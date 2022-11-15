Dearborn schools deem 2 books as 'inappropriate' amid book battle

The controversy over books in Dearborn schools continues after the Dearborn School District announced it is removing two books from district libraries on Monday night.

It comes after some parents considered some of the books inappropriate and some to be too sexual.

The book battle has been quite the topic and now the District has been served by a group of parents with a notice of claim and intent to sue.

Concerned parents showed up in full force during the district meeting on Monday night over what books can and will be available to students.

"We're all here together as one community. This is about our children. This has nothing to do with LGBT. This has to deal with children," one parent said.

"In my mind, in my humble opinion, it's an easy open and shut case. This type of stuff, it's nothing related to homosexual or heterosexual, it's just not appropriate for minors. It's nothing more complicated than that," another said.

The book ban started this summer when some parents challenged some of the books found in the schools' libraries.

Most of the books in question are related to LGBTQ+ themes. While that may be true, parents say the material in the books are inappropriate and some are sexually inappropriate.

The Dearborn School District is the third-largest in the state with 20,000 students.

The district came out and said what books are appropriate and inappropriate.

Appropriate



"The Lovely Bones"

"Flamer"

Inappropriate



"Push"

"Red, White and Royal Blue

"Elleanor and Park" deemed inappropriate for middle school but appropriate for high school

No decision



All Boys Aren't Blue"

"This Book Is Gay"

Advocates say these books will help the marginalized LGBTQ+ community in schools.

"LGBTQI+ students need to see books that affirm their identity in school libraries," one person said.