wzdm.com
Christmas Mode Starting for City of Vincennes
Thanksgiving is a week off, but downtown Vincennes merchants and others are already in Christmas mode. Christmas decorations are already up, with various downtown activities bringing in gift-shoppers from around the area. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum updates everyone on the downtown merchants’ main mantra — to shop local this year....
WTHI
Sullivan County residents react to changes to a busy intersection
CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A busy intersection in Sullivan County will see some major changes soon. This is the intersection at US 41 and State Road 58 near Carlisle. We are learning how a couple of Sullivan County residents are feeling about these changes. That includes Curtis Horton, a local farmer who says this intersection needs to be updated.
wzdm.com
Elkhorn Road Ribbon Cutting In Books — but INDOT Work About to Begin There
A ribbon cutting happened yesterday to officially open Elkhorn Road to through traffic. The Knox County part of the work has just wrapped up. However, Knox County Highway superintendent Benji Boyd says even though the local work is done, the state work is not. The project has taken around five years from planning to completion. Knox County Commissioner Trent Hinkle says the project took a few bypasses leading up to its completion.
wzdm.com
Knox, Daviess Foundations Celebrating National Foundation Week
The Knox and Daviess County Community Foundations are joining with other groups to celebrate National Foundation Week this week. This week marks a remembrance of community foundations nationwide. To celebrate, the Knox County Community Foundation is matching donations on a dollar-for-dollar basis through the end of the year. That match...
wzdm.com
United Way of KC Wrapping Up Corporate Campaigns
The United Way of Knox County is wrapping up its corporate campaigns, while focusing on individuals and small businesses across the county. Despite not having a stated goal this year, the United Way reports it is around 65 percent of the totals gathered the previous few years. The United Way...
Commercial structure fire on Hulman Street in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Traffic in an area of Terre Haute was shut down for a time as Firefighters worked to clean up a commercial structure fire in Terre Haute. The call came in of a fire located at BBQ Wood at the Crossing, a wood supply business at the corner of 15th and […]
Indiana Daily Student
Here are winter coat and food drives around Bloomington
Approaching the wintertime, having necessary winter clothing items and accessibility to food are essential to staying safe. As a city filled with over a thousand nonprofit organizations, Bloomington offers multiple options to stay safe this winter. . Explore the list below to find out which coat and food drives are happening...
wzdm.com
Cold Conditions Don’t Delay Work on Main Street Phases
The last two phases of Main Street keep moving toward completion — despite recent cold conditions. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague expects part of the project to be open sometime early next month. Main contractor Kerns Electric will also be working on the project, weather allowing, throughout the winter.
Roaming turkey journeys through Gibson County
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – By mid-November, many of us are thinking of turkey as the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaches. But in Gibson County, one turkey is on the run. Numerous sightings have Princeton residents asking, ‘what is going on?’. “No, never seen anything like this before. Never,” says Angie Sumner. “Not for turkey day,” adds […]
wzdm.com
Duke Foundation Gives Grants to Two KC Groups
Two Knox County groups have received $5.000 Duke Energy Foundation grants to assist their clients. Both the group Generations, and the PACE Community Action Agency, were the groups to get the grants. The Generations grant will support their Meals on Wheels program. The PACE donation will assist 30 more low...
wzdm.com
Vincennes, Knox County Police Receive Added Enforcement Grants
The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute awarded $5.7 million in grant funding to more than 200 police departments for enhanced traffic enforcement. The Vincennes Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Department received $20,000. Departments will use the funding to conduct overtime patrols and carry out strategies aimed at curbing dangerous...
wzdm.com
KC Chamber of Commerce Attempting to Set Up an E-Gift System for Holiday Season
The Knox County Chamber of Commerce is considering a Christmas season spending plan to help business across the county. The plan is to offer Chamber E-Gift cards, but with a buy one, get one free offer The Vincennes City Council will discuss the idea in a special session on Monday, November 21st at City Hall.
Southern Indiana State Park Offering Firewood for $10 per Truckload
After enjoying warmer-than-normal temperatures for this time of year over the past couple of weeks, Mother Nature pulled the rug out from under us recently by dropping the temperature about 30 degrees and blanketing us with a couple of inches of snow in a 24-hour period. It was a chilling reminder that as much as we may want the temperature to stay in the upper-60s or low 70s year-round, we live in Indiana and things can change in an instant. It also served as a good reminder that winter will be here soon and it would probably be a good idea to make sure we're prepared for it. Especially when it comes to keeping ourselves warm.
What were those loud ‘booms’ in Posey County?
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — If you live in or around Posey County, you may have noticed some loud sounds near businesses in the area. Posey County Emergency Management is dispelling rumors and cautioning the public to not panic if you hear these “booms”. This is what they had to say on social media: “Notice:since […]
wzdm.com
Althea Laakman, 99, Vincennes
On Thursday, November 10, 2022, Althea McKinley Laakman passed away at the age of 99 with her son, Scott at her side. Althea was born in 1923 in Steen Township, Knox County to William H. McKinley and Kathryn E. (Wheeler) McKinley. In 1955 she married Bill (William R.) Laakman, and they had one son, Scott.
wzdm.com
Vincennes City Officials Consider Next Step in Skate Park Work
Interested people came out to City Hall last night to help discuss a new skate park update at Lester Square. The session was sponsored by the city’s Parks & Rec Department. City personnel heard the suggestions for the skate park’s improvement. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the next step is to price out the suggestions. Mayor Yochum says, like everything else, inflation and material shortages could affect the improvements…
MyWabashValley.com
Another system heads this way
Winter weather advisory NW of here tonight. High of 44 and low of 24 today. No rain or snow today. Terre Haute right now is cool and an East wind. Temps are cool. Water vapor satellite has our next system SW of here and moving this way. Satellite has more clouds west of here and moving this way. All clear on radar. Rain / snow moves in later overnightand leaves by Tuesday afternoon. Mostly dry after that for a few days. Temps will stay cold for several more days. Tonight, rain / snow late. Rain / snow for Tuesday and 40. Dry and cold for the next several days.
Beautiful Albino Deer Spotted in Southern Indiana [PHOTO]
It's not uncommon to see deer out and about this time of year in Indiana. With fall coming quickly coming to an end and the cold winter months approaching, they begin the search for food, a mate, and most importantly, try to avoid being shot by hunters. What is uncommon is the sight of an albino deer, not because they're less active this time of year, but because they're a genetic rarity, which is why when one is seen, we're quick to grab our phones and get a picture like Spencer County resident, John Howell did recently.
wzdm.com
Duke Foundation Comes Around to Give $5,000 Grant to Vincennes Rotary
The Duke Energy Foundation has given $5,000 to the Vincennes Rotary Club as part of a statewide veterans’ related donation. Rotary officials will use the funds to purchase new uniforms and materials to support military honors at veterans’ funerals. The Rotary donation is part of a $34,000 overall...
wzdm.com
KC Commissioners Approve Jail Bond Transfer
The Knox County Commissioners has returned over $3 million in Jail Bond payments back into local income tax revenue. The move was part of a bank processing move to ensure work continues on the Knox County Jail expansion. The Commissioners’ approval allows Knox County Auditor Mike Morris to make the...
