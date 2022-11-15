Read full article on original website
Related
wzdm.com
Vincennes, Knox County Police Receive Added Enforcement Grants
The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute awarded $5.7 million in grant funding to more than 200 police departments for enhanced traffic enforcement. The Vincennes Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Department received $20,000. Departments will use the funding to conduct overtime patrols and carry out strategies aimed at curbing dangerous...
wzdm.com
Christmas Mode Starting for City of Vincennes
Thanksgiving is a week off, but downtown Vincennes merchants and others are already in Christmas mode. Christmas decorations are already up, with various downtown activities bringing in gift-shoppers from around the area. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum updates everyone on the downtown merchants’ main mantra — to shop local this year....
wzdm.com
Citizen Tips Led to Vincennes Arrest
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man Wednesday afternoon for felony Burglary and Theft. Police posted a security photo of a man they were looking for on Facebook Tuesday asking the community for help in identifying him. After following up on several tips, and with the help of the Washington Police Department, police were able to identify the suspect as 36-year-old Adam Sponn.
wzdm.com
Vincennes, Washington Set Thanksgiving Schedule
All Vincennes City Government Offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 24th & 25th for Thanksgiving. Monday, November 21st Recycling will be picked up on schedule. Tuesday, November 22nd Trash will be picked up on schedule. Wednesday & Thursday’s Trash will be picked up together on Wednesday, November 23rd....
wzdm.com
Knox, Daviess Foundations Celebrating National Foundation Week
The Knox and Daviess County Community Foundations are joining with other groups to celebrate National Foundation Week this week. This week marks a remembrance of community foundations nationwide. To celebrate, the Knox County Community Foundation is matching donations on a dollar-for-dollar basis through the end of the year. That match...
wzdm.com
United Way of KC Wrapping Up Corporate Campaigns
The United Way of Knox County is wrapping up its corporate campaigns, while focusing on individuals and small businesses across the county. Despite not having a stated goal this year, the United Way reports it is around 65 percent of the totals gathered the previous few years. The United Way...
wzdm.com
PACE Available to Help With Utility Cost
Utility costs have gone up as much as 26% in Indiana, according to experts. That number is expected to grow. Various locations are helping those in need of energy assistance. In this area, the PACE Community Action Agency is helping those in need of energy assistance. Energy assistance submission forms are available through the PACE Community Action Agency Website; PACE serves Knox, Daviess, Greene, and Sullivan counties.
wzdm.com
Vincennes Skate Park Session Set for 6:00 P.M.
The Vincennes Parks and Recreation Department will conduct a public meeting tonight for a new Skatepark at Lester Square. It is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall. The parks department will be revisiting the original 2018 skate park design to see if any changes need to be made.
wzdm.com
Duke Foundation Gives Grants to Two KC Groups
Two Knox County groups have received $5.000 Duke Energy Foundation grants to assist their clients. Both the group Generations, and the PACE Community Action Agency, were the groups to get the grants. The Generations grant will support their Meals on Wheels program. The PACE donation will assist 30 more low...
wzdm.com
Vincennes City Officials Consider Next Step in Skate Park Work
Interested people came out to City Hall last night to help discuss a new skate park update at Lester Square. The session was sponsored by the city’s Parks & Rec Department. City personnel heard the suggestions for the skate park’s improvement. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the next step is to price out the suggestions. Mayor Yochum says, like everything else, inflation and material shortages could affect the improvements…
wzdm.com
KC Chamber of Commerce Attempting to Set Up an E-Gift System for Holiday Season
The Knox County Chamber of Commerce is considering a Christmas season spending plan to help business across the county. The plan is to offer Chamber E-Gift cards, but with a buy one, get one free offer The Vincennes City Council will discuss the idea in a special session on Monday, November 21st at City Hall.
wzdm.com
Washington Police, Private Citizens Rescue 35 Year-Old Man
Washington Police say life-saving measures taken by police officers, other first responders, and citizens on the scene likely saved the life of a 35-year-old Wednesday. Authorities were called to a residence concerning an individual not breathing. At the same time, police say they are encouraging the public to report any...
wzdm.com
Duke Foundation Comes Around to Give $5,000 Grant to Vincennes Rotary
The Duke Energy Foundation has given $5,000 to the Vincennes Rotary Club as part of a statewide veterans’ related donation. Rotary officials will use the funds to purchase new uniforms and materials to support military honors at veterans’ funerals. The Rotary donation is part of a $34,000 overall...
wzdm.com
Elkhorn Road Ribbon Cutting In Books — but INDOT Work About to Begin There
A ribbon cutting happened yesterday to officially open Elkhorn Road to through traffic. The Knox County part of the work has just wrapped up. However, Knox County Highway superintendent Benji Boyd says even though the local work is done, the state work is not. The project has taken around five years from planning to completion. Knox County Commissioner Trent Hinkle says the project took a few bypasses leading up to its completion.
wzdm.com
Over 1,100 Left Without Power East of Vincennes This Morning
Just over 1,100 customers east of Vincennes were affected by a power outage that happened this morning. The outage affected the customers east of Vincennes from between Old U.S. 50 and State Road 67, eastward and just east of Church Road. The outage also caused a power surge in Vincennes. The loss of power was first reported around 4:4:45 a.m. The cause for the loss of power was reported as an object coming into contact with a power line.
wzdm.com
KC Commissioners Approve Jail Bond Transfer
The Knox County Commissioners has returned over $3 million in Jail Bond payments back into local income tax revenue. The move was part of a bank processing move to ensure work continues on the Knox County Jail expansion. The Commissioners’ approval allows Knox County Auditor Mike Morris to make the...
wzdm.com
Roger King, 87, Freelandville
Roger King 87 of Freelandville, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Roger was born in Bicknell, IN on June 6, 1935 to the late Almeda Mengedoht King and Orlie King. Roger was a member of the United States Army and was stationed in Germany; he then...
wzdm.com
Morning Fire Affects Kitchen Fryer at Vincennes Dairy Queen
A small grease fire affected the Vincennes Dairy Queen this morning at Sixth and Busseron. Fire crews responded to the location around 9:30. An attendant reported trying to start a fryer, and said it caught on fire as it was warming up. The fire was out on fire crews’ arrival....
wzdm.com
Illinois Woman Arrested on Drug Charges
Vincennes Police arrested a Lawrenceville woman on various drug charges last night after a stop in Vincennes. 37 year-old Jodi Jones faces charges of meth possession over ten grams; possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, and possession of both marijuana and paraphernalia.
wzdm.com
Lena Wade, 82, Washington
Lona Mae Wade, 82, of Washington, Indiana, went to her heavenly home on November 15, 2022 at 5:02 pm. She was born on December 4, 1939, the daughter of Sam and Esther Purdue. Lona had worked for several years in the grocery business. She was a loving a wife, mother, grandma, and wonderful caregiver to her mother.
Comments / 0