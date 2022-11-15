ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 21

TERESA ovalle
3d ago

People having a difficult time paying for gas and groceries are now also finding cheaper forms of entertainment for their families.

Reply
15
The Reds are Running
2d ago

During Halloween there were long waiting lines for rides, but hey pay an extra $25 and you can jump the line!! The food is highly overpriced for one child size slice or dried up turkey leg. Nothing tastes good, so I longer eat there. You are not family 💵 friendly and besides with the increase in rentals, you won't be having visitors. Knock down your prices or simply down size your company's bonuses.

Reply
5
Centexan
3d ago

At $90 a ticket plus outrageous parking prices, enough is enough.

Reply(1)
25
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Toyota to conduct on-site job fair at facility in San Antonio

If interested in a career in manufacturing or the auto industry, then Toyota in San Antonio might have opportunities for you. On Saturday, a job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Toyota facility, located at 1 Lone Star Pass. Suppliers will be conducting on-site...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Rate of discounted homes on the market reaches highest level since the pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – More than a third of homes for sale in the San Antonio area are being discounted, according to new data from Zillow. That rate — 34.2% — is the highest the area has recorded since the Seattle real estate company began tracking the figure in 2018. It’s a massive transition from March 2021, when that rate was at 9.9% – its lowest point.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

New multi-use Co-Op Marketplace coming to New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A new mixed-use development known as the Co-Op Marketplace is coming to New Braunfels in 2024. The 2.5-acre designated historical landmark site is being transformed and repurposed into a public destination with restaurants, bars, coffee shops, retail, open park space, a stage for live music and a splash pad, according to a press release.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, November 17, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, fall sewing, a handmade market, recipes and Texas Trippin’. Fall sewing crafts from Mesquite Bean Fabrics will keep the cabin fever away this year!. Jen takes us Texas Trippin’ to Hye Thai restaurant. Boerne Handmade Market is happening this weekend...
BOERNE, TX
KSAT 12

Black Barn Alpaca Ranch to host a holiday event

SAN ANTONIO – The Black Barn Alpacas ranch is transforming into a winter wonderland for the festive season. The 16-acre Floresville ranch is hosting a holiday-themed festival that runs for two weekends on Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18. There will be hot chocolate, carolers, and a surplus of unique...
FLORESVILLE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonians react to 5.3 magnitude Texas earthquake

SAN ANTONIO - A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was felt in El Paso Wednesday. The earthquake happened in Toyah, Texas about 200 miles east of El Paso, according to the United States Geological Survey. Multiple residents reported feeling the ground shake around 2:32 p.m., which is when the earthquake began. People...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy