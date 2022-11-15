Read full article on original website
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Meijer offers free delivery to SNAP recipients through Dec. 31
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer says it will offer free delivery for SNAP recipients through the end of the year. The Midwestern grocery retailer tells us it has offered discounts on select produce to SNAP customers since October thanks to a one-year federal waiver. We’re told fresh fruits and...
Where to find Thanksgiving buffets, dinners and to-go meals in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Thanksgiving, local restaurants and national chains offer holiday meals-to-go and Thanksgiving buffets so families can focus on spending more time together and less time stressing over preparing a feast! Check out this list of offerings!. To-go Meals. Grand Rapids. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant...
Toys for Tots donations down 70%
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The economy and inflation are making it hard for families this holiday season. Toys For Tots is seeing an increase in families asking for assistance. Last year they helped a record 12,500 families. This year they've already registered 10,000 families—and we are only a few weeks into the registration.
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary
Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
'Cookies with a Cause' to send homemade cookies, Christmas cards to Michigan troops overseas
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A group in Grand Rapids needs your help to bring holiday cheer to overseas service members this year. Cookies with a Cause is hosting its fourth annual cookie drive in December. They are hoping to send 1,500 cookies to troops overseas to give them a taste of home for the holidays.
Shop local all winter long at Fulton Street Farmers Market
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Get ready to bundle up this winter and head to the Fulton Street Farmers Market for local produce and handmade items. The popular farmers market, at 1145 Fulton Street E., is holding its “Second Season” market every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. now through April with the exceptions of Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
A Foot Of Snow Coming To Parts Of Michigan
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through the weekend.
West Michigan roads turn icy with snow, dozens of crashes and slide-offs reported
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- As heavy snow falls in waves across West Michigan, police and firefighters are responding to dozens of crashes and slide-offs. Roads turned slick as night fell in West Michigan. A Michigan Department of Transportation map at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 showed four different crashes on...
Caledonia woman's dream comes true by winning free smile makeover
CALEDONIA, Mich. — A local oral surgery office is granting a Kent County woman a $50,000 smile makeover -- for free. It's part of the Smile Again program to give back to those in need of the life-changing dental implant surgery. Dr. Mark Jesin delivered the big surprise to...
Winter fun, family-friendly activities at John Ball Zoo and local parks
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cold and snowy months are ahead of us, but that doesn't mean there won't be fun, family-friendly things to do across West Michigan. Even though John Ball Zoo closes on Sunday, Nov. 20 for the winter season, there will be a guided tour where you can walk through different sections of the zoo with an educator.
There’s Some Shabby Chicnanigans Going on in Lowell
What do you do when your store opens after the sign-up deadline for Christmas Through Lowell? Why, you create your own Christmas shopping event, of course. That’s what Michelle Emaus decided to do with her new business Shabby Chicnanigans. “We opened after all printed materials were finalized for Christmas through Lowell,” she explains. “Instead, we are doing our own Christmas Chicnanigans.”
Mel Trotter Ministries holds 19th annual Turkey Drop
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the high price of groceries, families may need a little extra help this holiday season. A West Michigan tradition is back to help: The Mel Trotter Ministries Turkey Drop. Mel Trotter Ministries is dedicating an entire day to collecting as many frozen turkeys as...
‘Free Beer & Hot Wings’ host leaves the show
A Grand Rapids morning show radio host has announced he is permanently leaving after weeks of not appearing on the show.
Giving Guide: How you can spread holiday cheer in Kent County this season
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — For many families across the nation, the holidays can be the most difficult time of year. Here in Kent County, many agencies and organizations are ready to step in to ease that holiday burden for families, but they need your help. From donations to volunteering, every little bit will assist families in need.
Lansing area expected to get 4-7 inches of snow
On Thursday, a strong cold front is expected to move through mid-Michigan, bringing multiple rounds of Lake-Effect snow to the area.
Santa Claus is coming to Monroe Avenue this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Santa Claus is coming to town! Mr. Claus and a Christmas parade will ride down Monroe Avenue in Grand Rapids this weekend. The 101st Santa Parade will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 beginning at 10 a.m. Formerly known as the Art Van Santa Parade, the event is now put on by the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber and known as the Gentex Santa Parade.
Tree lighting and reindeer to help kick off holidays in downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI - Santa Claus and his reindeers will be making an appearance in Muskegon for the annual Christmas tree lighting. The free event begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 with a ceremony that lasts until 6:30 p.m. Muskegon Mayor Ken Johnson will kick things off by giving Santa Claus a key to the city.
Rockford Construction will spearhead renovation efforts at historic Sullivan Field
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city has entered into a contract with Rockford Construction to do the renovations on Sullivan Field, formerly known as Valley Field, bringing the historic baseball diamond one step closer to its renovation goals. The contract with Rockford Construction was announced at the Grand Rapids...
Rehmann to acquire GR financial services firm
Troy-based accounting and advisory firm Rehmann plans to acquire Rivertown Finance LLC in Grand Rapids. The deal for Rivertown Finance, which works primarily with high net worth individuals, nonprofit and for-profit entities, is effective Dec. 1. Terms were undisclosed. Rivertown Finance’s staff will join Rehmann. Rivertown’s owner, Roxanne Dudicz, will...
