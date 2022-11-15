Read full article on original website
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy: Name changes should be free, confidential
In honor of Transgender Awareness Week and acting in support of New Jersey's LGBTQIA+ community, Gov. Phil Murphy has made moves aimed at protecting the privacy of residents who legally change their name. Under an executive order signed by Murphy on Wednesday, all name change orders filed with the state...
NJ Governor Murphy: Major National Event Is Coming To Atlantic City
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday, November 17, 2022, during an interview. Governor Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs executive order requiring name change order confidentiality
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday signed Executive Order No. 311, exempting all name change orders filed with the New Jersey Department of the Treasury after 1948 from the Open Public Records Act (“OPRA”) and requiring Treasury to treat all such name change orders as confidential.
njbmagazine.com
Murphy Working on Proposal to Change Liquor License Law
Gov. Phil Murphy announced today that his administration will soon introduce a proposal to modernize the state’s liquor license laws to help restaurants, which were among the hardest hit businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. “If the pandemic has changed the way [restaurants] have to do business, then we have...
New Jersey Churches/Venues Ordered to Prepare for Active Shooters
Large public venues and houses of worship are now required to submit to the state emergency action plans to deal with a terror attack or mass shooting event. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation (S721) requiring the action plans in response to what he termed "the gun violence epidemic." The new...
wrnjradio.com
Assemblywoman Aura Dunn elected “Woman of Excellence” by National Foundation of Women Legislators
CHARLESTON, SC – Assemblywoman Aura Dunn is the sole New Jersey recipient of the National Foundation for Women Legislators’ (NFWL) elected women of excellence award. She was honored at the organization’s 2022 conference in Charleston, South Carolina on Monday. The award goes to women legislators who have...
Are your cops biased or corrupt? NJ to expand public reports on discipline
TRENTON – Police departments in New Jersey will have to disclose more information about serious misconduct by their officers starting in 2023, under a directive issued Tuesday by state Attorney General Matthew Platkin. A directive issued in 2020 already required law enforcement agencies to make yearly reports that summarized...
He may have been New Jersey’s funniest governor
Jersey politicians say the darndest things; and sometimes, they're actually funny. With a state as sarcastic as we are, you'd almost think that they'd have to be yet many are not. State Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, is looking to change that. Bramnick, also known as "New Jersey's Funniest Lawyer," who...
After outcry, Murphy halts plan to eliminate popular N.J. school-based mental health programs
A popular, decades-old mental health counseling program will continue operating in 90 New Jersey school districts, at least temporarily, under a compromise that will allow Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration to move forward with a separate plan to create a statewide network of treatment services off campus. It’s a victory...
wrnjradio.com
AG Platkin expands disclosure of law enforcement disciplinary records
NEW JERSEY – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Tuesday issued a policy that significantly increases annual public disclosure of serious misconduct by New Jersey law enforcement officers. This action builds upon a 2020 Attorney General directive that required agencies to report each year synopses of any “major discipline” issued—termination,...
wrnjradio.com
NJ Transit should provide Wi-Fi on passenger trains, Assemblyman DePhillips says
NEW JERSEY – With the pandemic over and more commuters returning to their offices in New York City and elsewhere, Assemblyman Chris DePhillips wants free Wi-Fi mandated for NJ Transit customers. The assemblyman on Monday introduced a bipartisan-backed bill (A4874) that would require the taxpayer-supported NJ Transit to provide...
wrnjradio.com
Bill delivering support to mobile dining businesses approved by committee
NEW JERSEY – An innovative new business model that offers restaurant-quality food at your doorstep is growing in New Jersey and gaining legislative support thanks to a bill sponsored by Assemblywoman Michele Matsikoudis and passed by the Assembly Health Committee on Monday. The bill (A4339) creates a licensing program...
wrnjradio.com
Murphy administration takes actions to facilitate the reinstatement of a regulated black bear hunt this year to protect the safety of residents
NEW JERSEY – The Fish and Game Council Tuesday voted to approve emergency regulations amending the Game Code and adopting a new Comprehensive Black Bear Management Plan (CBBMP) to control the black bear population and reduce the threat of dangerous encounters between bears and humans through regulated hunting and non-lethal management measures.
NJ Governor fears mass shootings at large venues, approves new legislation
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey is among the safest states in America and is the 5th most gun-unfriendly state in the country, but New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today once again admitted his plan to disarm the population isn’t working to keep New Jerseyans safe from large scale shootings. New Jersey has among the strictest gun laws in the nation, but disarming legal gun owners and putting roadblocks in the way of legal gun ownership isn’t stopping criminals from getting guns. Now, Murphy is concerned about the possibility of mass shootings in New Jersey and is requiring venues that can The post NJ Governor fears mass shootings at large venues, approves new legislation appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ candidate accepts not charging woman with Election Day hate crime
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — No charges will be filed in an Election Day incident that was investigated as a possible bias crime against a Black congressional candidate, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland has announced. Police have identified a 36-year-old resident from the Rio Grande section of town as the...
NJ concealed-carry gun bill rewritten to gain key endorsements
TRENTON – Democratic lawmakers rewrote the legislation establishing new limits on the carrying of concealed handguns Monday, securing the endorsement of police unions after changing it to ensure retired officers can continue to carry. The bill was endorsed again by the Assembly Judiciary Committee and has now been passed...
NJ lawmakers refine concealed-carry measure
In Trenton, a gun bill designed to limit concealed carry in New Jersey went from the fast track to getting pulled last month. It’s now back in front of the Assembly where lawmakers are considering the constitutionality of some of the language that’s since been refined — like the definition of a weapon.
NJ Gov. Signs Executive Order to Address Public School Staff Shortages Across State
Nationwide public school teacher shortages hit NJ hard.Morristown Minute. A national, and statewide shortage of public-school teachers prompt the NJ governor to sign an executive order establishing a task force to address the shortage.
wrnjradio.com
National Park Service awards DEP a combined $1M grant for Indian King Tavern, Wallace House historic sites
NEW JERSEY – The National Park Service has awarded the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection a combined $1 million for two state historic sites in the inaugural round of funding for the Semiquincentennial Grant Program commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced Wednesday.
wrnjradio.com
New Jersey Innovation Fellows program will provide grant funding, mentorship to first-time entrepreneurs
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) Thursday announced plans to create a competitive program – the New Jersey Innovation Fellows (NJIF), which will offer mentorship and grants of up to $400,000 to teams of first-time entrepreneurs. The program will provide income replacement so that...
