Bills cancel practice amid snowstorm, Von Miller chimes in: 'Good Morning Buffalo'
The Buffalo Bills canceled practice on Friday as a massive snowstorm makes landfall in the Buffalo area. The game between the Bills and Cleveland Browns has been move to Detroit.
Chiefs missing top 3 wide receivers to injuries, illnesses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was missing his top three wide receivers in practice Wednesday because of injuries and illness, and the situation might not be a whole lot better when Kansas City visits the Chargers this weekend. JuJu Smith-Schuster remained in the concussion protocol...
Major Chase Young injury update revealed
The Washington Commanders are hoping for a major boost this weekend with the return of defensive lineman Chase Young, the 2020 NFL Rookie of the Year. Young has yet to play in the 2022 campaign after suffering an ACL and MCL tear against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Oct. 2021. Young had only registered 1.5 Read more... The post Major Chase Young injury update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Hawks Open Up John Collins Trade Discussions
Atlanta has put the veteran forward up on the trade block again.
Titans OC Todd Downing charged with DUI, speeding after win
Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding at 4 a.m. on Friday, hours after Tennessee defeated the Green Bay Packers. The Titans returned to Nashville after midnight following the win in Wisconsin. Williamson County Sheriff's records show Downing's bond was set at $2,500 for charges of DUI and speeding implemented by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. ...
Royals considering several sites for new stadium, owner says
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have selected several potential sites to build a replacement for aging Kauffman Stadium, owner John Sherman said Tuesday. In a letter to fans posted on social media, Sherman said the sites are in or near downtown Kansas City, but he did not elaborate. Kauffman Stadium and Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, are located far from the city's downtown.
