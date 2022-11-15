Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CT Official Charged With Ballot ForgeryBridget MulroyStamford, CT
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CTOut and About Westchester NYConnecticut State
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Related
Dig deeper than fare free transit to increase ridership
Connecticut needs to follow up with frequent service if it expects people to ride — not just make a token offering free.
Eyewitness News
Local New Haven teacher up for Grammy award
Kristen Johnson with the Better Business Bureau helps us avoid scams that are targeting online shoppers. Eversource is explaining the reasoning behind its proposed rate hikes.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pre-Trial Stabbing
2022-11-17@11:48am–#Bridgeport CT– A person was parking their car prior to their court case when they were stabbed. According to a witness, they were supposed to testify in court. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
Eyewitness News
City of New Haven gives Thanksgiving turkeys to those in need
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - In just one week, many of you will be carving into that home cooked turkey. Its why a number of groups in New Haven are coming together to make sure families don’t go without this Thanksgiving. The city of New Haven and the Yale...
Norwalk first responders, Stew Leonard's to distribute Thanksgiving turkeys for food insecure families
Norwalk first responders and city officials are partnering with Stew Leonard's to help distribute Thanksgiving turkeys to food insecure families in Connecticut.
Police: Connecticut resident wanted in fatal New Rochelle shooting
Police say 29-year-old Mtayari Dixon used to live in New Rochelle but currently lives in Stamford, Connecticut.
Daycare, Housing OK’d; Convenience Rejected
An Orange-based Hebrew day school is one big step closer to opening a new childcare center at the vacant site of a former private school on Whitney Avenue, thanks to a unanimous vote of support by city zoners. That was one of three projects to receive final votes on Tuesday...
CT expanding supportive housing for adults with disabilities
State funding to build housing for adults with intellectual disabilities began in 2017, but many units are only now becoming available.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in New Haven, CT
Welcome to New Haven, one of the country’s first planned cities, as well as one of the largest and major cities in Connecticut and the New England region. The city belongs to New Haven County, Connecticut. Despite being one of the oldest cities in America, New Haven is filled...
trumbulltimes.com
Bristol is establishing a fair rent commission. Here's what it means.
BRISTOL — A group of local leaders, a tenant and a landlord will brainstorm recommendations on the city's new fair rent commission. Public Act 22-30 requires municipalities with more than 25,000 residents to create a fair rent commission to act as a mediator between tenants and landlords when it comes to potentially unfair rent increases. Twenty-four Connecticut municipalities had fair rent commissions as of August, some of which have existed for years.
145 Dwight Apts Sold For $34.6M
A New York-based landlord team that has long been active in New Haven’s real estate market added 145 more apartments to its local portfolio — in part by paying twice as much as the city-appraised value for a recently built Howe Street luxury apartment complex. Those are among...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck
2022-11-16@5:36pm #Bridgeport CT– A pedestrian was struck on Park Avenue near North Avenue. There are no further details.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
US resident missing in Jamaica
Michelle Simpson, a 47-year-old Jamaica-born US resident living in New Yorker took a trip to her birth country on November 6 and reportedly went missing within four days of arriving in the island. A missing person report has been filed with the Greater Portmore Police. The woman gave her address...
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: The lost story of a heroic naval aviator from Stamford
Thank you for your Nov. 11 editorial “A call of duty to honor veterans.” We agree, every veteran has a story to tell. One Stamford native’s story was finally heard during the Sunday, Nov. 6, Veterans Day Ceremony. Thirty-eight years ago on July 10, 1984 as a naval aviator during the Cold War, LTJG Michael John DeBartolomeo was in the cockpit of his Grumman EA-6B Prowler taking off from an aircraft carrier in the North Arabian Sea in the Indian Ocean. Michael immediately knew there was a problem and called out "cold cat, cold cat," on his radio to ready his crew for ejection. His heroic, quick action saved the lives of three young U.S. Navy servicemen that day. Michael was just 20 days shy of his 25th birthday.
NY1
Montefiore’s clinic closure in the Bronx angers residents and advocates
Nanette Blaize and Faith Daniel are both healthcare advocates and lifelong Bronx residents, where health disparities and high rates of chronic illness have taken an outsized toll on primarily low income communities of color. Both are calling attention to the backlog they say they’ve experienced since Montefiore Health System’s plan...
darientimes.com
Will Bridgeport council back Eneida Martinez's controversial return?
BRIDGEPORT — With an effort to fill an East End City Council seat mired in scandal and controversy, that neighborhood could be without full representation on the municipal legislative body for a while. Ex-Councilwoman Eneida Martinez wants her former colleagues to appoint her to succeed Wanda Simmons, who defeated...
trumbulltimes.com
Recount ends with Keitt winning 134th House district by 10 votes; McCloat camp to file complaint
TRUMBULL — A week after conceding the race to her opponent, Democrat Sarah Keitt is instead celebrating her win. A recount in the 134th district ended with Keitt beating Republican challenger Meghan McCloat by 10 votes. However, McCloat said she is challenging the results of the Fairfield recount, claiming the Democratic registrar there violated election laws.
trumbulltimes.com
Naugatuck police officer shot in undercover operation in Waterbury, chief says
WATERBURY — An undercover officer from Naugatuck was wounded in a shooting in Waterbury Wednesday night, according to police. The officer was involved in an undercover surveillance operation with another cop on Chase Parkway near the Interstate 84 eastbound on-ramp when their unmarked car was shot at around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, said Lt. Ryan Bessette, public information officer for the Waterbury Police Department.
trumbulltimes.com
Four CT Girl Scouts receive badge from NASA's Artemis 1 mission
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Four troop members from the Girl Scouts of Connecticut can show off a badge that went to outer space. Girl Scouts of Connecticut announced on Wednesday that ambassador Lila Schlissel of troop 50105 from Danbury, junior Madeleine Corbin of troop 62007 from Middletown, Juliette Ruby Weiner from Ridgefield and cadette Nadia Khokhar in troop 60617 from Branford, were the winners of the national “Girl Scouts to the Moon and Back” essay contest.
darientimes.com
Stamford townhome fire causes $40,000 in damages, officials say
STAMFORD — A fire caused about $40,000 worth of damage to a downtown townhome Tuesday morning, fire officials said. There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters from the blaze, the fire department said on its website. Stamford firefighters were called to a reported structure fire at a...
Comments / 0