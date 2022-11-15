Read full article on original website
Shard Credit Partners Provides Additional Funding in Support of MAPD’s Acquisition of a Majority Stake in Bermans
Shard Credit Partners has provided additional senior debt facilities to The MAPD Group (“MAPD”) in support of its acquisition of a majority shareholding in Bermans (2012) Limited (“Bermans”), a North-West based commercial law firm specialising in invoice and asset finance. This is the largest acquisition by...
Gregory Nicholas Hill on Digital Banking and Driving Customer-Centricity through Technology
At Fintech Islands, we sat down with Gregory Nicholas Hill, the Managing Director of the ANSA Merchant Bank Group, and talked about the challenges in consumer banking in the Caribbean and the evolution of KYC in regulation. ANSA Bank is currently developing its digital banking platform, where they will be...
Swedish Fintech, Dreams, Establishes a New B2B Entity to Focus on Expanding Its Engagement Banking Offering to Banks Worldwide
Dreams AB, the financial wellbeing platform and leader in engagement banking solutions, announces the establishment of a new entity, Dreams Technology (www.dreamstech.com), reflecting the company’s ongoing expansion into the B2B space. Having initially launched as a B2C money-saving app in the Nordics in 2016 – where it has helped...
iBanFirst announces closing of acquisition of Cornhill, the UK-based FX provider
Global financial services provider, iBanFirst, announces today the closing of its acquisition of Cornhill, a UK-based FX provider. The announcement follows the authorisation of the acquisition by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The acquisition will help iBanFirst accelerate its international development in the UK. In the coming months, Cornhill’s clients...
SmartStream’s Haytham Kaddoura on Why Institutions Building Their Own Data Centres is a Waste of Time
At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Haytham Kaddoura, the CEO of the financial transaction management company, SmartStream Technologies, to discuss the ESG benefits of technology-forward infrastructure and what tighter regulation means for the industry. Regulation has scared institutions in attempting to build technology infrastructures and data centres in-house. For...
Wise Business launches cashback
Wise Business, the business account for going global, has today launched cashback for its customers. The feature will reward Business customers with 1% cashback on their card transactions*. The feature is available to all UK-registered businesses and allows them to earn cashback when making card payments across the world. No...
Aerospike’s Stuart Tarmy on the Role of Data in Global Real-Time Banking
At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Stuart Tarmy, the Global Director of Financial Services Industry Solutions at real-time data platform, Aerospike, to discuss immediate payments and services, and the seismic role data plays in banking and fraud prevention. For Tarmy, data is at the heart of the biggest trends...
Plum Ranked no.1 Fastest Growing Fintech in the UK in the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50
Smart money app Plum today announces that it ranked no.1 among fintechs and no.5 overall in the 2022 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50, a ranking of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in the UK. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over the last four years. Plum grew 7,735 percent...
PayPoint and ClearBank Win Prestigious Accolade at Payment Awards 2022 for Social Inclusion Project of the Year
Digital payments experts PayPoint and ClearBank, the enabler of accounts, real-time clearing, and embedded banking for financial institutions, have been applauded for their success in implementing a vital social inclusion project in partnership with the Department of Work & Pensions (DWP) at the Payment Awards 2022. PayPoint and ClearBank joined...
Visa’s Ben Ellis on Cross-Border Payments and Why Banks Need to Work Together
At Sibos, we sat down with Ben Ellis, the SVP and Global Head of Visa B2B Connect at Visa Business Solutions, to discuss the pain points around cross-border payments and why banks need to build relationships with each other to ensure frictionless delivery. Visa created a multilateral network to action...
Stake’s Matthew Leibowitz is Taking Wall Street by the Horns
In this segment of our exclusive interview with Matthew Leibowitz, the Co-Founder and CEO of brokerage platform, Stake, we discuss the company’s trading capabilities and the access UK customers have to over 6000 U.S. stocks, free of FX charge. Leibowitz knows that customers want full access to Wall Street, and the Stake platform allows customers around the world to trade as if they were U.S. residents themselves.
Zoho Finance Platform Achieves 50% Year-over-year Global Growth, Powered by Expanding Product Suite and Global Reach
Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, announced today that Zoho’s Finance Platform has achieved 50 per cent year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth, supporting more than half a million businesses across more than 160 countries. Driving the Platform’s growth is the global expansion of its cloud-based accounting application, Zoho Books,...
Worldline extends partnership with BR-DGE to further enhance merchants payment capabilities
Leading payment orchestration provider BR-DGE has today extended its partnership with Worldline, announcing that Worldline’s new global acquiring capabilities have joined BR-DGE’s Partnership Program. Led by Brian Coburn, BR-DGE’s platform promises to revolutionise online payments for merchants by offering a universe of payment options via a single point...
The Clearing House’s Elena Whisler on the Need for Different Payment Types in the U.S.
In this segment of The Paytech Show, The Clearing House’s Elena Whisler discusses the payment ecosystem in North America and the variety of payment types available. During the pandemic, the fastest-growing methods included the Automated Clearing House (ACH) system and real-time payments, showing that new and old methods were still in high use. For Whisler, the variation signifies the preference for options in the States.
AEVI’s Mike Camerling on Customer Expectations and Using Data to Keep Digitisation Personal
At Money20/20, we catch up with Mike Camerling, the CEO of the cloud-based platform, AEVI, to discuss the changes in customer expectations and the diversity of digital options for merchants and consumers. For Camerling, eCommerce has exposed merchants to a wider pool of customers, and to help them develop and...
AGAM set to accelerate lending revolution for individuals and businesses as it completes investment round
AGAM, the UK-headquartered next generation fintech, which is revolutionising lending for individuals and businesses, has announced the completion of its latest funding round today. AGAM has secured the backing of international investors such as the Development Bank of Wales, which invests in technologies which deliver positive impacts for Wales. AGAM...
ZestyAI Partners with CSAA Insurance Group on Wildfire Model
As wildfires continue to threaten states across the U.S., ZestyAI, a leading provider of climate and property risk analytics solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), has partnered with CSAA Insurance Group for wildfire risk assessment. To help gauge property-level wildfire risk, CSAA plans to integrate ZestyAI’s Z-FIRE™ into underwriting and rating processes for homeowners’ insurance.
NatWest offers free digital Carbon Planner tool
Three-quarters (76%) of large UK businesses are urgently searching for more efficient, low carbon energy sources in 2023, according to the latest data from the NatWest Sustainability PMI. The national survey measures attitudes and actions amongst Purchasing Managers across the UK and highlights just how concerned UK businesses are about the rising cost of energy.
UAE’s Invest Bank Selects Temenos Banking Cloud to Accelerate Digital Transformation
Invest Bank, a premier commercial bank in UAE, has selected Temenos to take its digital and core banking to the cloud, in partnership with NdcTech. Invest Bank will adopt an end-to-end retail and wholesale banking solution on the Temenos Banking Cloud, becoming one of the first in the UAE to adopt a full SaaS model for its digital and core banking platform.
Sacha Latchu of Convenience Pay Technologies Ltd Discusses Cashless Fleet Solutions and Brining Digital Wallets to the Caribbean
At Fintech Islands, we welcome Sacha Latchu, the Business Development Manager at the Caribbean energy company, Unipet, and their FS subsidiary, Convenience Pay Technologies Ltd, to discuss the financial and non-financial solutions the company provides across the region and how they foster a cashless ecosystem. Convenience Pay’s current focus is...
