACL and MCL tear against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Oct. 2021. Young had only registered 1.5 Read more... The post Major Chase Young injury update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean McDermott: Bills ‘resilient’ dealing with snowstorm; flying to Detroit on Saturday
The decision was made by the NFL on Thursday to move Sunday's game from Highmark Stadium to Ford Field because of the snow storm hitting the area.
nbcsportsedge.com
Notre Dame Notes: Irish Take on Boston College
Editor's Note: Get an edge with our premium College Football Betting Tools that are packed with live odds, betting trends, predictions, player prop projections, our extensive Edge Finder and much more. Click here to learn more!. Of course, Notre Dame defeated Navy last week! The Irish were 15.5-point favorites, playing...
nbcsportsedge.com
TNF Week 11; CFB Looks Week 12, NBA Plays
On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick unpack a bundle on this Thursday. They look at what to expect when the Tennessee Titans travel to Lambeau Field to battle the Green Bay Packers (-3). The pair also dissect the College Football and NBA slates.
