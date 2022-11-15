Forecast: Overnight fog ahead of a front tomorrow

Mild temperatures will stick around overnight tonight, helping to develop a round of locally dense fog tomorrow morning.

The fog that forms overnight tonight should be most dense and widespread around the sunrise hour, and then linger through 8 and 9 a.m. It wouldn’t hurt to give yourself a few extra minutes to get to work and school on time Wednesday morning.

As Wednesday afternoon arrives, we’ll be watching a front moving our direction. This is not a major rain event for our area, as any showers or thunderstorms that form will be isolated in coverage. The front will be able to drop our temperatures and humidity. You’ll notice this as early as Thursday, when temperatures peak in the upper 70s.

Overnight Wednesday some of the coolest temperatures we’ve had for a while will arrive, as nighttime lows drop into the upper 50s. This spell of cooler weather won’t last long, as by the weekend mid-day highs will return to the upper 70s with nighttime lows in the low 60s.