Hudsonville, MI

Comments / 1

 

Fox17

Meijer offers free delivery to SNAP recipients through Dec. 31

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer says it will offer free delivery for SNAP recipients through the end of the year. The Midwestern grocery retailer tells us it has offered discounts on select produce to SNAP customers since October thanks to a one-year federal waiver. We’re told fresh fruits and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Where to find Thanksgiving buffets, dinners and to-go meals in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Thanksgiving, local restaurants and national chains offer holiday meals-to-go and Thanksgiving buffets so families can focus on spending more time together and less time stressing over preparing a feast! Check out this list of offerings!. To-go Meals. Grand Rapids. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Toys for Tots donations down 70%

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The economy and inflation are making it hard for families this holiday season. Toys For Tots is seeing an increase in families asking for assistance. Last year they helped a record 12,500 families. This year they've already registered 10,000 families—and we are only a few weeks into the registration.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
KALAMAZOO, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com

There’s Some Shabby Chicnanigans Going on in Lowell

What do you do when your store opens after the sign-up deadline for Christmas Through Lowell? Why, you create your own Christmas shopping event, of course. That’s what Michelle Emaus decided to do with her new business Shabby Chicnanigans. “We opened after all printed materials were finalized for Christmas through Lowell,” she explains. “Instead, we are doing our own Christmas Chicnanigans.”
LOWELL, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Santa Claus is coming to Monroe Avenue this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Santa Claus is coming to town! Mr. Claus and a Christmas parade will ride down Monroe Avenue in Grand Rapids this weekend. The 101st Santa Parade will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 beginning at 10 a.m. Formerly known as the Art Van Santa Parade, the event is now put on by the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber and known as the Gentex Santa Parade.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

Rehmann to acquire GR financial services firm

Troy-based accounting and advisory firm Rehmann plans to acquire Rivertown Finance LLC in Grand Rapids. The deal for Rivertown Finance, which works primarily with high net worth individuals, nonprofit and for-profit entities, is effective Dec. 1. Terms were undisclosed. Rivertown Finance’s staff will join Rehmann. Rivertown’s owner, Roxanne Dudicz, will...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids local news

Comments / 0

