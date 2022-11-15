ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Comeback

Major Chase Young injury update revealed

The Washington Commanders are hoping for a major boost this weekend with the return of defensive lineman Chase Young, the 2020 NFL Rookie of the Year. Young has yet to play in the 2022 campaign after suffering an ACL and MCL tear against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Oct. 2021. Young had only registered 1.5 Read more... The post Major Chase Young injury update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wyoming News

Titans OC Todd Downing charged with DUI, speeding after win

Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding at 4 a.m. on Friday, hours after Tennessee defeated the Green Bay Packers. The Titans returned to Nashville after midnight following the win in Wisconsin. Williamson County Sheriff's records show Downing's bond was set at $2,500 for charges of DUI and speeding implemented by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. ...
Great Bend Post

Royals considering several sites for new stadium, owner says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have selected several potential sites to build a replacement for aging Kauffman Stadium, owner John Sherman said Tuesday. In a letter to fans posted on social media, Sherman said the sites are in or near downtown Kansas City, but he did not elaborate. Kauffman Stadium and Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, are located far from the city's downtown.
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

