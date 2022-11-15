The Washington Commanders are hoping for a major boost this weekend with the return of defensive lineman Chase Young, the 2020 NFL Rookie of the Year. Young has yet to play in the 2022 campaign after suffering an ACL and MCL tear against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Oct. 2021. Young had only registered 1.5 Read more... The post Major Chase Young injury update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 16 MINUTES AGO