ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hometownstations.com

Leno has surgery for burns from car fire, in good condition

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jay Leno underwent surgery for serious burns suffered when flames erupted as he worked on a vintage car and remains hospitalized for further treatment, the physician overseeing his care said Wednesday. The former “Tonight Show” host was in good condition and his wife, Mavis, is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hometownstations.com

Holiday Magic and Fun at the Church of Scientology Lighting Ceremony

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The family fun begins on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, when Santa touches down in East Hollywood at the Church of Scientology on L. Ron Hubbard Way. No matter what weather Los Angeles meteorologists predict next weekend, snow will be falling in East Hollywood when community leaders flip the switch on two blocks of holiday lights.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy