Utility costs have gone up as much as 26% in Indiana, according to experts. That number is expected to grow. Various locations are helping those in need of energy assistance. In this area, the PACE Community Action Agency is helping those in need of energy assistance. Energy assistance submission forms are available through the PACE Community Action Agency Website; PACE serves Knox, Daviess, Greene, and Sullivan counties.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO