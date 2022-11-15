Read full article on original website
LIVE: 22-year-old suspect identified after shooting at LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs left at least 5 dead, dozens injured
The shooting suspect has been identified as a 22-yer-old male who was "confronted and fought" by "at least two heroic people inside the club," police said.
Gunman kills 5 at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs before patrons confront and stop him, police say
A 22-year-old gunman entered an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, just before midnight Saturday and immediately opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 18 others, before patrons confronted and stopped him, police said Sunday.
Man dies at UK migrant center criticized over conditions
LONDON (AP) — A man being held at a much-criticized center for migrants in Britain has died after falling sick, bringing renewed criticism to the Conservative government over its treatment of asylum-seekers. The Home Office said a man who was staying at the Manston migrant center in southeast England...
2 volcanoes rumble into action in Russia's far east
MOSCOW (AP) — Towering clouds of ash and glowing lava are spewing from two volcanoes on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula and scientists say major eruptions could be on the way. The peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 6,600 kilometers (4,000 miles) east of Moscow, is one of the world's most concentrated areas of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes.
Afghan official says 19 people lashed in northeast province
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Nineteen people in northeastern Afghanistan were lashed for adultery, theft and running away from home, a Supreme Court official said Sunday. The announcement underscored the Taliban's intention of sticking to their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia. It appeared to be the first official...
Blaming Kurds for unrest, Iran threatens Iraq with offensive
BAGHDAD (AP) — A senior Iranian military official visiting Baghdad this week threatened Iraq with a ground military operation in the country’s north if the Iraqi army does not fortify the countries’ shared border against Kurdish opposition groups, multiple Iraqi and Kurdish officials said. Such an offensive,...
