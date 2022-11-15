ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waseca, MN

Dawn Skinner wins Teacher of the Year award

By ETHAN BECKER
Waseca County News
Waseca County News
 3 days ago

A local teacher has been recognized by her peers for the hard work she’s done over the course of her career.

Dawn Skinner, the language arts and theater teacher at Waseca’s Alternative Learning Center, was awarded the Waseca Education Association’s Teacher of the Year Award on Thursday.

“It feels really exciting and humbling [to win this award]. This is a peer chosen award, and it’s great to be recognized among peers who do wonderful work,’’ Skinner said. “It’s amazing that I was selected for this honor.”

Craig Brenden, the music teacher at Waseca Intermediate School and co-president of the Waseca Education Association, explains that this award is chosen from a committee in the association, who themselves are pulling from peer-nominated candidates.

“Teachers submit one person based on what they’re doing and how they’re working with students. … Then we have the committee sort through and nominate one person,” Brenden said.

While the exact reason Skinner was recognized or chosen wasn’t known to Skinner or Brenden, as the committee keeps that secret, Skinner’s work with students at the ALC certainly puts her in a position to go above and beyond for the benefit of her students.

“I was a teacher at the high school for years before I moved to the ALC,” Skinner said. “What we do there is we work with at-risk youth and try to help them achieve graduation.”

One of the ways they do that, Skinner said, is through something called student voice and choice. This gives students the chance to learn and interact with the ways they learn in the way that best suits them. One example Skinner gave is that, if the class has to read a book, the class will vote on what book they want to read, with some students having the chance to read books they choose individually. Following that, it can be up to the students how they interact with the reading, whether that’s through a journal entry, a worksheet or a study guide.

“It’s all catered towards individual choice, because that’s how you get reluctant learners to engage,” Skinner said.

Winning the award came as a surprise to Skinner, and the Waseca Education Association made sure to give her no hints that she’d won the award leading up to an event where they made the surprise announcement.

“We had to figure out how to do this presentation, because in the past we’ve always done it in conjunction with the veteran’s day program at the school,” Brenden said, explaining that, this year, it was harder to do it during the ALC’s Veteran’s Day program because it was a Connect Friday, where only the students who needed extra support were at the ALC.

“So, working with the ALC coordinator and office staff, we developed this program to make sure all the students and staff were there,” Brenden said, joking that the office staff and education association “had to be sneaky.”

“Dawn had no idea, and we called her husband who came over from his job in Janesville. So the way we kicked off this program was by recognizing Dawn,” Brenden said.

According to Skinner, the reason for the program that they were given was to go through a kindness week activity, which the office staff made for the students, to celebrate National Kindness Week.

For Brenden, part of the joy of this event is seeing the look of surprise on the recipient’s faces.

“Whenever Teacher of the Year time comes around, it’s always a super cool time. To see the face of the person who wins is priceless,” Brenden said.

Brenden mentioned that there were six other candidates for the award this year, and that on Thursday he sat down and talked with all of them, who were all “humbled by the fact that they were nominated and recognized for their work.”

That feeling is certainly only multiplied by winning, and Skinner left with saying she wanted to spread the feeling of winning the award to all of her colleagues.

“We work in a district of phenomenal educators, who all do something above and beyond and deserve to be recognized,” Skinner said. “I would love to give this feeling if I could, because it feels amazing.”

Waseca County, MN
