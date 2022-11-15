ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy: Name changes should be free, confidential

In honor of Transgender Awareness Week and acting in support of New Jersey's LGBTQIA+ community, Gov. Phil Murphy has made moves aimed at protecting the privacy of residents who legally change their name. Under an executive order signed by Murphy on Wednesday, all name change orders filed with the state...
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy signs executive order requiring name change order confidentiality

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday signed Executive Order No. 311, exempting all name change orders filed with the New Jersey Department of the Treasury after 1948 from the Open Public Records Act (“OPRA”) and requiring Treasury to treat all such name change orders as confidential.
njbmagazine.com

Murphy Working on Proposal to Change Liquor License Law

Gov. Phil Murphy announced today that his administration will soon introduce a proposal to modernize the state’s liquor license laws to help restaurants, which were among the hardest hit businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. “If the pandemic has changed the way [restaurants] have to do business, then we have...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

He may have been New Jersey’s funniest governor

Jersey politicians say the darndest things; and sometimes, they're actually funny. With a state as sarcastic as we are, you'd almost think that they'd have to be yet many are not. State Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, is looking to change that. Bramnick, also known as "New Jersey's Funniest Lawyer," who...
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

AG Platkin expands disclosure of law enforcement disciplinary records

NEW JERSEY – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Tuesday issued a policy that significantly increases annual public disclosure of serious misconduct by New Jersey law enforcement officers. This action builds upon a 2020 Attorney General directive that required agencies to report each year synopses of any “major discipline” issued—termination,...
wrnjradio.com

Bill delivering support to mobile dining businesses approved by committee

NEW JERSEY – An innovative new business model that offers restaurant-quality food at your doorstep is growing in New Jersey and gaining legislative support thanks to a bill sponsored by Assemblywoman Michele Matsikoudis and passed by the Assembly Health Committee on Monday. The bill (A4339) creates a licensing program...
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

Murphy administration takes actions to facilitate the reinstatement of a regulated black bear hunt this year to protect the safety of residents

NEW JERSEY – The Fish and Game Council Tuesday voted to approve emergency regulations amending the Game Code and adopting a new Comprehensive Black Bear Management Plan (CBBMP) to control the black bear population and reduce the threat of dangerous encounters between bears and humans through regulated hunting and non-lethal management measures.
Shore News Network

NJ Governor fears mass shootings at large venues, approves new legislation

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey is among the safest states in America and is the 5th most gun-unfriendly state in the country, but New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today once again admitted his plan to disarm the population isn’t working to keep New Jerseyans safe from large scale shootings. New Jersey has among the strictest gun laws in the nation, but disarming legal gun owners and putting roadblocks in the way of legal gun ownership isn’t stopping criminals from getting guns. Now, Murphy is concerned about the possibility of mass shootings in New Jersey and is requiring venues that can The post NJ Governor fears mass shootings at large venues, approves new legislation appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

NJ concealed-carry gun bill rewritten to gain key endorsements

TRENTON – Democratic lawmakers rewrote the legislation establishing new limits on the carrying of concealed handguns Monday, securing the endorsement of police unions after changing it to ensure retired officers can continue to carry. The bill was endorsed again by the Assembly Judiciary Committee and has now been passed...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

NJ lawmakers refine concealed-carry measure

In Trenton, a gun bill designed to limit concealed carry in New Jersey went from the fast track to getting pulled last month. It’s now back in front of the Assembly where lawmakers are considering the constitutionality of some of the language that’s since been refined — like the definition of a weapon.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

National Park Service awards DEP a combined $1M grant for Indian King Tavern, Wallace House historic sites

NEW JERSEY – The National Park Service has awarded the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection a combined $1 million for two state historic sites in the inaugural round of funding for the Semiquincentennial Grant Program commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced Wednesday.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy