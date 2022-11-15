Read full article on original website
TERESA ovalle
3d ago
People having a difficult time paying for gas and groceries are now also finding cheaper forms of entertainment for their families.
The Reds are Running
2d ago
During Halloween there were long waiting lines for rides, but hey pay an extra $25 and you can jump the line!! The food is highly overpriced for one child size slice or dried up turkey leg. Nothing tastes good, so I longer eat there. You are not family 💵 friendly and besides with the increase in rentals, you won't be having visitors. Knock down your prices or simply down size your company's bonuses.
Centexan
3d ago
At $90 a ticket plus outrageous parking prices, enough is enough.
