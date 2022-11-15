ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Newsweek

Chuck Norris Jumps Into U.S. Midterms, Backing Key Senate Candidate

Actor and martial artist Chuck Norris endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters in the Arizona U.S. Senate race. Masters is challenging incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly. While polling shows that Kelly has a lead over Masters, the Democrat's advantage has narrowed in recent weeks. "NEW: Chuck Norris endorses Blake Masters for...
ARIZONA STATE
HuffPost

GOP Loses Again, So Trump Demands New Arizona Election 'Immediately'

All it took was for Democrat Mark Kelly to win Arizona’s Senate race Friday for Donald Trump to demand a new election because of his unfounded claims of “tainted” votes. “Idiot, and possibly corrupt, officials have lost control of the tainted Election in Arizona,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform after Kelly was declared the winner in a tight midterm race against against controversial MAGA candidate Blake Masters.
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

Liz Cheney, whose 3 Democratic endorsees won their races, takes a dig at election denier Kari Lake after Arizona defeat

Kari Lake, a Trump-endorsed candidate for Arizona's governorship, lost to Katie Hobbs on Monday. Lake previously thanked Liz Cheney in a sarcastic letter for boosting campaign donations. After Lake's defeat on Monday evening, Cheney retorted: "You're welcome." Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney sniped back at Kari Lake after the Arizona gubernatorial...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Arizona GOP chair accused of ‘aiding a coup attempt’ by January 6 committee

The January 6 Committee has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward’s filing to protect her phone records. In a filing by House Counsel Douglas Letter, the committee urged the SCOTUS to reconsider Justice Elena Kagan’s decision to temporarily freeze the subpoena of Dr Ward’s T-Mobile records from 1 November 2020 to 31 January 2021. The report accused Dr Ward of playing a pivotal part in spreading the false narrative of a stolen election that motivated the Capitol riot. Dr Ward was one of 11 fake electors in Arizona who sent illegitimate Electoral College votes...
ARIZONA STATE
Deadline

Katie Hobbs Declared Winner In Arizona Governor Race By NBC & CNN; GOP’s Kari Lake Latest 2020 Election Denier To Lose Midterm Bid

It was a true Grand Canyon State nail biter but Katie Hobbs prevailed over former TV anchor and Donald Trump acolyte Kari Lake in the race to be Arizona’s next governor, NBC, CNN and other networks projected on Monday. The tight race between the candidates has been too close to call since Tuesday’s midterms, but the latest results from the state showed that Republican Lake would be unable to overcome current Arizona Secretary of State Hobbs’ lead. As over 71,000 votes and other data came in from Maricopa County tonight, the Comcast-owned network first made its call: CNN called Hobbs the...
ARIZONA STATE
People

Democrat Katie Hobbs Defeats Trump-Backed Kari Lake in Arizona Gubernatorial Race

The secretary of state will turn Arizona's governor seat blue after triumphing over Lake, a 2020 election denier who's already casting doubt on the validity of the 2022 midterms Democrat Katie Hobbs has won the race for Arizona governor, defeating former television news anchor and Donald Trump loyalist Kari Lake on Monday in one of the nation's last races to be called. Hobbs will replace incumbent Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who was term limited from seeking reelection in Arizona, which was become a major battleground as the state has become increasingly favorable...
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona

PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Rep. Raúl Grijalva re-elected to Congress

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-7) will retain his Congressional seat for the next two years, after winning re-election 20 years after he was first elected to Congress in 2002. At his watch party on Election night, Grijalva gathered with his supporters and spoke to them...
ARIZONA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results

ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
GEORGIA STATE

