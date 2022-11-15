ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bow hunters welcome on Canal Fulton property, permit required

By Amy L. Knapp, The Independent
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

CANAL FULTON – City Councilman Mark Cozy has spent hours in a wooded area off Warwick Drive NW.

The 80-acre plot of city-owned property is nestled off the roadway and borders the Tuscarawas River. An unmaintained/unimproved area of Stark Park's Olde Muskingum Trail runs through the land.

Cozy, the retired city manager, said while he is looking for deer his visits to the area can be peaceful and allow him to take in the beauty of nature. There's plenty of wildlife that roams the land. He's seen woodpeckers, a red-shouldered hawk, bald eagles, squirrels and, of course, deer.

Last month, City Council amended a 2017 ordinance to allow bow hunting on about 40 acres of the property. Archery season began Sept. 24 and runs through Feb. 5.

In 2009, legislation was established to allow hunting on rural residential, privately-owned properties with more than five acres. In 2017, the ordinance was amended to include city-owned property.

Deer: Bow hunters take about 25% of deer population at Quail Hollow Park

The new language provides better guidance for what can be hunted and when, Cozy explained.

Hunters are required to use publicly designated hunting areas. It's illegal to enter a property to hunt. Hunters must obtain permission from private landowners to hunt on their land.

The Warwick property has long been a haven for deer hunters, he said.

Before the city purchased the property around 2008, hunters could be found on the then-private property. The city purchased the property with Clean Ohio grant funding to restrict building to protect the flood plane, Cozy said. It also allowed the city to annex Northwest Local Schools.

"I'm a hunter," he said. "There is a nice 40-acre tract of land that lends itself to hunting deer."

The 40 acres sits in the middle of the city-owned land and is surrounded by woods.

City manager Dan Bucher Jr. said since council approved the new measure more than 13 permits have been issued to hunters.

Bucher is examining if there is any other city-owned property that could be open to the bow hunting.

"You are not allowed to hunt in parks, so there is only a handful of property that you could get permission to hunt on," he said.

Last week, council members revisited the idea of allowing gun hunting on the city property, but after a lengthy discussion opted to table the issue until next year.

Mayor Joe Schultz said many people are excited to be able to use the city property for bow hunting, but he had concerns about allowing guns.

"I think bow hunting is the way to go," he said. "I'm just not in favor of guns being fired in the city."

More: 'Do not eat': High levels of toxic ‘forever chemicals’ found in deer and fish

Cozy had his concerns, too. While the walking trail does not see many users, Cozy said officials would have had to consider closing the trail during gun hunting season.

With bow hunting, the hunter will likely be within 40 feet of the animals, he said, posing less of a hazard to walkers.

He added hunters are not permitted to shoot across trails.

"If we allow gun hunting, it would need to be managed more," Cozy said.

More entities are allowing hunting on government-owned property, he said. Several in the Cleveland area have adopted a plan. Many are hoping the hunting will help decrease the deer population. That isn't the case in Canal Fulton, Cozy said.

"Generally I don't think that is our main reason," the councilman said. "We see a lot of dead deer when you drive Warwick. You see that meat laying there and it is being wasted."

The city has consulted with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Hunters using the property must follow hunting regulations set forth by the ODNR.

The free permit can be obtained at City Hall.

Reach Amy at 330-775-1135 or amy.knapp@indeonline.com

On Twitter: @aknappINDE

