Seriously, it's not worth almost hurting people. I don't know what it is lately, but it seems like people have been driving extra terrible. Since this week has started I've seen multiple people almost hit each other, two drivers yelling at each other over something and I've even had to use my horn multiple times to avoid getting hit. Ugh, I was driving around the other day and just couldn't believe the crazy behavior I was seeing.

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO