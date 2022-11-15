What do you do when your store opens after the sign-up deadline for Christmas Through Lowell? Why, you create your own Christmas shopping event, of course. That’s what Michelle Emaus decided to do with her new business Shabby Chicnanigans. “We opened after all printed materials were finalized for Christmas through Lowell,” she explains. “Instead, we are doing our own Christmas Chicnanigans.”

LOWELL, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO