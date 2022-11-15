ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Dearborn schools deem 2 books as 'inappropriate' amid book battle

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NzNxW_0jBFujXt00

The controversy over books in Dearborn schools continues after the Dearborn School District announced it is removing two books from district libraries on Monday night.

It comes after some parents considered some of the books inappropriate and some to be too sexual.

The book battle has been quite the topic and now the District has been served by a group of parents with a notice of claim and intent to sue.

Concerned parents showed up in full force during the district meeting on Monday night over what books can and will be available to students.

"We're all here together as one community. This is about our children. This has nothing to do with LGBT. This has to deal with children," one parent said.

"In my mind, in my humble opinion, it's an easy open and shut case. This type of stuff, it's nothing related to homosexual or heterosexual, it's just not appropriate for minors. It's nothing more complicated than that," another said.

The book ban started this summer when some parents challenged some of the books found in the schools' libraries.

Most of the books in question are related to LGBTQ+ themes. While that may be true, parents say the material in the books are inappropriate and some are sexually inappropriate.

The Dearborn School District is the third-largest in the state with 20,000 students.

The district came out and said what books are appropriate and inappropriate.

Appropriate

  • "The Lovely Bones"
  • "Flamer"

Inappropriate

  • "Push"
  • "Red, White and Royal Blue
  • "Elleanor and Park" deemed inappropriate for middle school but appropriate for high school

No decision

  • All Boys Aren't Blue"
  • "This Book Is Gay"

Advocates say these books will help the marginalized LGBTQ+ community in schools.

"LGBTQI+ students need to see books that affirm their identity in school libraries," one person said.

Comments / 2

Michael Jaris
2d ago

I am so proud of Dearborn. It makes me almost wanna move there my Uncle lives there. And I know for a fact That and Dearborn all of this gender ideology stuff come it doesn't go nobody likes it nobody believes I'm at. A lot of people and they're born are palestinian and as a Man that is half palestinian I can tell you we are much more conservative than we are left leaning. We don't believe in gender theories Or cross dressers becoming women

Reply
3
Ken Lis
2d ago

why are any of these books even in a school.. there not learning books there not about history or anything of importance...school abcs and 123s that it..

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Macomb County prosecutor wants to go after parents whose children make school threats

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Another day and another round of school threats. It has become all too common - and the Macomb County prosecutor says he has a plan to stop them. On Wednesday alone, Metro Detroit has registered threats in Taylor, Redford, South Lyon East High School and St. Clair Shores South Lake High School. In Taylor a student posted a gun and says he was going to shoot the head of the principal closing three schools, while in South Lyon a threat was discovered in the bathroom.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Chalkbeat

Detroit school board changes names of East English, Carson schools

The Detroit school board struck a compromise between students at East English Village Preparatory Academy and the alumni of the closed Finney High School, in a debate over whether to change the former’s name. The school, which sits on the grounds that once housed Finney High, will now be named East English Village Preparatory Academy at Finney.The board voted 5-2 to change the name, rejecting an administrative recommendation to keep the name...
DETROIT, MI
Chalkbeat

MacKenzie Scott gifts $20 million to the Detroit school district

The Detroit school district will receive $20 million from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, money that will be used to support academic improvement efforts.“The district intends to use the funds to raise student achievement by implementing its literacy and math intervention model at scale, especially targeting lower grade levels,” Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said in a statement.The money will allow the district to hire more academic interventionists who will work one on one...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Michigan K-12 students are struggling with absenteeism

Beyond state House and Senate races, Democrats also had success staving off challenges from Conservative activists in several local school board races this election cycle. Only 48 of 121 candidates recommended by two major groups in Michigan supporting these candidates won office. Still, newly elected school boards face a challenge...
MICHIGAN STATE
ecurrent.com

The University of Michigan Black Student Union Calls Out Racial Inequality

On Nov. 1st, the University of Michigan Black Student Union (BSU) took to the University diag, calling out the University’s treatment of Black students, including the University’s low Black student enrollment rate. In a public demonstration titled “More Than Four”, members of BSU detailed their experiences with racism...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Taylor High School closed after social media threat

TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Taylor High School closed Wednesday after an alleged social media threat was made.In a Facebook post, the high school said the threat was circulating on social media platforms. While details of the threat were not released, the school said out of precaution, they canceled classes for the day and closed TVLA and the Taylor Career and Technical Center. Taylor High said their leadership team is working closely with the Taylor Police Department while officers conduct an investigation. 
TAYLOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Adenovirus cases increase on UMich campus, Ernst urges caution

Robert Ernst, chief health officer at the University of Michigan, sent out an email Wednesday to the University community warning of high levels of adenovirus on campus. The adenovirus is a common cause of the common cold. Symptoms include a runny nose, sore throat, fever, cough or gastrointestinal symptoms. They typically last from a few days up to several weeks. The virus spreads through contact with droplets that come from an infected person’s nose or throat or from contaminated surfaces. Ernst’s message comes one week before Thanksgiving break, and he wrote that students should remain vigilant prior to returning to their permanent residences.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County says 830 serial rapists found in 11,000 rape kits

DETROIT (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, the Wayne County Prosecutor said it had tested more than 11,300 rape kits that had been discovered 13 years ago. It took more than a decade of hard work by the prosecutor's office but those kits which were found in an off-site evidence warehouse back in 2009 are now all tested.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy