HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The family fun begins on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, when Santa touches down in East Hollywood at the Church of Scientology on L. Ron Hubbard Way. No matter what weather Los Angeles meteorologists predict next weekend, snow will be falling in East Hollywood when community leaders flip the switch on two blocks of holiday lights.

