Florida State

Q 105.7

Ferrari and Rare Lamborghini Found In NY Garage! Only 1200 Made!

I am not one that likes surprises but I would love to be surprised with a vintage sports car, even if it's been sitting in a New York garage for twenty years. Imagine heading to a property expecting to see 1986 Ferrari that has was parked in this garage 6 years ago. The anticipation to see the condition of the car and examine what is essentially a time capsule is exciting. Then you arrive and they tell you there is another, more rare, sports car in a different garage on the property. What?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CarBuzz.com

Porsche 911 With Portal Axles Climbs The Highest Volcano In The World

It's no secret Porsche is working on an off-road 911, but the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S you see here is an entirely different kind of off-roader. It recently battled through some of the most hellish conditions on the planet - the slopes of Ojos del Salado, the tallest volcano in the world that sits in the Andes on the Argentina-Chile border.
Top Speed

The Ferrari SF90 Absolutely Blitzes A Porsche 911 Turbo S On The Drag Strip

Let’s face it, the Porsche 911 Turbo S, as good as it may be, is simply no match for the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. That became abundantly clear in a recent video from the guys at Carwow, who pitted the SF90 against the latest iteration of the iconic 911 Turbo S in several drag races. But sometimes it is still fun to see just how stupendously quick a car can be, even if it’s playing with a stacked deck.
Carscoops

The Mercedes CL65 AMG Is A Forgotten 603 HP Super-Coupe That Could Live With A Lamborghini

Electric vehicles have completely changed the way performance cars look. In the old days it was fairly easy to tell the fastest production cars on the road, because, well, they looked like the fastest cars on the road. They were usually supercars or sports cars, low, wide and noisy, and maybe with a wild wing on the back. But these days you’ve got just a much chance of getting smoked from the lights by that bland, near-silent sedan in the next lane.
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
The Penny Hoarder

Why Rich People Drive Cheap Cars, and Why You Should Too

If you were rich, what kind of car would you drive?. A Bentley? A Porsche or a Ferrari? Maybe a $100,000 Tesla Model X? How about a Lamborghini, to be really obnoxious?. Ah, but here’s a little-known fact: Most rich people don’t actually drive fancy cars. It’s true....
CNBC

These 10 used cars have held their value the most

While some used cars have maintained their value more than usual, that could shift as prices on pre-owned vehicles continue easing. The model with the least depreciation over the last five years is the Jeep Wrangler, a new study shows. Using your used car as a trade-in when you purchase...
Motorious

Huge Barn Find Stash Uncovered In Secret Location

Stumbling across just one or two barn find cars can be pretty exciting, but just imagine coming across a huge collection like the one featured in the included video. Documented by The Bearded Explorer, a UK YouTuber who likes to check out abandoned locations, this is truly a breathtaking discovery. Row after row of dusty British and European classic cars have been hidden away from view, revealing how some collections are truly forgotten.
Motorious

Carlisle Auctions Is Selling a Camaro RS/SS With a 396 and a 4-Speed

Let this Chevy Camaro headline your muscle car collection!. The concept of the American performance car was built on the idea of taking what other countries were doing in Europe and giving it a distinctly American accent, that's code for making it better. Of course, this attitude doesn't stop at the border because the car we are talking about took the passion for being the best and applied it to its fellow American competition. Once described as “a small animal that eats Mustangs”. If you haven't guessed by now, we're talking about the Chevrolet Camaro. More specifically, this is a 1967 Camaro RS/SS fully equipped with the RS package.
LAKELAND, FL
TheStreet

Buying These Cars Will Lose You Money Faster

Any car buyer has heard the old saying that once you’ve driven a new vehicle off the dealer lot, it depreciates by 50%. That’s nowhere near true, but like many old saws, there’s a grain of truth in the comment, as new autos do lose value once they hit the open road, and that depreciation tends to hit the gas pedal harder the longer you’ve owned the vehicle.
MotorAuthority

2023 Kia EV6 GT delivers 576 hp for $62,695

Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don't need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won't break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge. It isn't cheap, especially...
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: 2024 Toyota Prius Arriving Next Week With bZ-Inspired Looks

Toyota has taken to its social media channels to tease an all-new hybrid model, and our money is on the 2024 Toyota Prius. The current Prius has been on sale since 2015, and with the Corolla Hybrid getting more power for 2023, we questioned the need for the Prius to live on any longer at all. Well, clearly, Toyota had the same train of thought and will be reinventing the Prius entirely if the 'Hybrid Reborn' tagline in the teasers below is anything to go by. These images posted by Toyota Japan seem to be the first clues leading to the official unveiling on November 16th.

