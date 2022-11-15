Read full article on original website
Related
Kari Lake branded a ‘clown’ by Arizona’s Republican attorney general
Kari Lake calls Steve Bannon a ‘modern day George Washington’ at Arizona rally. Far-right Republican Kari Lake is locked in a tight contest for governor of Arizona – but it appears she will not be able to count on the support of the state’s Republican attorney general any time soon.
Chuck Norris Jumps Into U.S. Midterms, Backing Key Senate Candidate
Actor and martial artist Chuck Norris endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters in the Arizona U.S. Senate race. Masters is challenging incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly. While polling shows that Kelly has a lead over Masters, the Democrat's advantage has narrowed in recent weeks. "NEW: Chuck Norris endorses Blake Masters for...
Election denier Mark Finchem loses secretary of state race in Arizona
Republican Mark Finchem, a prominent election denier, has lost to Democrat Adrian Fontes in the race for Arizona secretary of state race, NBC News projects. Fontes, a former top elections official for Maricopa County, will succeed Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. Finchem was among...
GOP Loses Again, So Trump Demands New Arizona Election 'Immediately'
All it took was for Democrat Mark Kelly to win Arizona’s Senate race Friday for Donald Trump to demand a new election because of his unfounded claims of “tainted” votes. “Idiot, and possibly corrupt, officials have lost control of the tainted Election in Arizona,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform after Kelly was declared the winner in a tight midterm race against against controversial MAGA candidate Blake Masters.
AOL Corp
Liz Cheney, whose 3 Democratic endorsees won their races, takes a dig at election denier Kari Lake after Arizona defeat
Kari Lake, a Trump-endorsed candidate for Arizona's governorship, lost to Katie Hobbs on Monday. Lake previously thanked Liz Cheney in a sarcastic letter for boosting campaign donations. After Lake's defeat on Monday evening, Cheney retorted: "You're welcome." Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney sniped back at Kari Lake after the Arizona gubernatorial...
Arizona GOP chair accused of ‘aiding a coup attempt’ by January 6 committee
The January 6 Committee has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward’s filing to protect her phone records. In a filing by House Counsel Douglas Letter, the committee urged the SCOTUS to reconsider Justice Elena Kagan’s decision to temporarily freeze the subpoena of Dr Ward’s T-Mobile records from 1 November 2020 to 31 January 2021. The report accused Dr Ward of playing a pivotal part in spreading the false narrative of a stolen election that motivated the Capitol riot. Dr Ward was one of 11 fake electors in Arizona who sent illegitimate Electoral College votes...
Democrat Susie Lee defeats Republican April Becker for Las Vegas congressional seat
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic Rep. Susie Lee has won re-election in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, which represents areas south of Las Vegas including Henderson, Boulder City, and parts of unincorporated Clark County. Lee won the seat with 51.56% percentage points against Republican challenger April Becker who had...
Katie Hobbs Declared Winner In Arizona Governor Race By NBC & CNN; GOP’s Kari Lake Latest 2020 Election Denier To Lose Midterm Bid
It was a true Grand Canyon State nail biter but Katie Hobbs prevailed over former TV anchor and Donald Trump acolyte Kari Lake in the race to be Arizona’s next governor, NBC, CNN and other networks projected on Monday. The tight race between the candidates has been too close to call since Tuesday’s midterms, but the latest results from the state showed that Republican Lake would be unable to overcome current Arizona Secretary of State Hobbs’ lead. As over 71,000 votes and other data came in from Maricopa County tonight, the Comcast-owned network first made its call: CNN called Hobbs the...
Democrat Katie Hobbs Defeats Trump-Backed Kari Lake in Arizona Gubernatorial Race
The secretary of state will turn Arizona's governor seat blue after triumphing over Lake, a 2020 election denier who's already casting doubt on the validity of the 2022 midterms Democrat Katie Hobbs has won the race for Arizona governor, defeating former television news anchor and Donald Trump loyalist Kari Lake on Monday in one of the nation's last races to be called. Hobbs will replace incumbent Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who was term limited from seeking reelection in Arizona, which was become a major battleground as the state has become increasingly favorable...
Clark County calls former President Trump’s election claims ‘misinformed’
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County responded Thursday to former President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations about voting issues, calling his claims, “outrageous” and “misinformed.”. Trump sounded off Thursday on his Truth Social account saying in part, “Clark County, Nevada has a corrupt voting system (be...
Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona
PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
'They would make an awesome team': Who Republican voters would pick for president in 2024
CNN asked voters in the key swing state of Georgia who they'd pick for president in 2024.
Vote count continues in key Arizona and Nevada races
The uncalled Senate races in Nevada and Arizona will help decide control of Congress. CBS News characterizes Nevada as a toss-up and Arizona as leaning Democrat. Kris Van Cleave and Manuel Bojorquez have the latest.
Kari Lake calls Arizona 'the laughingstock of elections' as her race has yet to be called 5 days after election day
On "Sunday Morning Futures" Arizona candidate for Governor Kari Lake lambasted the state's election process. It has been five days since the election on Nov. 8 and her race has not yet been called. Lake called the state's voting procedures "embarrassing" and called Arizona "the laughingstock of elections." While awaiting...
Rep. Raúl Grijalva re-elected to Congress
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-7) will retain his Congressional seat for the next two years, after winning re-election 20 years after he was first elected to Congress in 2002. At his watch party on Election night, Grijalva gathered with his supporters and spoke to them...
Supreme Court says House Jan. 6 committee may obtain Kelli Ward's phone records
Supreme Court turned away a plea from Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward to avoid a House Jan. 6 committee subpoena.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results
ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
Race for the Senate: Where Nevada, Arizona Stand in Latest Ballot Drop
Democratic Senate candidates made crucial gains in two battleground states after the latest ballot drops in Nevada and Arizona. Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto gained 8,716 new votes Thursday night, according to CNN, closing the gap between the Democrat and her Republican opponent Adam Laxalt. The largest batch of votes...
Magic wall: John King breaks down latest Nevada Senate numbers
CNN's John King and Wolf Blitzer analyze the latest numbers from the Nevada Senate race and how it could determine control of the US Senate.
Adam Laxalt admits 'victory window' has narrowed in tight Nevada Senate race
Nevada Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt admitted that his window for victory has narrowed as of Saturday morning, after the latest numbers have placed incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) within striking distance. Laxalt, who was considerably ahead on Election Day, is now only 862 votes ahead of Cortez Masto with...
Comments / 0